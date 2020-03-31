Goodyear Looks Attractive After The Steep Drop

There are several trends in the auto industry which appear to be favorable for Goodyear.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has had issues before the COVID-19 outbreak. Declining new vehicle sales and increasing raw material cost have caused the company to fall from a $8 Billion market cap in late 2017 to ~$1.5 Billion at the time of writing.

This article aims to show the light at the end of the dark tunnel and demonstrate a value opportunity in Goodyear.

Source: TIKR.com

It is interesting to note that Goodyear has always bottomed during times of economic crisis.

Changing Trends

In this section, I would like to talk about the Goodyear, the auto industry and electric vehicles.

1. Tire wear for Electric Vehicles is higher

Everyone talks about Electric Vehicles being the future. In fact, just prior to the COVID-19 sell-off, Mr. Market was extremely bullish about EV companies like Tesla (TSLA), Nio Inc. (NIO).

It is well known that electric vehicles offer regenerative braking to optimize energy use. Regenerative braking causes the vehicle to come to a stop without the need to apply brakes. This makes the wear and tear of the vehicle's braking system minimal. However, a less known fact is that EVs cause premature wear of the vehicle's tires.

2. Goodyear's tire for EVs

Research says that emissions from tire wear is 1000x worse than those from ICE vehicle exhausts.

Goodyear recently announced the development of a self-generating design to extend the life of tires, as well as make them more adaptable to different conditions. The concept features a tread that can be replenished using fluid-filled capsules. So instead of replacing the whole tire, only the tread is replaced. Moreover, the tread compound is made from a completely biodegradable material reinforced with fibers based on spider silk. In my opinion, this is big news in the world of sustainable mobility.

3. Changing preferences: Replacement tires represent 80% of Goodyear's net sales. With a gradual change of preference to SUVs and CUVs, an increasing number of vehicles sport wheels with diameters of 17 inches or more. These vehicles require tires that are far more profitable than those for smaller wheels.

Lower cost of raw materials

Raw materials constitute 44% of GT's cost of goods sold. 68% of Goodyear's raw material spend is on petroleum based items. Due to a recent drop in oil prices, Goodyear stands to spend less on raw materials this year, resulting in potential margin improvements.

Source: Investor Presentation

Older cars out there

Based on the analysis from IHS Markit, the average Vehicle Age in the US is now close to 12 years. Since Americans are hanging on to their vehicles for longer, it is fair to expect the replacement tire business to be larger.

Source: IHS Markit Research

Replacement tire demand is cyclical

In fall 2016, the tire industry saw a huge demand in replacement tires. Tires are normally replaced every 3-4 years. This along with the fact that the average car on the road is ~12 years old, it is fair to expect strong replacement demand in the coming months. I will add a caveat to this in the current market situation below.

Image Source: Wikimedia

Sedan sales have slowed dramatically over the last few years, as SUVs/CUVs are growing in popularity. Larger rim diameter tires are performing well as a result of this shift.

OE market has been down due to reduced new vehicle sales. The auto industry had a poor year globally.

Source: ModernTireDealer

Current Market Situation

COVID-19 has further weakened the global auto markets. A weak auto market (and reduced vehicle productions) affects Goodyear's OE sales. With most people staying home, there will be less driving, and less wear to tires. Also, with increased unemployment, replacement tires are unlikely to be on the top of the household spending list. Strong US Dollar at this time impacts Goodyear reported numbers.

Source: GT Form 10K

Due to these issues, in my opinion, the next 6 months will be rough for Goodyear.

However, if nations manage to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and businesses become operational soon, a deep recession could be avoided. In this case, Goodyear stock has the potential to quickly move 3-4 times from its current ~$6 price range.

During this time, the attractive 10% dividend yield could provide comfort while waiting for the industry fundamentals to improve.

The Dividend

Goodyear has raised its dividend for each of the past six years. The current payout totals $0.64 per share and yields a nice 10.1% based on the current share price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Steep drop in the stock price over the past two years is the reason for the high dividend yield. The company traditionally maintains a low Payout ratio, but declining sales due to the weaker position of the auto industry is the reason for its rising payout ratio.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given Goodyear increased its dividend last year despite weak auto global auto sales indicates management confidence in maintaining this payout.

Balance Sheet

Goodyear's balance sheet has quite a bit of debt.

Source: WSJ

Goodyear's debt vs. market cap levels are high in comparison with other peer companies like Titan International (TWI) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB).

Source: Author's calculations

This does not look promising when we extend the comparison among auto parts companies like O'Reilly's Auto Parts (ORLY), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and Aptiv (APTV). The high debt levels for Goodyear is a risk during these times of economic uncertainty.

Source: Author's calculations

Conclusion

The tire industry, much like the auto industry is cyclical. Goodyear has had a rough few years behind it. The COVID-19 outbreak is very likely to delay the company's recovery by several months. The auto industry is changing, with increased preference for SUVs and CUVs, as well as the push towards fully electric vehicles. Goodyear appears well positioned to benefit from these changing trends.

Further, the low raw material costs and the fact that there are older cars out there are additional catalysts for the company's business improvement. The high dividend yield is another attractive factor for investors. While high debt remains a risk, if the COVID-19 outbreak gets contained before a deep economic impact occurs, then there is very good upside to the stock.

