Financing The New Deal And World War II: Lessons For COVID-19

There is no question that the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has elevated other sources of market uncertainty for the foreseeable future (if not beyond). If the consequences of the pandemic are as severe as many expect, there will be an enormous need to rebuild infrastructure and the US economy. And these efforts, if properly managed, would reduce levels of income inequality and restore a stronger foundation for real GDP growth (at the expense of finance-led growth or financialization).

Other issues that have thwarted growth over the past decade relate primarily to the legacy of finance-led growth that culminated in the global financial crisis. These include slow rates of real growth, inverted yield curves, excessive private sector debts (especially within the bottom 90% of US households), and the emergence of populism accompanied by the erosion of democratic institutions.

It may well take an effort similar to initiatives launched and financed by the US Government during the Great Depression and World War II. Fortunately, there are important lessons that can be gleaned from the manner in which the Government financed these programs that should prove useful as we confront the aftermath of this pandemic.

Over the past forty years or so, the ideological belief has been burnished into our brains that "government bad, markets good," or what Rana Foroohar calls a "markets know best" culture. We have somehow forgotten the remarkable accomplishments of the US Government from 1933-1970.

Reagan's memorable words: "Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem" resonate. And fifteen years later, in 1996, President Clinton stated that "the era of big government is over." For forty years, government officials have been taking a whack at government, except in a crisis. In a crisis, government suddenly becomes "all of us."

In combating the Great Depression and World War II, the US Government acted both decisively and creatively. The Reconstruction Finance Corporation (RFC) was created by President Hoover, though it did not truly take hold until FDR became president in March 1933. The RFC, under the extraordinary leadership of Jesse Jones, financed many of the New Deal programs that transformed the US economic system.

Another key contribution was made by the Federal Reserve System, which in 1934 was legislatively authorized to make loans directly to business. The role the Fed would fulfill over the next seventeen years was quite distinct from the circumscribed bailout it provided to the financial sector during the global financial crisis in 2007-2009 (while mistakenly refusing to take action to reduce household debt).

We will begin with an examination of how government finances its activities. Here, the news is promising, despite what mainstream neoclassical economics would have us believe. Mainstream economists have dismissed government, given a seemingly mystical faith in markets and the so-called "invisible hand," though it does not seem to trouble them when the government intervenes in a crisis.

In an enlightening interview with Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes in 2010, Ben Bernanke was asked about how the US Government financed the payment of $85 billion to the insurance giant, AIG, which had extensive exposure to credit default swap (CDS) obligations with a number of financial institutions, that included Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase (The Fed paid AIG enough so that AIG could reimburse those major financial institutions without any haircut whatsoever, a gift from the president of the New York Fed, Tim Geithner). Bernanke responded, "To lend to a bank, we simply use the computer to mark-up the account they have with the Fed." His response raised an intriguing question about money. Namely, if the Fed can create funds to support financial institutions, why can't it do the same to support businesses and individuals who are enduring significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Bernanke's response supports the analysis offered by proponents of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) and helicopter money. In fact, his comment clarifies that Money Is Not Scarce. There is never a shortage of money in an economy that operates under its own currency. Period! It can be created either by the central bank or commercial banks "out of thin air." When a bank makes a loan, given double-entry bookkeeping, it also creates a deposit. This is how double-entry bookkeeping works. And that liability or deposit is money. In other words, banks create money when they make loans or otherwise extend credit. It is literally that simple! And the same holds true for a central bank, except that it creates reserves that only banks can hold or trade with one another (that is, reserves cannot be lent to customers).

The reality is that money is not what we think it is. In reality, it is a universally acceptable IOU, nothing more, nothing less. It can take the form of paper or coins but transactions utilizing physical money account for less than 5% of all money. More than 95% of all transactions are conducted via bank deposits. They are literally created by banks "out of nothing" (ex nihilo). This may take a while to digest, given that all of us were taught that banks first collect deposits and only then make loans, based on a finite supply of funds. This view is just plain wrong! More than 95% of all money is created when banks make loans. A government with a sovereign currency can create its own money without limit. Only countries with a common currency, for example, European countries that fall under the euro, do not have this luxury, so they tend to experience turbulence when crises emerge (as occurred earlier in the decade in Greece, Portugal, and other countries, and in Italy more recently).

