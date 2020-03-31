"It is a wicked thing to be neutral between right and wrong." – Theodore Roosevelt

I've been focusing on Healthcare for many weeks in The Lead-Lag Report. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is a passively managed ETF that holds stocks of companies involved in providing medical or health care products, services, technology or equipment. The ETF looks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Health Care 25/50 Index. VHT offers you exposure across the entire suite of the US healthcare universe, with holdings mainly concentrated in sub-sectors such as Pharmaceuticals (29.2%), Healthcare Equipment (23.1%), Biotechnology (18.5%), Managed Health Care (9.7%) and Life Sciences (7.3%).

Source: Vanguard

With a history of over 16 years, VHT has delivered tremendous value for investors, outperforming the S&P 500 for much of the last decade.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The relative outperformance of VHT should come as no surprise given the favorable long-term drivers associated with US health. An aging population, sizeable growth in chronic diseases, rising disposable income, technological advancements, higher infrastructure spend have all been key factors in buttressing the positive thesis on US health; hitherto, VHT has served as an ideal beneficiary of this smorgasbord of bullish sentiment. Besides, VHT has a low expense ratio of 0.10% and a reasonable dividend yield of 2%. I have no reason to believe that any of the macro health drivers have crumbled to pieces, but I am now tempted to tread cautiously as I see a few headwinds in the healthcare space in the near term and this has been mirrored by the price action on the VHT chart.

Election/Regulation cloud

In February 2020, when I was summarizing the earnings gone by and drafting my outlook for 2020, I did flag that the healthcare sector could see some uncertainty on account of the elections. I still maintain that view and believe it would be prudent to stay away until this is wrapped up. Of late, we have seen healthcare reform become a key talking point for politicians on both sides and proposal to cut costs and introduce price caps on pharmaceuticals and medical devices have been mooted. Besides, Congress has been pushing for more interoperability and greater price transparency for drugs and hospital costs. In addition to that, there is also the threat of shifting pricing models away from a volume-based system, as it is currently, to a value-based system. The much-debated single-payer healthcare system is another proposal that will determine investor sentiment on healthcare. If all this were to come to fruition, it would be viewed very unfavorably for healthcare providers, so it would be wise to stay on the sidelines until greater clarity emerges.

Coronavirus negative impact on margin and balance sheet

Contrary to popular belief, I don’t think the coronavirus impact on healthcare will be net positive. Yes, there will be some players such as Abbott (ABT) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) that will benefit through the US FDA approval on COVID-19 testing kits and the associated topline benefits that could accrue, but it’s also important to note that a lot of the smaller companies that VHT is exposed to depend on higher-margin activities which have come to a standstill. One has also seen a halt to any sort of sales force push. It has been reported in the press that there have been cancellations of some deferrable/discretionary testing services which are high margin compared to the low margin treatment associated with COVID-19. I also think that cash burn in 2020 could be at a much greater level than 2019 and this could stress those healthcare companies with highly levered balance sheets. Worth noting that in the second week of March, Moody’s mentioned that B3 negative debt held by US healthcare companies had grown by 28% y-o-y to $41.6bn and that they continued to see a risk of credit stress as maturities loom and social risks rise.

Technical analysis

Tracing the journey of VHT on the charts, one can see that it had a tremendous multi-year rally from March 2009 to June 2015. It then stabilized for around two years below the $150 mark, before proceeding with another up-leg which was considerably less steep. There was then further stabilization for more than a year from September 2018 to October 2019. Late last year, VHT broke past the $180 level but hit a wall, as it inched close to the psychological level of $200. After some bullishness at the start of the year, weakness persisted leading to a drop below the $180 support level, which was a crucial multi-year support on the ascending channel. Unless there is some concrete positive news flow for the health industry, I think it will find it difficult to transition back to the old bullish channel. All signs suggest that a near-term top, close to $200 had been made early in the year and the risk-reward isn’t ideal to consider adding positions at current levels. I would be more confident of donning my bullish hat when it forms a base at lower levels below $140.

Source: Trading View

Summary

Investors who are in it for the long haul can continue to hold this ETF as long-term drivers of US healthcare continue to remain intact and this remains a cheap way to gain access. However, those who are sensitive to medium-term volatility should consider lightening their stake in VHT and only consider getting in when the 2020 political landscape in the country becomes a lot clearer, or when the ETF stabilizes at lower support levels. A very similar passively managed US healthcare ETF peer of VHT - FHLC (Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF) - offers a similar expense ratio of 0.8% but lower dividend yield (1.65%) and almost an identical historical price trajectory, suggesting that alternatives in this space are unlikely to provide significantly greater risk-adjusted returns. All in all, I am neutral on VHT for now.

