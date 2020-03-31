Dollar Shortage A Red Herring

This should see the dollar index decline in line with the trends seen inreal yield spreads between the U.S. and its peers.

Our take is that the apparent shortage of dollars reflects the temporary hoarding behavior of dollar holders which should be eased by the Fed’s liquidity provisions.

The bullish argument for the dollar goes something like this: There is a chronic shortage of dollars in the offshore eurodollar market as demand for dollars for loan and debt repayments has surged in response to falling asset prices and rising default risks. In reality, the appearance of a shortage reflects the temporary hoarding behavior of dollar holders.

This temporary shortage is being met by permanent dollar creation by the Fed which should ease short-term pressure and create long-term dollar depreciation in line with the U.S.'s economic fundamentals. The strength in the U.S. dollar index is wildly out of line with its traditional drivers - real interest rate spreads - suggesting significant fundamental headwinds.

Offshore Dollar Loan and Debt Creation Has Been Huge

Non-U.S. banks have used the supply of U.S. dollars that have exited the U.S. economy via its current account deficit and leveraged them up via fractional reserve banking. Meanwhile, non-U.S. financials as well as sovereigns and non-U.S. corporates have issued dollar-denominated bonds in the offshore market creating additional dollar financing. Some estimates put the value of these offshore dollar liabilities as high as USD60trn, with as much as USD20trn coming due by year-end.

Why Has This Loan and Debt Creation Not Been Inflationary/Depreciatory?

The key question then is why did this dollar loan and debt creation not result in any depreciatory pressure on the dollar in the first place? Presumably, if the private banking sector outside the U.S. has created USD60trn at least some of this money would find its way back into the U.S. economy to purchase goods and services which would drive down the dollar and lead to a U.S. current account surplus. The exact opposite has happened.

The reason is that this money has been held offshore as a store of value and medium of exchange by individuals, businesses and governments. The dollars have effectively been hoarded and have therefore not been a source of depreciatory pressure on the dollar.

Loan And Interest Repayments Create Inelastic Demand For Dollars

As far as we can tell, the bullish argument rests on the need for this huge level of debt to be serviced. Non-U.S. banks loaned the money into existence but the interest required on the loans has to come from elsewhere. With dollar availability from new loan creation grinding to a halt, this creates a very inelastic demand for U.S. dollars as businesses need the dollars immediately to prevent default. Furthermore, the stronger the dollar goes, the more in demand it becomes as the level of indebtedness rises for businesses operating in depreciating local currencies. This self-feeding dollar wrecking ball action seen over the past month is just the beginning, or so the argument goes.

The Appearance Of A Dollar Shortage

To call this a dollar shortage seems like a mischaracterization. While there is indeed a shortage of dollars for those who are heavily indebted, this merely reflects the lack of willingness of on the part of lenders to lend. The dollars exist, they are just being hoarded by savers who are not willing to lend them out. The bullish dollar argument says that as businesses scramble to find the dollars needed to service their debts, their value will rise. However, these dollars are not disappearing from existence but rather going back into the hands of the creditors. In the absence aggressive action by the U.S. Federal Reserve, we would likely see the dollar continue to strengthen as the process feeds on itself creating a deflationary implosion as Eurodollar funding dries up and triggers large-scale defaults. However, the Fed has both the willingness and the ability to address the issue and is likely to succeed in reducing hoarding behavior and providing more than enough dollars to the market.

Fed Response Is Putting Out The Fire With A Tsunami

The Fed's response to recent dollar appreciation and market turmoil has been very aggressive. As well as re-opening swap lines to address short-term liquidity conditions it has promised unlimited QE. The Fed is aware that the dollar strength and the associated tightness in credit markets could trigger a debt-deflation spiral in the U.S. economy and is pro-actively making sure this does not happen. For the Fed, creating more dollars is a matter of life and death. If they fail to print enough money to prevent dollar strength and equity weakness, they will likely be replaced by people who will.

Will The New Dollars Find Their Way Back To The U.S.?

As we have seen, the dollars that were created by the Eurodollar market failed to have a depreciatory impact on the dollar's value because they remained hoarded offshore. The more dollars the Fed creates, however, the greater the likelihood that they ultimately find their way back to the U.S. economy. The combined efforts of the Fed and U.S. Treasury to reduce the value of the dollar could be seen by dollar reserve holders as a sign to reduce exposure. A explained in 'The Coming Stagflation And The Case For Silver', China is already showing concerns over the Fed's actions.

The U.S.'s net external liabilities have more than doubled over the past decade and now sit at roughly 50% of GDP. If the U.S. dollar was not the world's reserve currency dollar holders would have likely shifted their assets to a less indebted country before now.

Too Much Money Chasing Too Few Goods

If inflation and currency depreciation are caused by too much money chasing too few goods, the contraction of U.S. economic output should also be seen as dollar negative. Should the dollars that remain offshore begin to find their way back to the U.S. to purchase goods, the U.S. economy would have to undergo a painful shift away from borrowing and consuming and towards saving and producing which would require significant dollar depreciation.

Commodity Price Drop Is Another Long-Term Depreciatory Factor

Another point to note is that while the sharp drop in commodity prices has acted as a short-term appreciatory force on the dollar, it should also be a long-term depreciatory force. The reason being that in the short term, highly-indebted commodity companies face an increased need for dollars amid falling dollar revenues, putting acute upside pressure on the dollar. However, from a longer-term perspective, the fewer dollars that are flowing into commodity markets, the fewer that are going to ultimately be hoarded by reserve holders in commodity exporting countries. Dollars that at high oil prices found their way into reserves will increasingly find their way into other product markets as consumers spend them on other things due to cheaper oil prices.

DXY Trading Out Of Line With Fundamental Drivers

Despite posting several timely warnings on the risks facing U.S. equity markets last month (see 'Monetary And Fiscal Stimulus Will Not Prevent A Market Crash' and 'Bearish Divergences Warn Of A Major Top') we expected the Fed's and Treasury's response to prove overwhelming, lowering bond yields to keep real yields negative causing dollar weakness. While we were correct that real yields would turn negative and positioned for it as explained here the double whammy of the lockdowns and the oil price crash overwhelmed the fundamentals triggering a scramble for dollars.

The DXY has typically followed the path of the spread of real interest rates between the U.S. and its constituent currencies. The extent to which the DXY has historically veered away from real yield spreads has reflected net speculative positioning on the dollar versus the majors. As the chart below shows, the dollar is currently a record distance above where its traditional drivers would suggest is fair value. As the liquidity crisis continues to be eased by a proactive and resolute Fed, the fundamental drivers - particularly real interest rates - should driver the dollar weaker.

DXY Vs Fair Value Implied By Real Yield Spreads and Speculative Positioning

Source: Bloomberg. *real yield spreads calculated using average of 2yr, 5yr, 10yr, 30yr nominal yields versus 10-year breakevens in U.S., Germany, U.K., and Japan.

Not only is the dollar overvalued from a short-term perspective, it also sits at its strongest level in real effective exchange rate terms since its 2001 peak. Currencies are typically very mean reverting as excessive weakness improves competitiveness and excessive strength undermines it. As the chart below shows, the last time the dollar was this expensive relative to its major trading partners, it fell ~2.5% over the next decade.

US Dollar Real Effective Exchange Rate Vs Subsequent Returns

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in UUP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.