3 Good Trading Stocks That Are Retaining Their Volatility

Inovio and NanoViricides have managed to keep investor interest after many other coronavirus stocks have flattened out after an initial surge.

These are three stocks I believe will continue to reward traders in the near term.

source: Stock Trading

The economic carnage from coronavirus and the oil price war, and uncertainty as to the long-term impact of endless creation of money by the Federal Reserve and other central banks, has resulted in the stock market taking a big hit, as many investors have fled to cash.

In the case of the Federal Reserve, the quick and unprecedented action taken caught the market off guard, accelerating the fear factor already resident in many investors.

For a short period of time, it appeared gold had also decoupled from its safe-haven status, but that was mostly from investors having to cover their positions in order to raise cash; that is quickly rectifying itself.

And of course each time a biotech company announces they're working on something or entered into a partnership to fast-track a solution to the coronavirus, they soar in price for a short time, and usually, not long afterwards, go back to trading in a tight pattern.

In this article, we'll look at the trading patterns of Gold Fields (GFI), Inovio (INO) and NanoViricides (NNVC), as all three have continued to provide great trading opportunities after many other volatile stocks have either fallen by the wayside, or underperformed these three on a consistent basis.

Keep in mind I'm talking about rapidly moving in and out of these stocks based upon price movement, not taking a position and holding it for the long term. It should also be understood that a lot of money can be made - whether shorting or going long.

Gold Fields

Many stocks in the gold sector have been on fire lately, but not many of them have moved in swings like Gold Fields has. As you can from the monthly chart below, this is a trader's dream in regard to price movement.

Of the three stocks mentioned in this article, Gold Fields has the most support based on overall fundamentals. I don't trade on those fundamentals, but it's important in thinking in terms of having more support on the bottom than the other two stocks.

For example, in a recent trade I made with Gold Fields, I got in at $4.46, and it plunged to $4.00 by the end of the day. If the other stocks had moved in a similar manner, I would have quickly exited the position in order to limit my downside.

As for Gold Fields, the reason I took that position was because the day before it had plummeted in price. Holding overnight, admittedly a risky decision, it did quickly rebound, and I got out at $4.49. The reason I got out was because after moving up almost $0.50 per share, I thought it had a good chance of correcting down; I didn't want to get caught if it happened quickly. I was wrong.

Literally just after I clicked the sell button, the stock started to take off. It ended the day over $6.00 per share. Even so, I considered it a good trade because of the big move it made at the time I decided to sell.

The point of this is Gold Fields remains an excellent trading stock because it hasn't stopped moving in huge price swings. The risk of investors covering remains in place in my opinion, because I don't think all of that has unwound yet.

There is also the risk of another big sell-off in gold, which is why I have hesitated to take long-term positions in the sector. There is also the potential for a short-term hit because of cutting back on production from the coronavirus, which could cause a quick sell-off. I have my dry powder ready for when that happens, but for now, there's money to be made in volatile gold stocks like Gold Fields.

If you're not experienced in trading stocks, I wouldn't recommend holding on like I did after the trade started going against me. If you do, you may be tempted to take a big loss because of panic selling. For most traders it would be appropriate to get out if the trade goes against you. Before entering the trade, have a price point in mind to sell at if the share price starts tanking.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Inovio

Inovio has generated a lot of interest from investors because of the press coverage concerning it is making rapid progress in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19, and most recently reported positive trial data from a cancer vaccine it's working on.

When looking at the share price movement of Inovio, don't be fooled by the two big spikes it had, as to the company becoming less volatile. While it probably isn't going to move like that in the near future, there is still plenty of volatility to engage in nice plays.

A lot of those smaller movements are actually anywhere from $0.50 per share to over $2.00 per share. It only looks like less because of the other big moves.

I don't see Inovio flattening out anytime soon, so traders should keep it on their watch list.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NanoViricides

NanoViricides has also been considered to be in the running to successfully develop a treatment for the coronavirus. As the chart shows, it also had a couple of big moves over the last month before gradually moving in a downward pattern until it once again reversed direction last week.

The thing to watch with the chart for NanoViricides is its ability to rebound after a push downwards. Many other coronavirus companies haven't been able to do that after the initial explosion in share price.

It remains in an overall downward trajectory, but continues to provide good opportunities to go short and long.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

There remain a lot of good trading plays out there with the current volatility in the market. These three represent what I consider to be longevity as compared to companies that rapidly rise and quickly drop and go back to trading in a tight pattern.

In the case of Gold Fields, it's different because of the wide swings it's consistently making, and it has more fundamental support on the bottom than NanoViricides or Inovio have.

Even so, all three of these companies can move up or down quickly, so traders should be content to take a quick piece of a move rather than attempt to get a bigger piece; that's especially true with the coronavirus stocks, which once the market starts to lose interest, will quickly fall in price.

With the absence of any new news, these three stocks aren't likely to generate the same type of quick profits they did in the recent past, but they still have enough volatility left in them to keep on our watch lists.

The exception, once more clarity comes from the gold sector, would be Gold Fields, which will probably become a good long-term play when the market stabilizes. For now, I would be hesitant to hold it long term. There's a lot of money to be made there before settling in and holding it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.