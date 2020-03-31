Among Dow Jones Stocks, Pros Pick Microsoft Over Coca-Cola

We like Microsoft Corporation best here, after the experiences the market has put us through in the past few weeks, but hey, that’s us; how about you?

Is it being provided by the adviser? Here, we do our best to make comparisons on an apples-to-apples basis out of the fruit salad of the DJ 30 Index stocks.

It’s your capital at risk, you should have the say; not some know-it-all stocks guru on the internet. But for you to make an intelligent choice requires information.

And how important is it that your portfolio (and you) needs to avoid large price drawdowns as the attempt to build capital gains is pursued? How big is large?

That could be what Market-Makers [MMs] are suggesting, by the limited past performance evidences presented in Coca-Cola, Intel, or Merck to support a good investment selection.

Where to get credible, demonstrated guidance?

We champion the sources which make multi-million-dollar bets many times every market day. Bets backed up by safety-net hedge deals protecting against ordinary, but painful price changes. Deals enforced by legal contracts driven by rules which translate into precise unmistakable outcomes, not wishful thinking. Real insurance, that has a cost judged to be worth having.

The structure of the insurance and its cost tell just how far, up and down, each DJ stock's price is likely enough to run in the next 3-4 months to make it worth protecting against.

That is, if their role in accomplishing volume stock transactions is important.

And it is, since it is the big-money transactions which set market quotes and drive trade spreads between bids and offers. For most widely-held and actively traded stocks (all the DJ 30), the MMs are the driving force, reacting to the orders of institutional investor clients as they try to adjust holdings in multi-billion-dollar portfolios.

With such high every-trade stakes, the MMs stay well-informed. They employ tens of thousands of observers on a world-wide 24x7 watch & report assignment. The MMs can't be omniscient; the future is a dangerous place, driven by mind-changing humans. But they do their best, and it gets reflected in the risk-protections they buy.

So, what are their price-range forecasts today?

Figure 1 below pictures for the DJ 30 stocks the trade-offs between MMs expected near-term (months) price gains, and real experienced worst price drawdowns in periods following prior forecasts with upside-to-downside price changes like today's.

Figure 1

Source: Author

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect the necessary endangerment of MM firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from MCD at [13] to KO at [1] to WBA at [14].

Unfortunately, the comparisons must draw from sources which are not equally robust. That problem is clarified in Figure 2, which provides greater details:

Figure 2

Source: Author

The hedging-implied price-range forecasts are in columns [A] to [D], with upside prospect [E] calculated from [B] and [D].

The remaining columns are based on prior 5-year histories of each stock's price changes following only those points in time when forecasts were similar in proportions of upside-to-downside price change to what is being seen today. The measure of that balance we call the Range Index [RI] and its numeric is the percentage of the [B] to [C] range between [D] and [C]. So, a stock with an RI "cost" of 25 appears to have 3 times as much upside price gain prospect as price drawdown exposure.

The "unfortunate comparisons" referred to above in discussing Figure 1 can be seen in [L] and [M], where some stocks have single-digit [L] counts (in pink) of [G] RI forecasts, while others may have triple-digit encounters. Averages based on samples less than one or two dozens are statistically suspect of being colored by a few atypical experiences.

Several columns of historical experience where that could be a problem include: [F] the average of worst-case price drawdown during all periods when a position was open following the RI forecast, on its way to the [B] target of the [E] upside. Another problem potential is in [H], the proportion of [L] forecasts which produced profitable outcomes.

Those stocks with small [L] counts may not have [I] % net reward payoffs which may be reliable in the future. The Credibility Ratio in [N], where [I] is compared to [E] helps to condition acceptance of [E].

Your attractiveness ranking of stocks may not be mine

The appeal of having MM insights into prospective price changes may not be something generally considered, particularly by individual investors. Besides being an insight not usually available for consideration, it provides a means of comparing investment opportunity rather equally across a wide variety of stocks, such as are in the DJ 30 Index.

Typical valuations rely on P/E or P/EG ratios. Those accorded to DJ stocks range from single-digit multiples to mid-double-digits. There is little to no consistency as to what is a useful norm or "average" P/E on a stock by stock basis.

Yet, when considering asset allocation within a portfolio mainly holding DJ stocks, P/Es play far less influence than long-term-trend (of EPS) forecasts. This despite the fact that prices in the course of a year typically range 2x to 4x the size of earnings trend forecasts.

The point is that price change opportunities of active investing management are far more significant to consider than what is conventionally done.

The reason is that price range forecasts are not usually available, and the notion of standards is rarely considered. But the way MM price-range forecasts are produced changes all that. The price-change protections sought through derivative-securities hedging put those evaluations all on a common basis: "What is needed in this [XYZ] stock to keep me [the MM] safe", or provide a salable protection for the safety seeker?

This common objective forces a set of definitions which are highly comparable in implied price changes. That is essential when each stock, in reality, has its own character that is otherwise conventionally being presented as a P/E.

Because in our office, we have the history of Range Indexes for each stock, and the outcomes of applying a standard portfolio management discipline, we do recognize the differing character of each stock through its RI of the moment. The proportion of those RIs which had previous profitable outcomes (our Win Odds) gives us a means of coloring the current pricing, as it impacts the RI.

We then weight the accomplished %Payoffs with the Win Odds, and weight the Drawdown Risk with the complement of the Win Odds (100-WO) in the expanded Figure 3 of columns [O] + [P] to get [Q] net rewards.

To make the [Q] time-sensitive when it is divided by [J], we have the net basis points per day which is an equivalent to the CAGR of Compound Annual Growth Rate. So, [R] is a way to rank these comparative tables in a more sophisticated manner.

Figure 3

source: Author

All red items in this table would be loss results for long positions in these stocks, if TERMD portfolio management was followed, with the exception of items in [F]. Those are the worst outcomes previously possible to encounter while holding a position encouraged by a RI forecast in Sample [L]. They represent the most stressful point likely to cause abandonment of an effort to retain the position's holding in expectation of price recovery.

The considerations likely to cause differences of choice in investment selections by individuals involve preferences over Win Odds [H], size of %Payoffs [ I ], size of risk exposure [F], credibility of upside target [E] and [N], and the combined Odds-Weighted Net [Q], and the latter's rate of return [R] or CAGR [K]. Take your pick of combined preferences.

Conclusion

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) with its Win Odds of 88 from a sample size of 356 prior forecasts with relatively small price drawdown exposure and a basis points per day prospect of 12.0 makes a strong case among DJ stocks to be bought. The equivalent of an odds-weighted CAGR of +35% is a competitive performance prospect, certainly out of the market-index average league.

And, while I might cheer Coke's "like to teach the World to sing in perfect harmony", remember in the war between viruses and electrons, the electrons will win because while they are excellent transmitters of intelligence, they refuse to be accomplices in conveying disease.

