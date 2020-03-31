Yes, You Should Be Buying Home Depot At These Prices

It ticks all boxes which can possibly be ticked, and with a 3.15% yield, it is a great deal.

If you've decided to be a net buyer in every market, you should definitely consider Home Depot.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

During these interesting times, investors all have to decide and commit to a strategy. There is no doubt that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread rapidly throughout the US, businesses will be impacted bad. That being said, as long as I continue to have an income, I have decided that I will remain a net buyer in all markets.

Source: Open Domain

In August last year, I shifted my allocation defensively, increasing my exposure to utes and consumer staples. This served me well. However, also having considerable stakes in energy companies hasn't served me so well. As long as this pandemic continues, I will focus on purchasing only stocks which I believe will continue paying dividend throughout the crisis without cutting or suspending them, and ideally continuing to increase dividends.

This means focusing on only the highest quality dividend stocks. The Home Depot (HD) is such a stock. When I last wrote about HD in December, the stock yielded 2.4%. It now has a dividend yield of 3.14877985% & trades around $190.55. Based on my M.A.D Assessment HD has a Dividend Strength score of 83 and a Stock Strength score of 85.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in The Home Depot at current prices and throughout the crisis.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In my last article, I said that dividend growth would likely decline from the 20% + rate it has been growing at for the past few years. With the decline in price, I hope you'll come to see that an investment at current prices no longer requires the dividend to grow at such a rate to be highly profitable.

This article will walk through the typical structure, highlighting HD's dividend strength, and its stock strength to make an assessment of the stock's viability.

Dividend Strength

If you read through the articles which Robert & I have written in the past year, you'd have a hard time finding a single one where we don't stress dividend safety and how important it is. Many fellow investors view it as an afterthought during bull markets. Yet when things go bad, as they have done, they realize how important it is to be invested in stocks whose dividend payouts aren't so stretched that they will likely be forced to cut them.

Dividend safety becomes an absolute priority. However, dividend potential shouldn't be compromised. These volatile times can give multiple interesting entry points, which will be looked back on as great times to buy. Everything seems gloomy now, and it will likely get worse before it gets better, but there is no doubt in my mind that it will get better, and that American businesses will continue to over the next few decades. As long as that remains true, dividend growth investing in top US stocks remains a viable strategy.

Dividend Safety

54% of The Home Depot's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 35% of dividend stocks.

HD pays 44% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 27% of dividend stocks.

The Home Depot has a free cash flow payout ratio of 61%, a better ratio than 36% of dividend stocks.

31/01/2016 29/01/2017 28/01/2018 03/02/2019 02/02/2020 Dividends $2.3600 $2.7600 $3.5600 $4.1200 $5.4400 Net Income $5.46 $6.45 $7.29 $9.73 $10.25 Payout Ratio 44% 43% 49% 43% 54% Cash From Operations $7.48 $8.13 $10.38 $11.79 $12.74 Payout Ratio 32% 34% 35% 35% 43% Free Cash Flow $5.55 $5.97 $7.83 $8.63 $9.14 Payout Ratio 43% 47% 46% 48% 60%

Source: mad-dividends.com

A free cash flow ratio of 60% is satisfying, and probably the upper limit of what I would accept in the current conditions. This suggests that even if free cash flow decreases by 40%, the company will still be able to cover its dividend. This is the sort of buffer you're looking for as a dividend investor in the current environment.

What's more, HD can pay its interest 13 times, which is better than 81% of stocks. This level of coverage is super satisfying, as once again, it builds in an operational buffer, which means that even in dire times, the company can endure seeing revenues and profits decline, even at double digit rates, all while being able to service debt and pay its dividend.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that HD's dividend is super safe. HD has always been up there in the super safe dividend stocks I have loved to have in my portfolio, and this hasn't yet changed. Obviously it will be interesting to see how good or bad HD's 1st quarter numbers will be. So far there have been positive channel checks on both HD and Lowe's, which is encouraging.

