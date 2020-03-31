Silgan Holdings Inc. Is A Buy Based On Dividend Sustainability And Valuation

The recent market malaise presents an interesting - to me at least - potential for a thought experiment. Let’s imagine that there was a time machine that could transport you back to March of 2009, while at the same time wiping your memory of the last 11 years. In that environment, would you have bought stocks? Remember, the widespread perception at the time was that the world of investing was terrifying, the financial system itself was on the brink of destruction, and many sensible people were advocating avoiding Wall Street because it was hopelessly corrupt.

I think framing the current situation in those terms is helpful, because it reminds me of a simple truth. The people who eschew stocks when they are trading at fire-sale prices aren’t idiots, yet we often abuse hindsight bias and suggest that they were. There are reasons, often very good reasons, to avoid buying businesses in environments like our current one. The thing we need to remember, though, is that in the past, people who ignored the many reasonable warnings of their time, plugged their nose and bought have done very well. This is always the case.

It’s a mathematical certainty that people who buy at lower valuations do better over time than people who buy the same companies when the collective mood is optimistic and shares are bidding higher. The only way to buy at lower valuations when there are very sound reasons for shares to be trading at lower valuations.

In March of 2009, during the height of the financial crisis, shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) hit a PE of ~13, and at the moment, the shares sport a trailing PE of just under 17. I think the options market presents us the opportunity to buy at March 2009 prices via short put options. I’ll describe these below. In addition, I’ll also try to answer the question of whether it makes sense to buy at current levels or not. I’ll do this by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. For those who are so impatient that they skipped the title of this article before opening it, and who also can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I’ll jump to the point. I think it makes a great deal of sense to buy at current levels. I also think it makes a great deal of sense to sell the puts that I describe in this article.

Financial Snapshot

A fair argument could be made to suggest that the financial history here isn’t particularly relevant at the moment, given that earnings in the immediate future will be much softer than the past. I think stock investing should be about buying companies for the long term. It’s true that returns for the immediate future will be relatively more soft, but sooner or later the world will recover, and I think that the future world will, more or less, resemble the immediate past.

In my view, the past five years at Silgan holdings have been impressive. Revenue and gross profit have grown nicely, up at CAGRs of 3.6% and 6% respectively. At the same time, management has treated shareholders very well by returning $216.5 million to owners in the form of dividend payments. This has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of about 6.6% over the past five years.

Nothing is blemish-free, though, and Silgan’s financial history is no exception. Revenue growth has been massively outstripped by growth in total debt. In particular, long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 8.2%, while the interest expense has increased at a faster clip of 9.9%. While I’d like to see the company start to pay down debt aggressively, I’m less concerned about the capital structure here than I otherwise might be for two reasons. First, per the following table, the vast majority of debt isn’t due for some time.

In fact, just under 2% of total debt is due before 2025, so there’s little risk of a solvency crisis here anytime soon. Another bit of good news relates to the fact that the company has a relatively healthy amount of cash on hand. In particular, they have ~$203 million in cash against $44.62 million that’s due before 2025. While I would like to see the company pay off debt more aggressively, the fact that they have just under 4 times the amount of the most recent dividend payment in cash suggests to me that the risk of a dividend cut or suspension is low in this case.

The Stock

I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, a stock is oftentimes a poor proxy for the business that it supposedly represents. The fact is that stocks move up and down in price for reasons having little to do with the fortunes of a given company. This fact has been highlighted in recent weeks when most companies, great and not so great, saw their share prices plummet. For that reason, I need to write about the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In my view, the only source of consistent profits in investing is spotting the disconnect between the assumptions embedded in the stock and the reality of what’s going on at the underlying business. Thus, I consider a discussion of the stock itself to be of critical importance.

When I judge whether the shares are reasonably priced or not, I employ a host of methods, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings. The less that someone has to pay for $1 of future earnings, the better in my view. At the moment, this ratio is trading near the low side of its historical range, per the following:

In addition to looking at the relationship between price and some other variable, I try to understand the assumptions currently embedded in price. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about future growth. According to this methodology, at the moment, the market is assuming a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of about 3.5% here. I consider that to be neither excessively optimistic nor excessively pessimistic.

Options For The Nervous

As I pointed out above, during the great financial crisis, Silgan’s PE multiple was ~13, and that corresponds to a current price of about $22.5. Given that the shares are currently priced around $29, the market is still far more optimistic now than it was back then. Thankfully, it’s possible to sell put options on this company with a strike price of $22.5. My favorite option at the moment is the August 2020 puts with a strike of $22.5. These are currently bid-asked at $.75-$1.30.

Like every short put I write about, I consider this trade to be a win-win for investors. If the shares rally from current levels, the investor simply pockets the premia. If the shares drop in price, and the investor is obliged to buy, but they’ll do so at a net price below what these shares traded at in 2009. I consider the opportunity to buy shares at valuations last seen in March of 2009 to also be a win.

Conclusion

I think the shares of Silgan Holdings are very attractively priced at the moment, and I think it makes sense to buy. Although the immediate financial future here will likely be troubled, I think this company is in a great position to weather the storm. In particular, the combination of cash on the balance sheet and modest debt repayment schedules suggests to me the chance of a dividend cut is pretty low. In addition, I like the fact that management has treated shareholders very well, and I look forward to a time when the company gets back to normal.

That said, I can understand why someone would be nervous about buying at current prices. The world has more unknowns than usual at the moment, and markets don’t react well to uncertainty. For people who are nervous about buying at the moment, I would recommend selling the puts described above. If the shares rally from current levels, the investor wins because they earned some premium. If the shares fall, the investor can take some comfort in the fact that they’re being given the opportunity to buy at 2009’s prices.

I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but they eventually meet. At the moment, the price per share of Silgan Holdings is below per share value, because everything has dropped in price. I think people who have the fortitude to buy at current prices will be happy they did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article.