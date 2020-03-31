Johnson & Johnson: Last Chance To Buy At Reasonable Price

Thesis Summary

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a consumer/health company with outstanding cash-flow and a very consistent dividend. Its combination of operations makes it a very secure investment with some interesting growth potential. Furthermore, given the recent emphasis on hygiene, I expect J&J's products to get a boost in sales post COVID.

Company Overview

JNJ has been around since 1887 and has three main lines of business; Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Over the past few years, JNJ has posted moderate but consistent revenue growth. The same can be said of the dividend, which has kept a steady payout growth of 6.32% over the past 5 years. Not surprising considering JNJ is a dividend king.

In terms of the most recent performance, let's look at the consolidated statements of earnings evolution over the last 3 years.

Source: Annual Report

As we can see, JNJ grew very moderately in 2019, with EPS almost at the same level as previously. On another interesting note, EPS for 2017 was 0.48, with most of the earnings being used as "provision for taxes on income".

Overall, the company has maintained its profitability and reasonable CAGR over the last 5 years of 2%. Financial health is, as you would expect, quite good, with a D/E below one. However, it is worth noting that the company has increased its financial leverage, and long term debt as a % of assets/liabilities doubled from 2011 to 2017. However, this is not a real reason for concern. JNJ has taken advantage of low financing costs. In fact, as a percentage of revenue interest expenses have decreased.

JNJ has the characteristics that you would expect from a standard consumer staples company. But JNJ does so much more than this, which is why I like the future outlook of the company and believe the business will thrive in a post COVID world.

The Best of Both Worlds

While most consumers will, for obvious reasons, be more aware of the consumer side of the JNJ business, the company is by most measures a healthcare company, with a great majority of sales coming from their other two segments; Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices

Source: Annual Report

As we can see, in terms of revenue, Pharmaceuticals is responsible for over 50% of sales, and Medical Devices over 25%. You have probably purchased some of the JNJ pharma products over your life such as TYLENOL and SUDAFED. It's a bit harder to pinpoint the sales of medical devices as these are often done directly to hospitals or wholesalers, but we know JNJ has a wide array of products ranging from orthopedic products; general surgery, sterilization and disinfection products, diabetes care products; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses.

Source: Annual report

2019 wasn't a stellar year for JNJ. Sales for consumer products remained flat, while income decreased by over 10%. Pharmaceuticals also saw a big loss in income despite increased sales, while medical devices have gone the other way, with sales decreasing and income increased due to divestitures. The consumer and Pharmaceutical segments have both been negatively affected by litigation costs. A few months back, JNJ had to recall 33.000 bottles of talc powder and the company had to pay $4 billion to settle claims of enabling opioid addiction.

Now, of course, there are some risks to creating pharmaceutical products. Unfortunately, JNJ also has to deal with the worst of both worlds, but my point is that it is in one of the best positions to do so. JNJ has an outstanding cash-flow with which to finance and acquire pharmaceutical and other healthcare-related companies. I may be wrong, but it seems to me that, in terms of litigation, J&J's worst days may be behind it.

JNJ sales will increase Post COVID

I will not claim that J&J will come up with a vaccine, obviously, but the recent increase in health and hygiene awareness could give J&J consumer products a nice boost. After all, J&J's products do include a wide array of soaps and wipes, although granted, not Purell. Not only this, but I would also expect the sales of OTC medication to increase during and after this crisis as people become more self-aware of health threats. This probably won't be incredibly significant, but it is worth taking into account.

Furthermore, we can expect JNJ medical device sector to keep thriving now, and probably forever. Demand for orthopedic products and vision care products is still on the rise. And, again, we can expect post-COVID medical centers to further increase demand for sterilization and cleaning products.

Valuation

The recent market selloff is giving us some opportunities to purchase companies at fire-sale prices, and this could be one of the last times to buy JNJ at a reasonable valuation. But of course, we have to value JNJ in terms of opportunity costs, which means looking at the value of alternative investments such as Proctor & Gamble Company (PG) and The Unilever Group (UL).

JNJ PG UL P/E GAAP (TTM) 21,88 61,77 19,74 Price/Sales (TTM) 3,97 3,96 2,13 EV/Sales (TTM) 4,06 4,26 2,61 Price to Book (TTM) 5,45 6,1 8,37 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 13,87 16,79 13,62

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Even after a subpar year, the company trades at a reasonable P/E of just over 21, quite close to Unilever's 19.74. In terms of value and growth, the company sits in the middle of PG and UL. PG is trading at a premium due to its better recent performance, while UL, a more traditional consumer staples trade below the valuation of JNJ on all accounts.

However, as mentioned before, JNJ is more than a consumer staples company and offers investors some exposure to the healthcare industry. While recent growth is not as impressive as P&G and the dividend offered is lower the UL's current 3.7% yield, JNJ is a company with a proven track record that is reasonably priced.

Takeaway

I'm sure many readers might disagree with my take, but I expect JNJ to bounce back nicely in the coming year. While the return may not be stellar, JNJ offers a very safe investment with a decent yield and some exposure to the healthcare and pharma sector which we can expect some growth in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.