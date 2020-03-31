Marvell Technology: The Medium-Term Bull Case Remains Intact

While the broader market outlook remains gloomy amid ongoing coronavirus concerns, Marvell Technology's (MRVL) solid 4QFY20 earnings results indicate that the company is headed in the right direction. Looking ahead, I remain upbeat on Marvell's ability to achieve >$2 in earnings power as the company rebalances its business toward 5G networking. At current valuations, I see Marvell as a compelling way to play the 5G theme, as continued networking sales growth and margin contribution should drive a medium-term expansion in the stock's storage-oriented P/E multiple over time.

A Closer Look at 4QFY20: Though sales came in above the mid-point of prior guidance at $718 million post-divestiture of the Wi-Fi business, revenue remains in decline on a YoY basis. Though Networking revenue rose 14% QoQ to $377 million, this was largely attributable to contributions from the Avera and Aquantia acquisitions. On a YoY basis, Networking revenue declined 2.8% YoY as the divestiture of the Wi-Fi business offset the ongoing strong ramp into Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for 5G. Nonetheless, both acquisitions were off to a relatively strong start, tracking in-line with their full year revenue expectations.

Though Storage sales also continued to decline on a YoY basis, the 3% QoQ increase to $296 million surprised to the upside as an increase in demand for both the HDD and SDD product lines drove results. MRVL also saw a strong ramp into the Seagate (NASDAQ:STX)/Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) 16TB near-line HDD, and the enterprise and data center SSD business continued to recover, which more than offset ongoing declines in the client market.

Operating efficiency boosts the bottom line: While non-GAAP gross margin came in marginally below consensus at 62.3%, the continued decrease in inventory days to 70 days in 4QFY20, was a key positive. Improved operating efficiencies led to an above-consensus operating margin of 19.6%, however, as non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.17, in-line with the midpoint of guidance of $0.15-$0.19. Excluding the adjustment for share-based compensation of $0.09, non-GAAP EPS was closer to the $0.02-$0.08 range.

Proceeds from the sale of Wi-Fi business utilized to de-lever the balance sheet: The net proceeds of $1.7 billion from the Wi-Fi business sale were utilized toward reduction of long-term debt, which declined to $1.45 billion at the end of 4QFY20. Specifically, $600 million of the proceeds was allocated toward the repayment of the bridge loan in connection with the Avera acquisition, $350 million toward the payment of the revolver drawn to fund the Aquantia acquisition, and $250 million toward the repayment of term loans.

The company also resumed its share repurchase program and returned $340 million to shareholders - $300 million in share repurchases and $40 million in dividends. After accounting for these repayments from the Wi-Fi business sale proceeds and the $37 million in free cash flow generated during the quarter, MRVL's cash and cash equivalents now stand at $648 million, which positions the company well to weather potential demand shocks ahead.

1QFY21 guidance ahead of expectations: To account for the uncertain macro environment, management has reduced its outlook for 1QFY21 by 5% and also "temporarily" widened the guidance range on revenue from the typical +/-3% to +/-5%, implying a top-line projection of $680 million.

The Networking business, adjusted for the Wi-Fi business divestiture in 4QFY20, is set to drive growth in the low-single digits on new product ramps in enterprise and cloud data center applications. Meanwhile, the Storage business is projected to be down mid-single digits QoQ though this is largely due to seasonal weakness. Heading into FY22, the target remains for a low single-digit growth path.

On a positive note, non-GAAP operating expenses, are set to increase in 1QFY21 to $310 (+/- $2.5 million), owing to earlier-than-expected synergy achievements. MRVL further expects the non-GAAP operating expenses to come down to ~$300 million by 4QFY21. As a result, non-GAAP EPS is guided to fall within the $0.11-$0.17 range, slightly above consensus estimates at the midpoint.

Rebalancing away from client-side storage controller business: In line with MRVL's goal of rebalancing its business away from client markets toward the enterprise and data center markets, client-side storage controllers' sales have now moved to a ~5% contribution. This compares to the ~14% contribution about 18 months ago - a positive shift as the MRVL growth story unfolds. From management on the quarterly call:

We estimate that our total client revenue exposure collectively across both HDD and SSD controllers, starting fiscal 2021, is only 5% of the entire company's revenue. For context, at our Investor Day in October 2018, client storage was approximately 14% of total company revenue.

Though the emergence of the DIY market for custom SSD controllers represents the next phase of its storage growth strategy, the key going forward remains to replace the client SSD with higher-growth, cloud-centric products.

5G opportunity could surprise to the upside: In wireless infrastructure, Marvel's partnership with Samsung, where they were collaborating on baseband and control plane solutions for ongoing and future 5G deployment, was extended to include more segments of the radio access network. On the back of the strong momentum in 5G, expect further progress in FY21 as Samsung expands its 5G build-out into countries such as Korea, Japan, and the US.

Additionally, post-Avera acquisition, MRVL also has a path to enter into the Chinese wireless infrastructure market, where MRVL has historically had low exposure. Further, with the latest expansion of the Nokia (NYSE:NOK) partnership as well, the opportunity with Nokia now appears broader than expected. In addition to the Fusion baseband solution for next-generation platforms, Nokia also looks set to adopt MRVL's OCTEON TX multi-core processor chips for control/data-plane functionality on its next-generation platforms, which should drive further dollar content expansion.

Overall, these partnerships underscore MRVL's expertise in IP design, with the 5G opportunity looking considerably larger than expected, as the build-out of 5G networks ramp up in the coming years. Although management has not specifically updated the prior $750 million run-rate target, the expanded partnerships, along with incremental customers for its 5G solutions, should significantly boost the longer-term top-line growth opportunity.

Current Valuations Offer An Excellent Risk/Reward Opportunity

Using a target multiple of ~16x on FY22 non-GAAP earnings, my target price for MRVL lies at $32, as MRVL remains on track to achieve >$2 in earnings power, in line with the target FY22 model highlighted at its last investor day event. Although the coronavirus remains a strong near-term headwind, the strong design win pipeline in place positions the company well to benefit from opportunities arising in networking and Storage heading into FY22. I would also point out the potential for a re-rating as MRVL re-balances its business away from Storage toward 5G networking. Accordingly, I believe MRVL's current valuations present an excellent risk/reward for patient investors. Potential downside risks to my target include continued weakness in Storage, below-par Networking growth, and share losses across both Storage and networking.

