Realty Income Is Offering A Nearly 5-Year High Dividend Yield Of 4.9%

As soon as the headwind from coronavirus begins to attenuate, Realty Income will greatly reward those who purchase the stock now.

A few months ago, I recommended avoiding Realty Income (O) due to its full valuation and the all-time low dividend yield of 3.5% the stock was offering back then. However, the picture has completely changed lately. The stock has plunged 33% in about a month due to the outbreak of coronavirus. As a result, it is now offering a nearly 5-year high dividend yield of 4.9%. In this article, I will analyze why investors should take advantage of the recent slump of Realty Income and purchase the stock.

The reason behind the plunge

The reason behind the plunge of all the retail REITs is the outbreak of coronavirus. This crisis has greatly reduced the traffic to retail stores while it has also forced many stores to shut down due to the measures taken to limit the expansion of coronavirus. Consequently, some retail tenants will not be able to pay their rent in time and will request postponement of their rent or a decrease in the rent they pay. There have already been reports of this trend. This is certainly a significant headwind for Realty Income, which will see its earnings drop this year.

However, it is important to realize that this headwind is non-recurring. Many pharmaceutical giants are in the process of developing an effective treatment of coronavirus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) have already exhibited promising results and a drug may become available in April or May. In addition, a vaccine is likely to be developed within the next 12-18 months. To cut a long story short, pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to develop an effective treatment and they are likely to succeed sooner or later. As a result, the outbreak of coronavirus is not likely to extend beyond this year. It would also be unreasonable to expect the virus to condemn the global economy to a permanent recession.

Resilience to recessions

Market sell-offs like the ongoing one, which are triggered by non-recurring causes, are ideal opportunities for investors to purchase solid companies at bargain prices. Of course, investors should be particularly careful in selecting the companies that are resilient to recessions and have a low amount of debt. Such companies enjoy a strong recovery as soon as the downturn disappears from the horizon. Realty Income undoubtedly meets these criteria.

It has credit rating of A3 and A- from Moody’s and S&P, respectively. It thus has a much stronger balance sheet than the vast majority of REITs. To provide a perspective, only eight REITs have at least two A3/A- ratings right now. The rock-solid balance sheet of Realty Income will enable the REIT to navigate through the ongoing crisis much more readily than most of its peers.

Moreover, Realty Income has a proven record of resilience during downturns. In the Great Recession, the worst financial crisis of the last 90 years, the average REIT saw its funds from operations per share decline by more than 5% per year for three consecutive years. On the contrary, Realty Income continued growing its funds from operations per share.

Source: Investor Presentation

As a result, while the vast majority of REITs cut their dividends, Realty Income kept growing its dividend. This striking outperformance is of paramount importance in the ongoing downturn. It is remarkable that Realty Income has grown its funds from operations per share in 23 of the last 24 years.

A key factor behind the resilience of Realty Income is its disciplined growth strategy and business execution. It acquires well-located commercial properties and leases them with long-term contracts and disciplined underwriting policy. Its business execution is unparalleled; its occupancy rate has never fallen below 96% and has averaged 98.3% over the last 25 years. It is now standing at 98.6%.

Dividend

Realty Income pays its dividends on a monthly basis and boasts of an impressive dividend growth record. To be sure, the REIT has grown its dividend for 89 consecutive quarters. As this period includes two recessions, the dividend growth streak is certainly admirable.

Moreover, due to the recent slump of its stock price, Realty Income is now offering a nearly 5-year high dividend yield of 4.9%.

Data by YCharts

This yield becomes more attractive if one considers the record-low interest rates prevailing right now. Many investors may fear that the REIT will cut its dividend this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, this is highly unlikely.

Thanks to its disciplined business model, Realty Income spends less than 1% of its net operating income on capital expenses. As a result, it enjoys ample free cash flows and funds from operations. Its payout ratio now stands at 82%, which is healthy given the reliable cash flows of the REIT. Moreover, even if its funds from operations fall below its annual dividend this year due to coronavirus, the REIT is likely to defend its dividend thanks to its strong balance sheet. As this headwind is non-recurring, Realty Income will exhaust its means to maintain its multi-year dividend growth streak and will almost certainly achieve this goal thanks to its healthy financial position.

It is worth noting that Realty Income was one of only nine REITs in the S&P 500 index that avoided cutting their dividends during the Great Recession.

Valuation

Realty Income traded at abnormally high price-to-FFO ratios until recently due to the shift of the Fed to a dovish stance early last year. However, thanks to its recent slump, the stock is now trading at a price-to-FFO ratio of 16.3, which is much lower than its 10-year average of 18.9. As soon as the effect of coronavirus begins to fade and the market looks beyond this headwind, Realty Income is likely to revert towards its historical valuation level and thus it will reward those who purchase the stock near its current suppressed price.

Final thoughts

Realty Income has lost one-third of its market cap in about a month due to the fierce sell-off of the broad stock market that has been caused by coronavirus. However, the REIT is in much better position to navigate through this crisis than most of its peers thanks to its solid balance sheet and its disciplined business model. Therefore, those who lock in the nearly 5-year high dividend yield of Realty Income are likely to be highly rewarded as soon as the coronavirus crisis begins to fade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.