Peloton Interactive: A Runner's High In These Uncertain Times

Threats and opportunities alike have been created as more cities across the US and western Europe shut down all but non-essential businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19. Peloton Interactive (PTON) is an internet-connected home workout hardware and streaming company that stands to benefit from any such lockdown orders and the temporary closure of gyms.

As more states across the US issue stay-at-home orders, the demand for alternatives modes of working out is rising. This has meant Google searches in the United States for "at home workout" has spiked in recent weeks.

Source

Evercore ISI has also reported that app downloads for Peloton are 5X its normal levels following the company's decision to offer its app free for 90 days. While a level of these new users should be expected to fall off once the free trial period ends, a significant amount will likely stay on. These will form a new source of high gross margin revenue for Peloton.

Background To The Business

Peloton currently derives the majority of its revenue from sales of its cycling bike and treadmill, both of which retail for $2,245 and $4,295 respectively.

Source

The second source of revenue comes from the higher-margin subscriptions to its live and on-demand classes. Yoga, meditation, and strength training classes are offered alongside its traditional cycling and running classes. Peloton's subscription revenue is aggregated from its two memberships types. The Digital Membership is open to everyone via its app for a $12.99 fee per month. While the Peloton All-Acess Membership requires the bike or treadmill and charges a $39 per month fee.

Source

Peloton considers itself as being in direct competition with gyms, so they have priced their all-access membership at a rate below the estimated $58 average monthly US gym membership cost. Of course, and assuming households purchase a treadmill with financing at $111 per month, the total monthly cost for owning a Peloton will be significantly higher.

At $150 per month, this will be almost 2.6x the cost of a competing gym membership. Further, a gym membership would provide access to a broader range of exercise, strength training, and bodybuilding equipment. The $150 price would also be in competition with higher-end gyms. These often offer an indoor pool, sauna, and steam room. The value proposition of purchasing a Peloton will come from being able to exercise whenever you want as often as you want. It also simplifies the logistics of staying fit by eliminating the need to commute to a gym.

Source

Peloton has grown rapidly over the last three years, with total global revenue up from $219 million in its financial year (FY) 2017 to a guided revenue of $1.5 billion in FY 2020. This amounts to a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 91%. The company expects its connected fitness subscribers to experience a higher three-year CAGR of 105%.

Source

The growth and health of Peloton's connected fitness subscribers should form the base case for any long position in its shares. It would allow the company to achieve a market valuation beyond that which would normally be given to a hardware retailer.

Source

In the first half (H1) of Peloton's 2020 financial year connected fitness subscribers grew by 96% to 712,005 from 362,388 in H1 2019. However, monthly churn had grown from 0.51% to 0.81%, a 30 basis point increase. While monthly churn could increase as a result of subscribers from the new user surge dropping off, there could also be a countering force of a lower amount of current users dropping off due to the lack of a viable alternative.

The importance of Peloton's subscription growth cannot be overstated as subscription formed 21% of total H1 2020 revenue but 27% of gross profit. This means that as a subscription as a per cent of total revenue climbs, the company's profitability and cash flow position should begin to improve.

Data by YCharts

And while Peloton is still unprofitable, it achieved positive free cash flow of $83.10 million during its last reported quarter. This was due to the adjustment of its net loss for large non-cash expenses. While Peloton has not provided guidance on their future cash flows, I don't expect this to repeat in the coming quarters. Peloton's overall historical record for cash generation is poor and the company is still focused on growing.

Peloton currently trades on a trialling twelve-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.40. This compares favourably against a TTM PS ratio of 6.73 for Planet Fitness, a close comparable public competitor. And while Planet Fitness has a superior profitability profile, it has a fraction of Peloton's growth rate with a 3-year CAGR of 19.08%.

Fundamentally, Peloton is a growth stock, so conventional valuation metrics like price-to-earnings are not nearly relevant to the company at this stage.

A Runner's High

I will refrain from making predictive statements about long-term behavioural changes in the world after COVID-19. But the world now has provided a unique mix of opportunities for Peloton. There now exists a significant subset of the population with a need for exercise, facing weeks and months of quarantine. These are the types of battle-hardened health fanatics whose workouts formed an integral part of their weekly routine.

The average Peloton consumer is also likely to be in a job role where large scale work from home has been implemented versus other roles which would have been furloughed or ended. The former will likely benefit from higher levels of disposable income stemming from a fall in the cost of commuting. And while the company is still unprofitable against a backdrop of a world almost certain to fall into a recession, the always present need for a runner's high will form an unlikely hedge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.