The Fed opened up its wallet in March 2020 and resuscitated many of the credit programs it operated during the global financial crisis in 2007-2008. At the end of last week, Congress passed a $2 trillion stabilization bill. There is a strong probability that these programs will not be nearly sufficient, given the potential scope of the response to COVID-19. The end result will likely be the creation of helicopter money. It is useful to distinguish helicopter money from the Quantitative Easing (QE) program that has been utilized by the Fed over the past decade. QE boosts asset prices via the creation of reserves by the central bank, that have been deployed to purchase financial assets, notably US Treasuries and Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS). The benefits of higher asset prices have mainly accrued to the top 10% of US households, given that they own more than 90% of all US equities. In fact, QE has done very little to assist the bottom 90% of US households, given that the reserves created by the Fed have been walled-off in the banking system.

Helicopter money, on the other hand, can target the bottom 90%, which is where the help today is most essential. Even before COVID-19 arrived, real wages for many of these households had not grown in forty years and their debt burdens have become excessive relative to incomes and balance sheets since real estate values collapsed in 2007-2010. These households have been constrained and unable to serve in their historic roles as engines for growth in aggregate demand and GDP, which has resulted in a decade of 2% real growth. Helicopter money can add funds to bank accounts for those in need. These households can then spend these funds and/or use them to pay down debt. This type of policy may extend a band-aid for a period of time, but a longer-term solution will likely be needed.

One answer might be to examine how the US addressed the Great Depression. The Reconstruction Finance Corporation (RFC) was established under President Hoover, but it did not achieve its full influence until Franklin Delano Roosevelt was president. From March 1933 to 1957, the RFC was instrumental in stabilizing the banking system, rebuilding housing, rural electrification, bridges, roads. We tend to forget how instrumental the US Government was during the Great Depression. The RFC accomplished the following:

"The government hired about 60% of the unemployed in public works and conservation projects that planted a billion trees, saved the whooping crane, modernized rural America and built such diverse projects as the Cathedral of Learning in Pittsburgh, the Montana State Capitol, much of the Chicago lakefront, New York's Lincoln Tunnel and Triborough Bridge complex, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the aircraft carriers Enterprise and Yorktown. It also built or renovated 2,500 hospitals, 45,000 schools, 13,000 parks and playgrounds, 7,800 bridges, 700,000 miles of roads and a thousand airfields. And it employed 50,000 teachers, rebuilt the country's entire rural school system, and hired 3,000 writers, musicians, sculptors and painters, including Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock."

And when it was retired in 1957, the RFC ended up as a profitable enterprise, though that was not the objective. Given the reticence of the banking system to make loans, the RFC, under the remarkable leadership of Jesse Jones, pushed FDR to sign legislation in 1934 that gave the RFC and the Federal Reserve authority to make loans to businesses. This was well-beyond where the Fed would go in response to the global financial crisis in 2007-2009, in which it refused to make loans to middle-class households with underwater exposure to real estate.

In a long-term response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that the US Government make full use of its financial capabilities. Formation of a facility similar to the RFC might be created to provide badly needed improvements to infrastructure, including roads, ports, electrical grids, medical facilities, transportation systems, etc., that will create jobs for unemployed people. And businesses will require loans to reestablish their businesses as the pandemic fades. Importantly, investment by the public sector will generate aggregate demand and GDP, especially when the private financial system is either unable or unwilling to invest.

Jesse Jones, who headed the RFC under Roosevelt, recognized that the commercial banks were reluctant to make loans, and boldly stepped in to leverage the position of the US Government in support of the economic development process. Today, the major commercial banks appear content to buy back their own stock and to participate in financing speculative ventures that enrich themselves (CEOs and shareholders, on the taxpayer's dime no less) rather than contribute to growth in production, infrastructure, etc. This is the financialized culture in which we have lived for four decades (and which has impoverished workers, via shareholder value maximization, et al).

