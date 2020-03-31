Philip Morris International: An Undervalued Dividend Contender

Between its 6.8% yield, 4-5% annual earnings growth, and 2.0% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris are positioned for 12.8-13.8% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Philip Morris, is the fact that the company is trading at an 18% discount to fair value.

Despite the global regulatory risks and currency translation risks, Philip Morris' operating fundamentals remain intact and 2020 is set up to be another strong year for the company.

Having raised its dividend each year since the spin-off from Altria Group in 2008, Philip Morris is a Dividend Contender.

Since I covered Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) last September, the company's share price has declined 3% while the S&P 500 has declined 16% during that time.

Because of the impact that the COVID-19 outbreak is having on the lives of virtually everyone around the world, the financial markets have tumbled over the past month, and I believe this presents a strong buying opportunity in Philip Morris.

With that in mind, I'll be reexamining Philip Morris' dividend payout ratios, discussing recent operating results, reviewing key risks, and comparing Philip Morris' current share price against what I believe to be its fair value.

Dividend Coverage Has Improved In The Past Year

As a dividend growth investor, I always find that it's helpful to examine the dividend payout ratios of a dividend stock, especially when a stock's yield is 3 times that of the S&P 500's as is the case with Philip Morris.

In FY 2019, Philip Morris generated $5.13 in adjusted diluted EPS against dividends per share of $4.59 paid out during this time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 89.5%.

While the adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio was a bit higher in 2019 than it was in 2018, the key improvement was in Philip Morris' FCF payout ratio.

In FY 2019, Philip Morris generated $10.090 billion in operating cash flow against capital expenditures of $852 million, for total FCF of $9.238 billion (according to page 57 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

Against the $7.161 billion in dividends paid during this time (page 58 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K), that equates to a 77.5% FCF payout ratio, which is a significant improvement compared to the 85.6% FCF payout ratio in FY 2018.

When I factor in the significant improvement in Philip Morris' FCF payout ratio from 2018 to 2019, I believe that the company's improved dividend coverage has also improved its safety moving forward.

Now that I have established that I believe Philip Morris' dividend is a bit safer than it was a year ago, I will be reviewing my expectations of the company's dividend growth potential over the long term.

Given that Yahoo Finance analysts are forecasting annual earnings growth of 7.5% over the next 5 years and that I expect Philip Morris' payout ratios to contract a bit in the years ahead, I believe a reasonable expectation for long-term dividend growth is 4-5%.

Stable Operating Fundamentals And Encouraging RRP Growth

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

Philip Morris reported solid financial results for FY 2019.

Starting with shipment volumes, Philip Morris reported a 1.4% decline for FY 2019, which was in line with the company's previously communicated forecast of 1.0-1.5% decline according to CEO André Calantzopoulos in Philip Morris' Q4 2019 earnings call.

This shipment volume decline fared quite well in comparison to the 2.0% industry average decline, excluding the United States and China as detailed on slide 5 of the aforementioned Fourth-Quarter 2019 Presentation.

When combined with Philip Morris' historically stable combustible tobacco pricing in FY 2019 (6.5% average in FY 2008-2018 and 6.5% in FY 2019), and especially in key markets, such as Germany, Indonesia, the Philippines, Russia, and Turkey, Philip Morris was able to report a 6.4% YOY increase in net revenues, on a like-for-like basis.

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

Aside from the relatively stable volume declines and strong pricing power in combustible tobacco, Philip Morris also benefited from a 170 basis-point expansion in like-for-like adjusted OI margin primarily as a result of increased RRP scale and cost efficiencies.

These factors allowed Philip Morris to post an impressive YoY 9.9% increase in adjusted diluted EPS, excluding currency, which exceeded the company's previous forecast of ~9.5%.

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

The tremendous growth in HTUs continued in 2019, with the 60 basis-point growth in HTUs as a share of the international market offsetting the 50 basis-point decline in Philip Morris' cigarette volumes, and contributing to the 10 basis-point increase in Philip Morris' total international share overall excluding the US and China.

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

As further proof that Philip Morris' transition to a smoke-free future is continuing to progress, the percent of Philip Morris' net revenues derived from RRPs has grown infinitely from the goose-egg in FY 2014 to nearly a fifth of net revenues in FY 2019, with IQOS alone accounting for about 13% of Philip Morris' net revenues in 2019.

