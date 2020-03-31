Summary

In a quarter where most stocks are down double digits, shares of online meeting platform, Zoom, have more than doubled from a surge in virus-driven online meetings.

Zoom's current valuation implies exponential growth in cash profits from a commoditized service with dozens of competitors and very low switching costs.

A rise in net discretionary insider selling might be a signal that even insiders see it unlikely that future profits will add up to the current $42 billion valuation.