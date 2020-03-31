Bullish On Humanity: Picturing The World In 6-9 Months

Equity markets may continue to be choppy. My suggestion is to stick with the large-cap, liquid, "super-stocks" that dominate their industries.

I believe investors may be underestimating the single-minded focus of humanity around the world to eradicate the virus.

The markets are a discounting mechanism, and we should picture the world 6-9 months from now.

Central banks are essentially telling the markets that they will do everything in their power to prevent cracks from showing in the financial markets.

COVID-19 had the potential to do much more damage to the financial markets, and once again, central banks have come to our rescue.

Everyone knows the global economy is headed straight for a recession, but how bad is going to be the million dollar question.

COVID-19 had the potential to do much more damage this month, but thanks to a mammoth coordinated effort by central banks around the world, the inner plumbing of the financial markets appears to be rescued from the brink.

The Federal Reserve has wasted no time in embarking on "QE-infinity" (read: unlimited buying of bonds), compared to during the Great Financial Crisis when Quantitative Easing only began in October 2008. Five months later, the US equity markets bottomed in March 2009. There is a palpable sense of urgency in the Fed's actions.

Aside from pledging to buy an unlimited amount of Treasury debt and mortgage-backed securities, the central bank has slashed interest rates to zero, sought to ease the pressure on USD funding, calmed the commercial paper and money market space, the list goes on. Heck, the central bank even bought credit ETFs!

In a nutshell, the Fed does not want anything catastrophic to happen to the financial markets. In financial lingo, the Fed is a massive seller of volatility. Throw in other global central banks for good measure - the European Central Bank is also following in the Fed's footsteps.

Essentially, global central banks have done a grand show-hand together, and the markets should be left under no illusion that they are comfortable with the financial markets churning and tossing about.

The day the Fed announced a 100bps rate cut on 15 March coincided with the peak in the VIX index, which has fallen from 82 to 56 since.

It is hence my conclusion that it is immensely difficult to stay bearish on the equity markets for the following reasons:

1) To reiterate my opener, everyone already knows a recession is coming. There are no surprises here.

2) Global central banks which control the supply of money in the world are basically telling you that they are willing to do everything in their power to make sure cracks do not happen in the financial markets.

The only question mark I am left to grapple with is how long it will take for COVID-19 to disappear. What we know, however, in past cases of the Spanish Flu in 1918 and SARS in 2002 is that these viruses disappeared just as suddenly as they appeared. Will lightning strike thrice?

The markets are a discounting mechanism, and what that means is that we should be looking forward 6-9 months into the future and try to picture the world. If the financial markets and global economy see more fragility, we can be sure that Big Brother (brothers, in this case) is there to lend a helping hand. Not to mention the coordinated stimulus and support packages we have seen from governments all around the world to help communities and businesses in dire straits.

I think investors may be underestimating the effectiveness of a single-minded and combined effort by humanity all around the world to reach a certain goal - in this case, to eradicate COVID-19. We are seeing big pharma racing against time and each other to one to outdo their efforts in combating the virus. At least, 16 companies are working on a vaccine as we speak.

What we need to see now is sustained flattening of the virus curve. From the chart below, there appears to be a recent reversal in trajectory in new confirmed cases across the world. That means governments are close to finding an optimal solution within their countries to contain the virus. If countries manage to build on their recent successes, this is risk-on for the equity markets.

At the current juncture, what I have recommended subscribers of my service, The Naked Charts, to do is to pick up some large-cap quality companies. One of my key recommendations is to buy into Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which should benefit from China coming to life again after several weeks in lockdown. BABA has the advantage of being an online retailer, where consumers can make purchases in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Above is the chart of BABA, which has found a footing around $190. The stock broke out higher from a double bottom formation in November 2019, reached a high of $230, and is now trading right on the neckline. Double bottom formations indicate that the stock is probably going to move much higher. From here, I think BABA will go on to make new all-time highs.

I use technical charts to guide my investment choices. Even if you do not agree with my pick on BABA, I would advise picking large-cap liquid names as the markets might remain volatile and choppy. BABA has a strong competitive edge in its sector, and likewise, you may take your pick from the Amazons (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apples (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsofts (NASDAQ:MSFT) of the world.

Most importantly, stay safe and stay home. There is no reason to venture outside as investments can be done from your smartphones these days. For once, the jungle outside your home may be more dangerous than the jungle that is the equity market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.