ECB Ensures That Southern Europe Yields Converge On Germany

As investors though this removes much of the risk on Southern European - say Italian - bonds and they'll trade much closer to Bunds.

It's also a considerable step toward a joint Treasury and fiscal sharing in the eurozone. As such I think it's a terrible idea.

The European Central Bank announced a technical change or two - technical so they said - which make the Southern European countries more creditworthy.

The eurozone problem

As we all know by now the eurozone problem is that there's the one currency and therefore the one monetary policy. However, there isn't the corresponding one fiscal policy. This limits both the European Central bank and the national governments as to the economic policies they can deploy. Fiscal expansion in just the one country in a common monetary area won't work for example.

There is also the problem of a single monetary area and a single banking system to some extent and yet not really a single back up system for banking solvency. There is for banking liquidity, but not solvency.

And then we've got that problem of quantitative easing and government bonds.

The near term effect of this move though is that Southern European government bonds will now trade at yields closer to those of German Bunds. This process is not finished as yet, I expect more movement.

Monetization of fiscal policy

It's entirely possible, of course it is, to simply print the money that government is going to spend. Sure, Venezuela and Zimbabwe have shown that it might not work out well but it's entirely possible to do.

This is what the concern over quantitative easing is. QE is just printing new money to buy bonds with. In order to lower low term interest rates and the thing is, it works. For we can, if inflation rears its ugly head, sell the bonds back into the market, raise interest rates and cancel the money we invented to buy them in the first place.

There's something of a fine line between this and printing the money so that the government goes and spends it in the real economy though. That can't be recalled. The inflation would have to be suffered. Well, OK, don't do that then! But there's that fine line there. There is no definitive point at which we can say that buying Italian government bonds is lowering eurozone interest rates and it is funding Italian government spending. There's always going to be some blurring between these two.

So, the Bundesbank insisted

The Bundesbank - the Germans, at least the economic views of the intellectuals, still being scarred by the Weimar inflation - insisted on a few controls on QE in order to make it impossible to edge over into being that monetization of fiscal policy.

For example, the ECB could not buy more than 30% or so of any one bond issue. Also, bonds of any one country could only be bought in proportion to the capital put into the ECB at the start. Then they boxed a little clever. Germany has been running a budget surplus for some time now, the stock of Bunds is falling. So, this puts a limit on the amount of bonds of any other country that can be bought - simply because there aren't that many Bunds about.

The effect of all of this in the short term is that the ECB can't mop up excess bonds from elsewhere - the country everyone thinking about here being Italy. So, there's an interest differential between BTP and Bund.

Now comes the ECB and the new rules

Under the coronavirus provisions all this has changed.

To launch a new temporary asset purchase programme of private and public sector securities to counter the serious risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism and the outlook for the euro area posed by the outbreak and escalating diffusion of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Well, OK, they're obviously going to do something. And they say that while the programme is larger, it's still the same:

For the purchases of public sector securities, the benchmark allocation across jurisdictions will continue to be the capital key of the national central banks.

OK. Except, and in eurozone politics there always is an except:

To the extent that some self-imposed limits might hamper action that the ECB is required to take in order to fulfil its mandate, the Governing Council will consider revising them to the extent necessary to make its action proportionate to the risks that we face.

What this means is that they'll do what they want when they want. Sure, it doesn't quite read that way directly but in Eurospeak that is what it means. As others are noticing:

Almost all constraints that applied to the ECB's previous asset-purchase programmes have been removed or significantly loosened, according to the legal decision detailing the ECB's latest plan, which was published on Wednesday night in the official journal of the EU.

Quite so:

Crucially, a self-imposed limit to buy no more than a third of any country's eligible bonds will not apply to the extra €750 billion of bonds it has committed to buy this year in response to the coronavirus crisis under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme. It can buy more Bunds that is, as it was already bumping up against that limit. So, the programme can be larger. But it also entirely loosens the restrictions on other countries as well. This so-called issuer limit was put in place to ensure that the ECB does not buy so many bonds that it is accused of directly funding national governments, which is against EU law.

Again, quite so, covert monetization of fiscal policy is now entirely possible.

While its bond purchases are still bound by a rule requiring them to be made in proportion to the relative size of each country's economy and its contribution to ECB capital - known as the capital key - the central bank gave itself plenty of wriggle room on this too. "Purchases under the PEPP shall be conducted in a flexible manner allowing for fluctuations in the distribution of purchase flows over time, across asset classes and among jurisdictions," the ECB said in this week's decision.

Again, quite so. That's the sort of language that allows a Eurocrat to drive a coach and horses through the restrictions placed upon them. And my experience is that they will do just that. The constraints upon that monetization of spending are now quite gone. Or, rather, dependent upon the desires of the ECB itself which is very much the same thing as being gone.

My view

I think this is a disaster for the longer term future of the eurozone as it removes the last constraint on that monetization. Fiscal rectitude is no longer necessary.

However, around here we're interested in near term investment matters. The implication of this is that the ECB can now preferentially purchase Italian bonds and near without limit if it decides it is "necessary". This reduces the risk of holding those bonds and thus raises the yield.

Which is exactly what is happening:

(Spread on Italian 10 year to Bund 10 year from Investing.com)

My read on this is that it will go further. The spread between Italian and German bonds will go back to those lower levels we saw a month or two in the past. That excess risk of the greater coronavirus problem in Italy is now being carried by the ECB in effect.

The investor view

As a result of all of this all of the Southern European countries have become more credit worthy. The risk of holding bonds as against the German Bund has decreased therefore the yield gap will do so. And the Southern yields will move to the Bund one.

Thus those Southern bonds are buys - equal in risk to the Bunds but with a higher, at the moment, yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.