FY 2019 was a year of significant progress for Philip Morris in demonstrating that both the steady volume declines in cigarettes and the volume increases in RRPs will allow RRPs to overtake cigarettes as the primary source of Philip Morris' revenues by the end of this decade.

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

Philip Morris' success thus far in diversifying its revenue stream and transitioning away from the secular decline of the cigarette industry has been fueled by significant investment in smoke-free R&D.

In just the past 4 years, Philip Morris' smoke-free R&D expenditures as a percent of the total have increased from a significant majority at 70% in FY 2015 to a vast majority at 98% in FY 2019.

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

Philip Morris is forecasting adjusted diluted EPS guidance of at least $5.50 at the prevailing exchange rates in FY 2020, which would represent a growth rate of at least 8% based on the adjusted diluted EPS of $5.13 that was generated in FY 2019.

Image Source: Philip Morris International 2019 Fourth-Quarter and-Full Year Results Presentation

As a bridge to the aforementioned guidance, Philip Morris is forecasting 5% combustible tobacco pricing growth on a like-for-like basis, which will lead to 5% net revenue growth on a like-for-like basis.

Overall, Philip Morris is expecting total shipments to decline 2.5-3.5% on a like-for-like basis in FY 2020, which is expected to be front-loaded in the first half of the year and improve in the second half.

The slight acceleration in volume declines is as a result of the industry dynamics in Indonesia, where the 2020 industry-wide weighted average excise tax increase of 24% took effect on January 1.

When combined with adjusted OI margin expansion of greater than or equal to 150 basis points on a like-for-like basis, this leads to the adjusted diluted EPS growth that Philip Morris is forecasting for FY 2020.

Given that Philip Morris' operating fundamentals remain stable and the company is taking the steps necessary to transition to an RRP-based future, I believe that the company is capable of being a lucrative long-term investment if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider

Although Philip Morris has established itself as a blue-chip since spinning off from Altria (NYSE:MO) in 2008, there are still plenty of risks that potential and current investors must occasionally monitor to ensure the investment thesis remains intact.

The first risk facing Philip Morris is that the company faces governmental action that is aimed at reducing or preventing the use of tobacco products with increased regulatory requirements (pages 6-7 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

Governments around the world may levy additional taxes on the sale of cigarettes, limit outlets that are permitted to sell cigarettes, place additional restrictions on advertising, marketing, or sponsorship, and encourage litigation against tobacco companies.

The former three actions could harm Philip Morris by resulting in dramatically reduced cigarette volumes, which the company may be unable to offset with price increases.

The latter action that encourages litigation against tobacco companies would result in significant increases in Philip Morris' legal expenses to defend itself from such litigation and may also require Philip Morris to pay significant legal settlements, should it lose some of the lawsuits brought against it.

Any combination of reduced cigarette volumes, an inability to make up for those volume declines with price increases, or increased legal expenses could adversely affect Philip Morris' operating and financial results.

While I'm on the subject of litigation, it is also worth mentioning that Philip Morris is facing litigation pertaining to tobacco use and exposure to environmental tobacco smoke in Brazil, Canada, and Nigeria that range into the billions of dollars (page 7 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

It almost goes without saying, that if Philip Morris is found to be liable for damages, this could significantly impact the company's financial results and financial position in a given quarter or fiscal year.

Yet another set of risks to Philip Morris is that as a company with operations in numerous countries around the globe, the company is exposed to unfavorable currency translation, supply chain disruptions, and political developments (page 7 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

While the risk of unfavorable currency translation tends to even out over time with periods of favorable currency translation and neutral currency translation, the more serious risk is that of supply chain disruptions and political developments.

In the event that the COVID-19 outbreak continues to escalate and isn't contained, this could lead to significant disruptions in the company's supply chain, which may impact the company's operating and financial results.

Should governments around the globe crack down and become more hostile to Philip Morris, this could also impede the company's ability to secure regulatory approvals on new products or price increases, which may interfere with the company's ability to navigate a changing business landscape.

Another key risk to Philip Morris is the possibility that in a very competitive industry, the company may not be able to anticipate changes in adult consumer preferences (page 8 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

While Philip Morris is positioning itself as the leader of a cigarette-free future and has done a great job in bringing IQOS to market to address the evolving preferences of adult consumers, it is important to note that this is no guarantee that Philip Morris will respond to new adult consumer trends, develop new products and broaden its brand portfolio, and convince adult smokers to convert to its RRPs in the future.

