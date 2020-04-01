The December 12, 2019 election in the United Kingdom paved the way for a divorce between the UK and EU, an issue that had hung over the European economy since the 2016 referendum. As 2020 began, optimism rose on the back of an end of uncertainty over Brexit and the de-escalation of the trade war between the US and China as both sides signed the “phase one” deal on January 15.

The most significant issue Europe faced was the potential for trade negotiations with the United States.

In late 2019, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s term ended, and the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, took over at the helm of the central bank. When asked if President Lagarde will continue Mario Draghi’s dovish legacy, she said she would attempt to be a “wise owl.” President Lagarde appeared to look towards fiscal policy initiatives from the European Union to lift the economy from years of sluggish economic growth. Then, Coronavirus hit Europe like a ton of bricks. The Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) tracks the euro versus the US dollar currency pair.

On March 4, in a piece on Seeking Alpha, Risk-Off Lifts The Euro, I suggested that the cash and carry trade between the euro and the US dollar was undergoing a significant unwind. Meanwhile, two-way volatility in the currency pair has picked up dramatically since early March making for trading opportunities.

The European economy limped into the crisis

The grand experiment of the unification of Europe under a common umbrella of the European Union was a challenge from the start. Many factors, aside from borders and languages, separated the members. In the US, the housing and mortgage-backed securities market caused the economic meltdown in 2008. In Europe, a sovereign debt crisis exacerbated the problem as Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Ireland required bailouts. The US economy did far better than Europe in the twelve years that followed. When the global pandemic hit, the US economy was growing at a moderate pace, and unemployment was at the lowest level since the 1960s. European growth remained sluggish. No nation was ready for the economic fallout from Coronavirus, but the EU was in worse shape than the United States. Italy and Spain, two of the countries that experienced debt problems in 2008, have been the hardest hit by the spread of the virus in 2020.

Lots of volatility in the two leading reserve currencies

We have witnessed significant volatility in the US dollar versus the euro currency pair since mid-February.

Source: CQG

We have seen significant two-way price action in the currency pair over the past weeks. In mid-January weekly historical volatility reached a low of 2.84%; on March 31, it was at 15.77%, the highest level in years.

At first, the euro rallied from a low of $1.0793 in mid-February to a high of $1.15020 during the week of March 9, a move of 6.57%. The rally was the result of the risk-off behavior that led to an unwind of the euro versus the dollar cash and carry trade.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates the bear market in the euro currency versus the US dollar since 2008, when the pair reached an all-time peak at $1.5988. Since then, the euro had a steady pattern of lower highs and lower lows. A long dollar and short euro position over the period yielded consistent profits. At the same time, before the US Fed began cutting the short-term Fed Funds rate on July 31, 2019, the interest rate differential throughout 2019 was at 2.65%-2.90%. A dollar deposit in 2019 yielded 2.25%-2.50%, while negative interest rates cost depositors of euros 40 basis points. The bottom line is that before the Fed began cutting rates, the dollar was in an uptrend, the euro was in a downtrend, depositing dollars yielded a credit, and borrowing euros also yielded a credit. Long dollar and short euro positions increased, and when risk-off conditions hit the markets like a ton of bricks, the scramble to close out speculative positions caused the sharp rally in the euro that took it to the $1.15 level. When the unwind of the cash and carry slowed, the euro dropped down to its most recent low of $1.0671 last week as the virus spread across Europe. As the virus spread to the US, the currency pair was back at just over the $1.10 level at the end of March. The volatility in the euro versus the US dollar currency pair has been the highest in years, and that is likely to continue.

Years of stagnation ahead for Europe and the world

Last week, the US government approved an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus package to stabilize the economy and buy time until scientists can develop a treatment and vaccine for COVID-19. Science works a lot slower than the spread of the virus or the reaction of markets across all asset classes. The odds of more packages at even steeper price tags over the coming weeks and months are high. The longer Coronavirus claims victims and closes down parts of the economy; the more government funds will be necessary.

Alongside the fiscal stimulus, the US Federal Reserve has been firing bazookas full of liquidity at markets on almost a daily basis. The Fed Funds rate, which was at 2.25%-2.50% on July 30, 2019, is now at zero percent. The Fed’s balance sheet was at the $5 trillion level last week, a record high. Over the coming weeks and months, the Fed’s balance sheet will continue to rise, and the level the US national debt will explode. On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, the US national debt was at over the $23.6 trillion level. By the time the current crisis ends, the debt will be appreciably higher. Coronavirus is also increasing debt around the globe. Bailouts, helicopter money, and all attempts to keep economies stable involve running the printing presses or creating money to throw at economies that have stopped operating.

The ECB will pull out all the stops but expect fiscal stimulus

Last week, the ECB fired a 750-billion-euro cannon at its economy, and it will not be the last. The EU will have to come up with fiscal measures to address the pandemic that is causing nationwide lockdowns. Italy and Spain have been hit hardest, but the virus is everywhere across the continent.

The notion of closing borders to prevent the spread of the virus runs counter to the experiment of the European Union and could be its undoing. Time will tell if the members that do not suffer the same economic and human loss as Italy, Spain, and others are willing to share in the massive costs in the aftermath of the pandemic. With human lives on the line, Europe will do whatever it takes from an economic perspective to address the current crisis. Meanwhile, in Europe, the US, and other countries around the world, the aftermath of COVID-19 will be a legacy of economic problems that will last for years, if not decades.

FXE is the euro versus the dollar ETF product

I believe we have only seen the start of volatility in the currency markets. While the dollar and euro have experienced increased price variance in their currency pair, both have been falling against the price of gold. In 2019 and 2020, the yellow metal rose to a new record high against the euro and most other world currencies. When it comes to the US dollar, gold has appreciated but has yet to challenge its 2011 high of $1920.70 per ounce.

The flood of both monetary and fiscal stimulus amounts to printing more fiat currencies to stabilize economic conditions. While governments and central banks have no choice, the price tab is that the value of all currencies will decline. Central banks hold gold as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves. While they can print currencies and increase the money supply to their heart’s content, they can only increase the gold stock by extracting more of the yellow metal from the crust of the earth.

Meanwhile, the dollar and the euro are the two leading reserve currency instruments. The volatility in the currency pair may just be beginning as the crisis continues. The most direct route for a risk position in the euro versus the US dollar currency pair is via the futures or over-the-counter foreign exchange markets. For those who do not venture into the futures or OTC arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE) provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXE states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

FXE has net assets of $270.29 million, trades an average of 131,411 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio. The June euro versus the U.S. dollar futures contract moved from $1.0853 on February 20 to $1.1545 on March 9 or 6.38% and then fell to a low of $1.0671 on March 23 or 7.57%. Since the recent low, the exchange relationship rose to $1.11875 at the end of last week, a rise of 4.84%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same volatile period, the FXE ETF rose from $102.07 to $108.57 per share or 6.27%, fell to $100.64 or 7.3%, and then rose to $105.21 per share or 4.54%. FXE does an excellent job replicating the price action in the currency pair.

The volatility in the price relationship between the two world reserve currencies may just be beginning. All countries are suffering a human and economic tragedy. Europe limped into the pandemic while the US was in better financial shape. All economies will crawl out of the rubble, but Europe may continue to face the most significant economic challenges.