Dividend Potential

The Home Depot's dividend yield of 3.15% is higher than 57% of US dividend stocks. This yield is a higher yield than HD has shown in 96% of the days during the past 10 years. Over that period, HD has had a median yield of 2.23%. This could signal a significantly interesting opportunity to acquire HD stock.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This month, the company grew the dividend 10%, which is significantly lower than the 5 year CAGR of 21%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Yet how encouraging is it, that even amid all the madness going on, HD's management has the courage to increase the dividend by 10%? If you ask me it is a strong positive signal.

In my last article, I warned investors that it would be impossible for HD to maintain a 20% CAGR during the next 5 years, because the fundamentals simply didn't line up. I said:

I might sound extremely picky with Home Depot. I am forcing myself to do so, because it is easy to become complacent with great stocks which have been doing so well for so long. Nonetheless, I believe the company still has the potential for double digit dividend growth over the next 5 years, I just hope that they tone the rate of growth down to 12-16%, which would still be sufficient considering its 2.5% yield. Sustaining a 20% dividend CAGR will be tough, but the good news is that dividend growth doesn't need to be that high for you to still get a good return from Home Depot.

The good news is, that 10% annual growth, while just borderline at 2.4%, is fantastic for an investment in a stock at 3.15%.

I believe that post COVID-19, the dividend growth will go back to the 12-15% range, but in the meantime, investors should be extremely satisfied with HD's dividend prospects.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives HD a dividend strength score of 83 / 100. HD is a superior dividend stock and there is no denying it. The current yield of 3.15% is extremely attractive for dividend investors with a long-term view.

Stock Strength

But what of the stock's potential for capital appreciation? In such times, the goal is not necessarily to make money, just to lose less money than the market. If the S&P 500 drops 40%, it will be very tough for long only investors to make money. Yet if you can find a way to lose only 20%, you'll do very well for yourself.

To assess the likelihood of beating the market, I always turn to the same 3 factors: Value, Quality & Momentum, which have historically been very accurate at determining the likelihood of doing better than the market in upcoming quarters.

Value

HD has a P/E of 18.59x

P/S of 1.86x

P/CFO of 14.95x

Dividend yield of 3.15%

Buyback yield of 2.53%

Shareholder yield of 5.68%.

These values would suggest that HD is more undervalued than 68% of stocks, which is satisfying. The stock's P/E and P/S are reasonable, although not fantastic, yet it is the stock's shareholder yield which really brings it to the forefront. Stocks with high shareholder yields have a history of outperforming the market, and HD's management has proved that they are dead serious about returning generous amounts of capital to shareholders.

Value Score: 68 / 100

Momentum

The Home Depot's price has decreased -13.37% these last 3 months, -17.10% these last 6 months & yet is still up 0.69% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $190.55.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This actually suggests that HD has better momentum than 75% of stocks, which is very encouraging. HD has held up better than the S&P 500, and better than most stocks so far this year, which if history is any indicator (and it often is) suggests that HD's relative outperformance is likely to be sustained in upcoming months and quarters.

Momentum score: 75 / 100

Quality

HD's interest coverage ratio of 13x is better than 81% of stocks. The Home Depot's liabilities have increased by 18% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 25.2% of HD's liabilities which is better than 78% of stocks. Each dollar of HD's assets generates $2.2 of revenue, putting it ahead of 95% of stocks. 74.3% of HD's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 30% of stocks. The Home Depot's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.0% puts it ahead of 57% of stocks. This makes HD's quality better than 64% of stocks.

Quality Score: 64 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 85 / 100 which is fantastic. HD just misses the top third of stocks on quality, which would have otherwise made it in the top third for all three factors.

Regardless, HD is a top stock with superior value, momentum & quality. I believe HD will continue to do relatively better in upcoming months, regardless of overall market direction.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 83 & a stock strength of 85, The Home Depot is the sort of stock you should seriously consider buying if you have decided to be a net buyer in all markets. If you still have at least a decade before retirement, have a steady source of income and are investing for dividend growth, you should consider investing in all environments. Will the yield get better than 3.15%? It could. You could consider adding more then. In the meantime, HD is a great deal at 3.15%, and I will be adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.