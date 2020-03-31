Buy Vistry, A Cheap U.K. House Builder With A Strong Foundation For Growth

With a recession in the United Kingdom all but certain now, the potential benefits of Vistry Group PLC's (OTC:BVHMF) ongoing restructuring efforts are now more valuable and important than ever before. In the face of the coronavirus economic "sudden stop" the company's stock price lost more than 50% in under a month. The Global Investor thinks this is an over-reaction by Mr. Market, providing investors with a medium-term time horizon, a very strong growth at a reasonable price opportunity.

Vistry Group, known as Bovis Homes Group before its acquisition of Linden Homes for £1.1 billion at the end of January, is a FTSE 250 company concentrating on house building and the development of a land bank sufficient to continue its building targets. It is involved in the selling and letting of residential properties, social housing and retirement homes. The company has spent the last three years improving build quality and introducing cost-cutting initiatives and has managed to grow operating margins over the past two years. Healthy cash conversion has underpinned high annual dividend payment to stockholders, which has been well covered by earnings.

Financials and operating metrics

Vistry's pre-tax profits outperformed analyst consensus expectations in 2019 due to efficiency improvements that led to an increased operating margin of 17%, from 16.4% in 2018 and 12.5% in 2017.

The important operational metric of construction cost per square foot declined by 2% to £127 in 2019 and the group is in line with its aim to restrict costs as a proportion of revenue to around 5%.

The company has also been focusing its efforts in optimizing its house building land bank utilization, with the land bank at the 2019 year-end representing 3.9 years of supply relative to 4,000 annual completions. The 3.9 years metric sits within the company's target range of between 3.5 and 4.0 years. Vistry previously held a landbank with the equivalent of 4.7 years' supply in 2017, which management deemed too high, i.e. being too exposed to a potential housing slowdown. Management's call in reducing its landbank supply was a good one as the UK housing market enters a temporary freeze.

The focus on quality over quantity has also resulted in a consistent improvement on the return on capital employed over the course of its three-year plan.

Linden Homes acquisition

Vistry is guiding to generate cost synergies of at least £35 million by the end of 2021 from the scale economies seen by the acquisition of Galliford Try's Linden Homes business, along with its partnerships and regeneration operations.

These costs come from a combination of an 8% reduction in headcount and procurement savings across all its housing ranges.

Importantly, the deal increases exposure to the more defensive affordable housing sector. This sector is an area that will get increased government support after the UK's chancellor Rishi Sunak committed an extra £12 billion in the 2020 Budget. This implies that Vistry's earnings should prove more resilient relative to peers in the coming temporary housing market downturn.

Vistry is aiming to increase completions from its partnerships division, which operates in affordable housing, to around 6,000 a year. This means the proportion of revenue it gains from development work will grow to around half its revenues. That would result in revenue of more than £1 billion, a 61% increase on that gained in the 12 months to June.

Management has also guided its intention to reduce the proportion of lower margin contracting work which should result in an increase in its operating margin of the partnerships business to at least 10% from the current 5.6%.

In 2016 and 2017 Vistry spent a total of £10.5 million to improve its under-performing customer service, indicated by a two-star Housebuilders Federation rating in 2016. However, the improvements made since then have seen its performance trending towards the top five-star rating since October last year, based on customer satisfaction surveys.

Risks

At the end of February there were signs that UK housing market activity was recovering from the slowdown resulting from the Brexit political uncertainty. Average weekly underlying sales rates per site over the first seven weeks of 2020 rose 15% for Vistry. Annual house price growth reached an 18-month-high of 2.3% in February based on the Nationwide house price index.

Now though, with the UK in shutdown for probably three to six months, the housing market is essentially frozen as a result of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. This together with an expected prolonged economic impact has caused the stock prices of big-ticket items such as houses to crash. But the pandemic is not a financial issue like in 2008, banks are solvent, and Brexit is on track.

Yes, the economy will be on hold for a while, but housing construction has not been halted so far, and once the market opens up again and the economy snaps back, Vistry should benefit from the pent-up demand caused by the shutdown. Indeed, the reality of the UK shutdown is that stuck at home people now have more time to organize their lives to work on important issues in their lives, so the Global Investor expects many families to use this time to do their house hunting research online to be ready to pounce once the market reopens.

Of course, the major risk is that the UK housing slowdown is prolonged and partnership development projects get held up due to the unforeseen circumstances and unintended consequences around the coronavirus shutdown.

Valuation

Given the sharp stock market sell-off, the price/earnings ratio and net assets ratios for Vistry's stock have also been heavily de-rated over the past month. Consensus 2021 forward price/earnings ratio stands now at just five. The stock is also cheap on a Price to Cash Flow basis versus its UK peer group across the Household Goods & Home Construction sector, with Vistry's Price to Cash Flow at 12.6x against the peer average of 14.6x.

Summary

The Global Investor thinks Vistry's stronger positioning with regards to partnership work should, over the medium term, help and we have seen the group is already making progress streamlining its house building operations and improving margins and return on capital employed. It is always difficult to time a recommendation with a large macroeconomic component, but the shares offer medium term growth at very good value after the sharp sell-off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BVHMF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.