Retirement Advisor: A Teachable Moment (Podcast)

Summary

There’s no time like a downturn to revisit “sequence of returns” risk, which holds that investment performance is dependent on returns the market generates at the point of retirement.

Many investors are uncomfortable addressing a phenomenon that requires them to hold lower-returning assets like bonds or cash as a hedge against a bad returns sequence.

Another reason for this tutorial: Some investors place excessive confidence in Monte Carlo simulations saying they have a high probability of portfolio success, without understanding this is a static view.