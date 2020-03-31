This Is Today's Most Important Stock Market Indicator

During bull markets, the stock market trades within a historical range of valuations based upon what the consensus of investors believes the underlying fundamentals to be at that time. Sentiment plays an influential role. Sentiment could not have been any more optimistic as we started the new year, despite fundamentals that had been deteriorating for some time, resulting in valuations that were in the top decile for most of the metrics you see below.

The coronavirus pandemic was the pin that pricked the bubble in valuations, resulting in the fastest bear-market decline on record and a steep recession, as economic activity in the US has collapsed. Swift actions by Congress and the Federal Reserve to provide fiscal and monetary stimulus are extremely positive developments for the economy and markets, but we have no idea how effective they will be until we have contained the virus. We can’t begin to measure risk and determine reasonable valuations until that happens.

The stock market is now trading on sentiment alone. Fundamentals are no longer a factor, because no one has any clue what the fundamentals are today. Therefore, the most important indicator investors can track is the number of active cases of coronavirus in the US. When that number peaks and starts to decline, I think it will mark a trough in negative sentiment that should lead to more market stability and a potential bear-market bottom in the stock market indices. I say potential because there are so many other factors involved in the timing and level of the bear-market bottom. We have a collapse in oil prices, record debt and deficit levels, a presidential election, the suspension of stock buybacks and dividend payments, and the list goes on.

Yet I think the turn in sentiment will be an important factor in determining the bottom, and I will be reassessing everything when it comes. It isn’t coming anytime soon based on my analysis of our progress in containing the virus. I have been sharing the chart below with my followers since the middle of February. At that time, there were only a handful of cases in the US, but I noted my concern that the virus was coming and what would result if it spread across our country. You can see where things stand today.

A week ago, the country only had 17 statewide shelter-in-place orders, some of which were not being enforced or taken seriously by the public.

Today, we are making progress toward what's inevitable - a nationwide shelter-in-place. There are now 31 states with statewide shelter-in-place directives. The gaping hole in our national strategy is that, if infected people in a state that has no orders in place travel to a state that has had a shelter-in-place order in effect for 30 days, then the cycle of spreading will start all over again. It's common sense, or a lack thereof when it comes to our current strategy. The sooner we get to the inevitable nationwide shelter-in-place, the sooner we can restart the economic engines toward recovery.

Unfortunately, I think we are a couple of months away from a peak in active cases, depending on how aggressive we are in containment measures, which means sentiment is not likely to improve, and markets should remain volatile. If we carve out a low for the market in June, it would be one of the fastest peak-to-trough moves in history. Maybe that's reasonable, considering we had the speediest bear-market decline on record (-34%) from the Feb. 19 all-time high for the S&P 500. Bear markets have lasted 14 months on average since World War II, but history shows that the faster the market has fallen into bear market territory, the shorter the time frame it lasts. The shortest bear market on record lasted three months in 1990.

Regardless of whether the bear market bottoms with sentiment or not, I think it will mark an important inflection point when it arrives. It should lead to another powerful rally like the one we saw last week. Look at how many powerful bear-market rallies we had during the last stock market meltdown in 2008. There were lots of false bottoms, but those were opportunities to gradually shift weightings between asset classes and gradually rebuild portfolios. For the more astute, they were great trading opportunities. I see last week’s rally as similar to the one you see below in October 2008, simply because I don’t think valuations will fall another 50%, as they did after the first bear-market bounce in September 2008.

I think what investors should be doing now is positioning defensively for the short to intermediate term in preparation for a retest of the bear-market lows. I’ve used the past week as an opportunity to take profits in stocks that I purchased during the market’s decline and rebuild my cash balances. I’ve also added hedges using inverse index funds and option strategies to insure against losses in my remaining exposure to risk assets. I hope to repeat this process following the next meaningful decline in markets, so that I can gradually and prudently improve the quality of my holdings and better position for the ultimate end of the bear and beginning of the new bull market, no matter when that comes.

