Zoom Unlikely To Make Money Where Competitors Don't Compete

Many of my colleagues consider me "old school" in some ways and an "early adopter" in others. Some of my "old school" ways include a preference for phone calls over Snapchat messages and a preference for buying shares in reasonably priced cash cow dividend stocks over more high-flying names trading at 60x revenues. On the "early adopter" side, I sent my first e-mail in 1993, gave presentations on ETFs in 2003 and on cryptocurrencies in 2013, and have run one of the first wealth management firms in Hong Kong to have gone completely paperless. The recent surge in working from home and online meetings due to the COVID-19 coronavirus reminds me of how many people I introduced to their first web conference shortly after 9/11. What surprises me most about this is how little progress online meeting technology seems to have made in these past 18 1/2 years. In particular, despite the number of web conferencing and online meeting technologies that have existed and evolved all these years, one seems to be a name I never heard a year ago, but now hear every hour: Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).

Zoom offers a freemium platform for holding meetings online with features including multiple webcam windows, screen sharing, and reporting. There are no less than 65 direct competitors to various parts of Zoom's service, both free and paid, and many from incumbent giants, including:

Messenger and WhatsApp by Facebook (FB)

Google Hangouts by Alphabet (GOOG)

FaceTime from Apple (AAPL)

Chime from Amazon (AMZN)

WebEx from Cisco Systems (CSCO)

GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar by LogMeIn (LOGM)

Video calls on the paid version of Slack Technologies (WORK)

WeChat by Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Meetings and Webinars from the private Zoho Corporation

Skype, Teams, and others from Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Just to complete the FANG participation in this space, it is worth sharing the humorous find of the plugin "Netflix Hangouts", which seems to have no official connection to Netflix, but allow workers to watch Netflix while pretending to be on one of these calls.

The reason I mentioned MSFT last is due to my personal experience as a former employee of a web conferencing company that was acquired by MSFT in 2003: a firm called PlaceWare Web Conferencing. After the acquisition, PlaceWare was re-branded "LiveMeeting" and partially replaced Microsoft's older "NetMeeting" platform, before both were eventually replaced by Skype for Business. I don't doubt that Microsoft may have one or two other video conferencing or screen sharing technologies/platforms somewhere in all its software, but part of the point of listing all these solutions out is to show that meeting online is already an "over-solved" problem.

The main reasons I understand many users so far have chosen Zoom, over all these other platforms, are:

They've seen other people using it It's free to have a Zoom meeting of up to 100 people for up to 40 minutes

While this "viral" spread of the Zoom name and trial links is one way to get millions of free users onboard quickly, it is far less clear how this will translate into billions of dollars of profits over time. This article's only chart below plots the $42.3 billion market cap of ZM against its $623 trailing twelve months revenue and versus cash flows from operations, investing, and financing. ZM's cash flow pattern is like that of many early-stage technology companies, where 4x as much cash is coming in from investors (mostly through the issuance of new shares) as from operations, and most of this cash is invested into building the business. It may be difficult to see those latter four lines in the below chart, but that is part of the point to show how out of proportion ZM's market valuation is away from any current sales or cash flow numbers.

The $42.3 billion question is how long it will take before ZM's cash profits add up to make buyers at today's share prices whole before they can start counting any actual profits. It is hard to imagine that even with head starts as long as 20 years, that none of the above tech giants see a $42.3 billion opportunity in trying to lure away some of ZM's users through more aggressive price promotions or better integrations with existing services. The main reason I hear people choose Zoom over the other options is pricing (most of the others charge more for the same number of users, where Zoom doesn't have any obvious cost advantage), followed by ease of use. The problem with relatively seamless ease of use is that it also will make it hard for Zoom to build any kind of moat: It's just as easy to switch away from Zoom to any competing platform. This month alone, I have had online meetings on no less than five of the above platforms mentioned, and I accept each meeting link-by-link.

My casual observation is that the tech giants don't seem to want to compete for ZM's users for one simple reason: many of them have already learned that online meetings and webinars are largely commoditized, low-profit businesses. Facebook, Tencent, and Google mostly offer messaging and video conferencing to keep users on their own apps, where they have other advertising and other revenue-generating businesses. Microsoft and Cisco have dozens of other businesses that make more money "in their sleep" than trying to go out and work hard to get more webinar subscriptions.

Although insider transactions should not be viewed in isolation, the concluding signal for me on ZM shares is that the only non-automatic insider transactions on ZM shares lately have been sells: 73,168 shares each on the 10th and 19th of March by Mr. Santiago Subotovsky, apparently on behalf of Emergency Equity Partners III LP. This, of course, could just be a prudent rebalancing and profit taking, but I rarely find it to be a true bullish sign when a company that supposedly has such a bright future lacks net insider buying and would fund itself with equity rather than debt.

Conclusion

I have largely paused my search for short opportunities after the March 2020 sell-off, as it is now easy enough to find many highly profitable companies trading at attractively cheap valuations. The one exception this month that I still found worth highlighting is that of Zoom, not just because "almost everyone" seems to be talking about and using it but also because so few of those people seem to be paying for it. Eventually, a $42.3 billion valuation will only have made sense if the company can eventually make at least $42.3 billion in cash profits, and it is hard seeing so many big and capable competitors not taking a big bite out of those profits if those profits ever come close to those levels. A relatively tax-efficient and risk-measured way of putting a short position on would be to buy the 100/50 put spread expiring January 2022, which last cost around $2,000 for a spread that would pay $5,000 if ZM is below $50/share at expiry. My allocation to such a trade would be barely over 1% of a portfolio, as I believe these shares are "more likely than not" to come down to the level of a sub-$10 billion business while limiting losses in case I'm wrong and ZM somehow becomes the next FB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.