If Philip Morris isn't able to continue to innovate with the needs of its adult consumers in mind and convey the message that RRPs are a set of products that consumers should purchase, this could result in difficulties staying relevant in the years ahead, which brings me to the final risk.

It is paramount to Philip Morris to convince regulators to allow RRPs into markets around the world and to also permit the communication of scientifically substantiated risk-reduction claims in the company's marketing campaigns (pages 8-9 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

Should regulators not allow RRPs into key markets or not allow the company to communicate that Philip Morris' RRPs are substantially less harmful than cigarettes based on the totality of scientific evidence available on such products, this could result in a failure on the part of Philip Morris to continue building traction for its RRPs.

If either of these events manifest themselves, it could be difficult for Philip Morris to deliver on its growth targets in the years ahead and the company could be placed at a disadvantage to its competitors.

While I have discussed several key risks facing an investment in Philip Morris, I certainly haven't mentioned all of the risks associated with an investment in Philip Morris.

For a more complete discussion of the risks facing Philip Morris, I would refer interested readers to my previous articles on the company and pages 5-10 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K.

An Excellent Company Trading At A Deep Discount

Despite the fact that I consider Philip Morris to be a blue-chip dividend stock, it is still important to estimate its fair value using a variety of valuation metrics and a valuation method to ascertain whether the current stock price represents a fair buying opportunity or if patience must be exercised.

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of shares of Philip Morris is the 13-year median dividend yield (12 years in actuality since Philip Morris was spun-off from Altria in 2008).

According to Gurufocus, Philip Morris' current yield of 6.77% is well above its median dividend yield of 4.32%.

Even in assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 5.50% and $85.09 a share, Philip Morris is trading at an 18.7% discount to fair value and offers 23.1% upside from the current price of $69.15 a share (as of March 28, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of Philip Morris is the 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio (again, 12 years of data as an independent company).

Per Gurufocus, Philip Morris' TTM price to FCF ratio of 11.65 is once again below its median TTM price to FCF ratio of 17.13.

Upon splitting the difference and assuming a reversion to a fair value TTM price to FCF ratio of 14.39 and a fair value of $85.41 a share, shares of Philip Morris are priced at a 19.0% discount to fair value and offer 23.5% of capital appreciation from the current share price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of Philip Morris is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another way of saying the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Philip Morris, that amount is currently $4.68.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this can vary significantly from one investor to another, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe that it is ample reward for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs that require little consideration, an investor must put a bit of thought into accurately predicting the long-term DGR of a stock because such prediction requires factoring in a stock's dividend payout ratios (and whether they are likely to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), predicting a stock's future earnings growth rate, considering industry fundamentals and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

Because I believe Philip Morris' payout ratio is likely to contract a bit more over the long term to ensure the sustainability of the dividend, it is reasonable to conclude that long-term dividend growth will slightly lag whatever long-term earnings growth Philip Morris ultimately delivers.

Given that I believe Philip Morris will be able to generate long-term annual earnings growth of 4-5%, I will be using a 4.25% long-term DGR.

Upon plugging the inputs above into the DDM, I assign a fair value/share of $81.39 for Philip Morris, which implies that shares of Philip Morris are trading at a 15.0% discount to fair value and offer 17.7% upside from the current share price.

When I average the 3 fair values together, I am left with a fair value of $83.96 a share.

This indicates that shares of Philip Morris are priced at a 17.6% discount to fair value and offer 21.4% of capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Strong Total Return Potential And A Safe, Growing Dividend Make Philip Morris A Buy

Philip Morris has built an impressive resume of dividend increases as an independent company since spinning off of Altria in 2008, delivering average annual dividend increases of 8.9% during that stretch.

While it would be unfair to expect Philip Morris to deliver high single-digit dividend increases going forward, I believe it is entirely reasonable to expect 4-5% annual dividend growth over the long term as the company's dividend growth will only slightly lag the earnings growth that it delivers.

Philip Morris' operating fundamentals are intact for the long term at this time while the balance sheet remains strong, which bodes well for shareholders.

Yet another reason that Philip Morris is a buy in my opinion, is the fact that the company is trading at an 18% discount to fair value.

Between its 6.8% yield, 4-5% annual earnings growth, and 2.0% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Philip Morris are positioned for 12.8-13.8% annual total returns over the next decade.

It is precisely for the aforementioned reasons that Philip Morris is the fourth largest non-mutual fund holding in my portfolio in terms of dividend/distribution income, trailing only Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Altria Group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO, ET, EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.