South Africa's 21-Day Lockdown Changes Sylvania's Fortunes

Sylvania is well-positioned to weather the storm with $33.8 million in cash and should benefit from rising platinum and palladium prices as well as the weak rand.

The country is under a 21-day lock-down, which will remove around 370koz of platinum and 220koz of palladium supply from the market.

Investment Thesis

Last week, a 21-day lock-down will began in South Africa with the aim of containing the spread of the coronavirus. Only health care, law enforcement, food sales and distribution, and utilities operations are exempt.

At first glance, this sounds like bad news for companies like Sylvania Platinum (OTC:OTC:SAPLF). However, the measure can significantly change its fortunes as South Africa accounts for 75% of the global platinum supply and 38% of the global palladium supply. These are the company’s two main products with almost 90%of output.

Also, the lock-down is dragging down the value of the rand, which has a positive impact on the cost structure of Sylvania’s operations.

Sylvania’s business

The company operates a total of six chrome beneficiation and platinum group metals (PGMs) processing plants at host-mine sites on the Eastern and Western Limbs of the Bushveld Complex. With a steady-state capacity of 75koz –78koz of PGMs per year, Sylvania is the largest PGM producer from chrome tailings retreatment in the world.

(Source: Sylvania)

Platinum and palladium account for a total of 87.3% of the company's production. Additionally, Sylvania is among the lowest cost producers in the industry with cash costs of around $600 per ounce of PGM.

(Source: Sylvania)

Over the past few years, Sylvania has been enjoying good results thanks to strong palladium and rhodium prices, which boosted its 4E PGM basket price to $1,830/oz for the second half of 2020.

(Source: Sylvania)

The effect of the lock-down in South Africa on platinum and palladium

PGMs are primarily used in catalytic converters, which are part of auto exhaust systems that reduce toxic gas emissions.

(Source: Johnson Matthey February 2020 PGM Market Report)

In March, I wrote a SA article about the short-term effects on palladium demand from the shutdown of auto plants across the world.

Norilsk (OTCPK:NILSY) also made a presentation which features the 2020 effects from the coronavirus on the supply and demand for platinum and palladium.

(Source: Norilsk)

Now, the lock-down of South Africa completely changes the supply picture. Local mining companies will cease operations for 21 days and the time needed to restart operations is around two weeks, so I think we can assume that around a month worth of supply will be removed from the market. This translates into around 370k/oz for platinum and 220k/oz for palladium, which means the palladium market will be in a significant deficit in 2020. If the lock-down is extended to a month and a half, platinum will also be in a deficit in 2020.

Platinum and palladium prices have already risen significantly since the lock-down was announced on March 23.

(Source: InfoMine)

(Source: InfoMine)

The effect ofthe lock-down on Sylvania

Unlike many South African PGM mining companies, Sylvania is prepared for a long lock-down as it has no debt and it had $33.8 million in cash at the end of December 2019.

I think that palladium and rhodium prices are high due to deficits and platinum prices are low due to oversupply. Platinum’s price is likely to rise due to South Africa’s lock-down and palladium and rhodium are likely to hold their elevated levels. If we’re conservative and assume that Sylvania’s 4E PGM basket holds the February 2020 levels, the company’s EBITDA on an annualized level comes at over $90 million. Taking Sylvania’s share price from the London Stock Exchange, this translates into an EV/EBITDA ratio of around one.

(Source: Sylvania)

However, I mentioned that the lock-down is pushing down the rand. Some of the decline is also due to the fact that South Africa’s credit rating was cut to junk by Moody’s.

In any case, the rand has already lost a quarter of its value compared to the dollar since the start of 2020. If it remains at this level, this should add around $12-13 million to Sylvania’s annualized EBITDA.

At the moment, the company’s management estimates that the shutdown period will last around a calendar month based on associated logistics around shutting down and restarting mining and processing operations.

I doubt the lock-down will last that long. I live in Europe and my country has been on lock-down since March 13. The lock-down has been officially extended until April 12 and my employer has told me that I’ll be working from home until at least the end of April.

Conclusion

The coronavirus is shutting down a significant part of the global platinum and palladium supply, thus significantly changing the supply-demand balance in both markets. This represents a tailwind for the prices of both metals and improves the long-term prospects of Sylvania.

The company is well-positioned to weather the lock-down with over $33 million in the bank and its operations will also benefit from the softening of the rand.

Note that the main listing of Sylvania is on the LSE and that the volumes on the OTC in the USA are light.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.