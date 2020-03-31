Airbus And The easyJet Drama

While there is a lot of focus on Boeing (NYSE:BA) and what implications there will be for the troubled US jet maker, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is serving the same industry. So, with exception of the Boeing 737 MAX, the pressures that apply to Boeing also apply to Airbus. On the 30th of March, we saw markets recovering with the Dow Jones up over 3%, and in Europe, we saw the CAC40 up less than a percent. Boeing lost 6% of value during the day while Airbus tanked 10%. So, what we are seeing is most of the travel-related stocks really aren't benefiting from the market recovery. Somewhat surprising could be that Airbus lost more value than Boeing. It is not so much an Airbus versus Boeing thing, at least, this report won't be about that. I want to focus on why Airbus underperformed during the day and why part of that has extremely little to do with the pressure that COVID-19 exerts on the travel industry.

Airbus factories shut down

So, let's start with the part of the decline you could relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. Airbus previously halted production in France and Spain for 4 days to implement strict hygiene and cleaning rules. However, the Spanish government has restricted all non-essential activities in the country until the 9th of April, which also includes keeping the Airbus factories in Spain running. So that provides some production delays of which it still has to be seen whether Airbus can make up for it later this year. So that is part of the reason why we saw pressure on share prices.

easyJet, Airbus, and Stelios

What, however, got more attention is a letter from easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) founder who, as a shareholder of easyJet, demanded the airline to terminate its purchase agreement with Airbus for the 107 Airbus A320neo family aircraft that it has on order. Stelios argues that if easyJet cancels the order, it will save £4.5B in the 2020-2023 time frame on payments to Airbus, it wouldn't have to rely on government support. I had a look at the airlines' 2019 annual report and I found that the capital expenditures through 2023 were scheduled to be £4.6B. So, not a huge gap there which in part could have been caused by the adoption of a different accounting standard. From Airbus' bribery scandal, Stelios seems to conclude easyJet is buying overpriced aircraft. So, Stelios has huge problems with the outstanding order which seems to be genuine given the current state of the industry.

However, things are quite a bit more complex. I had a look at the Airbus order and delivery data which suggest there were 95 Airbus A320neo aircraft left on order from easyJet and 19 Airbus A321neo aircraft. The market value of the aircraft would be around $5.8B or £4.7B. It fetches quite well with the capital expenditures that easyJet has outlined, although it doesn't consider that part of the pre-delivery payments has already occurred. So, the gross capital cash flow is not equal to what money Airbus will be receiving. The notion that Airbus aircraft that easyJet bought are too expensive is not correct as the base market values are in line with the Boeing counterparts.

Figure 1: Fleet plan easyJet

On top of that when looking at the airline's fleet planning, we see that the company has deferred 12 deliveries from 2021 to 2023+. For FY20, the company expects to have 331 aircraft in the fleet while it has 337 aircraft in the fleet at the moment. The remaining delivery stream for 2020 would primarily focus on delivery for the Airbus A320neo which would be valued $750 million at list prices and around $500 million in final delivery payments. On top of that would come pre-delivery payments for deliveries in later years but you would still end up with a FY2020 expenditure that is significantly lower than the £4.5B in expenditures quotes. Beyond 2022, more Airbus A320neo aircraft would enter the fleet as the older aircraft start to hit the retirement age for easyJet.

While Stelios seems to make a sensible point about terminating the order, it should be kept in mind that easyJet has a so-called Min fleet plan as well which likely includes a combination of less new deliveries and shrinking the fleet via attrition. In times like these, with fallen demand and low oil prices, it is a logical step for airlines to contact the jet maker to defer deliveries and, if the contract forces them, to cancel the order. Tapering capital expenditures is exactly what airlines tend to do. So, you could say "well, it's a good thing that Stelios and easyJet are one line, right?" Yes and no. Stelios is using the COVID-19 induced fall in demand to push easyJet away from its order while deferring deliveries would make more sense.

Fact is that Stelios has been opposing the purchase for 10 years now as he believes that the aircraft purchase prevents easyJet from paying a dividend. Ten years ago, Stelios unsuccessfully tried to oust the CEO of easyJet and now 10 years later he threatens to have non-executive board members removed if easyJet does not cancel its order that has been placed with a multi-year dynamic trajectory in mind. So, yes deferring and canceling orders does make sense, but it is no secret that Stelios has been opposing this order for years as he wants the airline he founded to increase its dividends which to an airline's business generates no value… especially in times like these, while working together with Airbus could result in an aircraft delivery profile that fits the airline's needs.

Conclusion

At this point, deferring orders makes a lot of sense, even canceling makes sense. In the end, however, fleet renewal programs and associated orders, as well as orders to support growth, are part of a multi-year trajectory where airlines with big orders such as easyJet have the possibility to defer orders. So, COVID-19 shouldn't be the direct reason for airlines to completely cancel all orders as the delivery schedules are part of a complex replacement puzzle that also keep in consideration the aging of the existing fleet. In recent years, easyJet has strongly grown its fleet to be able to better compete with airlines and that is against the wish of Stelios who would have preferred an increase in dividends. The latest forced requests from Stelios can easily be placed in that same mindset and framework where a major shareholder puts shareholder returns above a company's multi-year trajectory using COVID-19 as an excuse. It is highly likely, and I'd say certain, that companies such as easyJet are already in discussions with Airbus to slow down the delivery pace. I think it is telling that Stelios argues against investments that easyJet needs to make for the future to remain competitive, but doesn't argue against the dividend payment… on the latest dividend payment, Stelios already received £60 million. So, yes there is an elephant in the room (the Airbus order), but a company such as easyJet doesn't need threats from Stelios to recognize that it is time to negotiate a possible reduction in future deliveries. Stelios argument against the order received quite some attention and pressured the share prices of Airbus, though I'd say that this has very little to do with Airbus and more with a shareholder trying to use every opportunity possible to oppose an order as he would gladly take the dividend payment instead without regard for the future competitive position of the airline.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.