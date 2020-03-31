Smartsheet: This Isn't A Time To Buy High-Flyers

Smartsheet's valuation prices it for perfection, though its results are certainly not perfect. In fact, profitability and cash flows are eroding.

With shares trading at ~12x forward revenues, however, there are far better bargains to buy in the high-growth software space.

Shares of Smartsheet have benefited from the work-from-home trend in the year-to-date, with shares flat (versus large losses for most SaaS companies).

Smartsheet (SMAR), a recent software IPO that went public in 2018 at a mere $15 per share, has been one of the few stocks that have been minimally impacted by the coronavirus bear market. Having always been one of the most resilient and most popular stocks in the small-cap software sector, shares of Smartsheet are about flat this year, vastly outperforming an -8% decline in the software sector (IGV) and an -18% decline in the broader S&P 500.

The question for investors now is: does Smartsheet deserve this outperformance, and will it continue through the long haul?

There's certainly truth in the idea that Smartsheet, as a workflow software provider that helps teams collaborate online, will see some kick to its business due to the current stay-at-home economy (note that on the company's mid-March earnings call, however, Smartsheet's management has officially said that the coronavirus so far hasn't had any material impacts on the company's pipeline).

Of course, a surge in adoption for a niche product like Smartsheet is far less likely than for a company like Zoom (ZM). But where we see opportunity is not on the retail customer side, but on the government side. Recall that Smartsheet recently got FedRAMP certification that allows it to sell to government agencies, a certification that is typically reserved for much larger software companies like Salesforce.com (CRM) or Microsoft (MSFT). In response to the coronavirus, Smartsheet has recently rolled out its brand-new government tool, Smartsheet Gov, for free to government agencies for 120 days. The trial customers that it may pick up during this time may eventually convert to large paying customers.

I was previously bearish on Smartsheet due to valuation - but now, I'm revising my opinion on the stock to neutral. I see Smartsheet as a mixed bag of positives and negatives, with the big categories of catalysts below:

Positives : I like the company's increasing government exposure, as mentioned above. In addition, the company's recent re-acceleration in Billings growth is encouraging. Smartsheet also has a cash-rich balance sheet with >$500 million in cash and neutral FCF that ensures it has enough liquidity to power through the current coronavirus crisis.

: I like the company's increasing government exposure, as mentioned above. In addition, the company's recent re-acceleration in Billings growth is encouraging. Smartsheet also has a cash-rich balance sheet with >$500 million in cash and neutral FCF that ensures it has enough liquidity to power through the current coronavirus crisis. Negatives: profitability is in decline as Smartsheet chases growth. Guidance for next year calls for a substantial deceleration in billings growth. In addition, Smartsheet's valuation is still rich and prices the company for perfection.

Overall, I see Smartsheet as a "show-me" stock, and ultimately it comes down to price. I'm not a buyer of shares at current levels, but should Smartsheet's valuation fall below double-digits amid current market volatility, I'd be more interested in building a position.

Excellent billings growth and fortress balance sheet

Let's first examine the bullish drivers for Smartsheet. First and foremost among the reasons to invest in this stock is its massive growth rates. Ever since going public, Smartsheet has distinguished itself as one of the fastest-growing software companies. Defying the notion that Smartsheet was in a highly competitive space (up against the likes of Atlassian (TEAM) and Microsoft (MSFT)), the company has proven that the collaboration and workflow software market is huge and has enough space for its growth.

Figure 1. Smartsheet billings trends Source: Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck

In particular, notice that throughout all of FY20 up until Q4, Smartsheet's billings growth rate had been locked at 52% y/y. In the fourth quarter, Smartsheet managed to accelerate that billings growth up six points to 58% y/y, which is a good harbinger for FY21 (as billings is one of the best leading indicators of future revenue growth rates).

We additionally like the fact that in the fourth quarter, Smartsheet managed to drive a 100bps improvement in dollar-based net retention rates. This is a critically-watched metric in the software space, and because expansion sales are a more profitable source of growth than new business, it's also a good leading indicator of margin improvement.

