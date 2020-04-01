Retirement Advisor: A Teachable Moment (Podcast)
There’s no time like a downturn to revisit “sequence of returns” risk, which holds that investment performance is dependent on returns the market generates at the point of retirement.
Many investors are uncomfortable addressing a phenomenon that requires them to hold lower-returning assets like bonds or cash as a hedge against a bad returns sequence.
Another reason for this tutorial: Some investors place excessive confidence in Monte Carlo simulations saying they have a high probability of portfolio success, without understanding this is a static view.
This podcast (6:56) suggests there are unpredictable occasions like the present market crisis, where anything less than a 100 percent assurance that retirees’ expenses are covered, would be calamitous.