Once it was granted the authority to directly extend credit to (non-financial) businesses in 1934, the Fed could do so by creating loans "out of thin air," akin to what the Fed did for AIG in 2008. This is what it did throughout World War II. In 1942, an exemption to the Banking Act of 1935 allowed the Fed to directly purchase US Treasury debt, given the enormous additional expense associated with the war. And this exemption was renewed several times after the war ended and remained in effect until it expired in 1981. The US Treasury instructed the Fed to issue bonds at fixed interest rates (0.375% for short-term and 2.50% for long-term bonds). Any bonds that were not purchased by the private sector were held by the Fed. The reason for allowing the private sector to participate was to reduce potential inflationary pressures (by reducing savings that otherwise would have been spent). Interestingly, this approach also bypassed the primary dealers, who would have demanded far higher yields.

If the Fed is to be included in the current rebuilding effort (in lieu of or in addition to an RFC-type entity), Congressional approval would be needed to authorize the Fed to directly purchase US Treasury debt). Collaboration between the Treasury and the Fed would likely erode the justification for an independent Fed. In truth, the Fed today is not at all independent; in fact, since it gained its independence in 1951, it has become increasingly captive to the financial industry, which has pushed for disastrous policies, including deregulation, elimination of Glass-Steagall, the global financial crisis, stock buybacks, etc.

The elimination of Fed independence would reconnect the Fed with the US Government, removing the excessive influence of the financial sector on Fed actions, allowing for more effective collaboration, while protecting US taxpayers from future crises. And if Congress is unable to act and the Fed resists this collaboration (as it no doubt will, given that it treasures its independence above all else), then the Treasury could find other ways to finance these obligations (e.g., RFC). In any case, it is not the scarcity of money that is an issue, as proponents of MMT have correctly argued.

The Bank of Japan and the Government of Japan have been operating successfully in this manner for several years. If the Fed holds debt issued by the US Treasury, then the payments of interest from the Treasury to the Fed are returned as part of the Fed's surplus. In other words, there is no cost to the Treasury. There will be a need to support recovery from COVID-19 and it can be financed in a manner that parallels how World War II was financed. To some extent, this is already in motion, given extensive Fed holdings of UST debt, though the magnitudes will need to grow significantly, and having a structure in place will help smooth this process. In addition to COVID-19, the legacy of the financialization era that culminated in the GFC remains with us; excessive debts for the bottom 90% of US households, stagnant wages, and rising populist sentiment. It is well past time to look to government ("all of us") for workable investment-related solutions.

The main response from critics about this type of framework naturally focuses on the risks of rising inflation. In the case of helicopter money, inflation may rise, but that would not be an altogether bad outcome. The Fed has been trying to lift the inflation rate for more than a decade since the GFC, and without much success. The reason is largely attributable to the overhang of private sector debt (which has generated both low inflation and slow growth throughout this recovery). In fact, if the liquidity created through the proposed approach causes inflation to rise, that will be a sign of success, not failure. In thinking about the threat of inflation, are we at risk of fighting the last war?

The current crisis is an excellent time for the US economy to transition from its financialized (debt-induced asset price bubble) state toward greater emphasis on rebuilding infrastructure, business, and productive activity. Policies that are adopted may incorporate an examination of how finance operates and whether it serves the public good, given that banks are granted the privilege of creating money (and have access to the discount window). Here again, the New deal provides useful insights about the appropriate relationship that should exist between financial firms and the broader economy.

Investment Implications

Clearly, the investment implications over the next quarter or two are highly uncertain, given that COVID-19 has not yet peaked. However, investors with a multi-year horizon might want to begin to examine potential risks in select blue-chip stocks, given current valuations, with the understanding that valuations may decline further in the short-term. Investors who move in this direction should have high tolerance for interim volatility and know that stocks may fall further, potentially significantly. It seems logical, given previous crises, to assume that there will be another leg down as the COVID-19 situation deteriorates. Value-based opportunities will emerge with time, so holding cash is not a bad strategy for now. In addition, gold will likely continue to rise as a hedge against all the uncertainty. As conditions unfold, investment opportunities should become clearer.

Conclusion

Had COVID-19 not emerged, perhaps policies could have been structured that address challenges within the bottom 90% of US households, including excessive debts, inequality, and the recent emergence of populism. The US economy was structured around shared prosperity for three decades after World War II before the turn toward unfettered markets and financialization. Unfortunately, we must play the hand we are dealt, though there may be opportunities to link solutions with these other issues, as well. Fortunately, there are tools that can assist us, if we open our minds and manage to excise the ideological constraints that have continued to impair our imaginations. It is time to head back to the future.