Figure 2. Smartsheet dollar-based net retention trends Source: Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck

As previously mentioned, we don't see too much retail opportunity from the current work-at-home economy for Smartsheet given that its pricing isn't usage-based, and a relatively unknown software platform likely isn't going to get a huge raft of new downloads amid a crisis. But it's possible that we could see some significant federal adoption of Smartsheet Gov in the second half of 2020, if Smartsheet manages to convert some of its current free users into paid users.

Speaking of the coronavirus: we additionally like Smartsheet's cash-rich balance sheet. For a company of its relatively small scale, Smartsheet keeps a large trove of cash on-hand. Smartsheet currently has $565.9 million of cash on hand, plus zero debt, as shown on its fourth-quarter balance sheet:

Figure 3. Smartsheet Q4 balance sheet

Source: Smartsheet 4Q19 earnings release

Alongside low free cash flow burn, this fortress balance sheet provides Smartsheet with ample liquidity and flexibility to navigate through the current uncertainties in the market.

Red flags emerge in margin deterioration

Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends. Smartsheet has been aggressively chasing growth at the expense of its profitability margins, and amid the turbulent markets where investors are scrambling for safety, I'd say profitability currently trumps growth as investors' primary concern.

Figure 4. Smartsheet margin trends Source: Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck

As we can see in the chart above, Smartsheet's pro forma operating margins have sunk to -22% in 4Q20, six points worse than -6% in the year-ago quarter. Smartsheet's Q3 margin of -29% similarly fell six points relative to the year-ago quarter. Jennifer Ceran, Smartsheet's CFO, acknowledged that the majority of the margin deterioration was due to capacity/headcount expansions, primarily in its sales and go-to-market teams.

Smartsheet's accelerated pace of hiring has also hurt its cash flows. The company used to turn out a slightly positive FCF in the fourth quarter, but in 4Q20, a $1 million FCF gain in the prior year eroded to a loss of -$3.6 million. For the full year FY20, Smartsheet incurred a -$26.9 million FCF loss - an 80% increase in cash flow losses versus -$14.9 million in FY19. Thankfully, as previously mentioned, Smartsheet's balance sheet has ~$566 million in net cash to absorb these losses.

The good news is that Smartsheet expects some of this profit erosion to reverse in FY21. We can see in the chart below that Smartsheet is planning for as high as breakeven ($0) FCF in FY21, as well as a pro forma operating margin range of -20% to -18%, versus FY20's full-year operating margin of -22%.

Figure 5. Smartsheet FY21 guidance update Source: Smartsheet Q4 earnings deck

However, that comes with a trade-off: the company is also expecting billings growth to decelerate to 35-36% y/y, representing more than twenty points of deceleration to the exiting Q4 billings growth rate of 58% y/y. Revenue growth, similarly, is expected to decelerate to 38-40% y/y growth, versus 51% y/y growth in Q4 - illustrating the tradeoff that Smartsheet faces between improving margins and chasing growth.

Valuation still rich

As I posited at the beginning of this article, Smartsheet's valuation essentially prices the stock for perfection amid a market where most other stocks are battered. At current share prices near $44, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $5.22 billion. After netting off the $565.9 million of net cash on Smartsheet's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $4.65 billion.

This puts Smartsheet at a valuation multiple of 12.4x EV/FY21 revenues, based on the midpoint of Smartsheet's FY21 revenue guidance range of $373-$378 million. Considering where other high-growth software comps are currently trading, this is quite a rich valuation. Here's a look at several other SaaS software companies with revenue growth north of >40%:

In my view, Smartsheet becomes a far more interesting buy when if it dips below a double-digit valuation. The price threshold that would put Smartsheet at a 10x forward revenue multiple is $36, representing 18% downside from current levels. Above that, I wouldn't touch Smartsheet stock given the availability of far cheaper growth stocks in the software space.

Key takeaways

In a nutshell, Smartsheet's valuation holds the stock back from being a great buy. It's a pricey investment in a relatively inexpensive market, and though we like Smartsheet's growth rates plus its opportunity in the federal government space, its margin decay and FCF losses invalidate the idea that Smartsheet should trade at an excessive premium above its peers.

Keep watching this stock and be prepared to build a position if it sinks into the mid-$30s, but don't be too eager to buy at current levels.

