Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Liquidity Crash Hits CEFs (March 20, 2020)

None out of the 23 CEF sectors positive on price and zero out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV this week.

Author's note: This article was released to members on March 24, 2020, and includes a rare reposting of our weekly commentary and actionable ideas.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently-concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I also will link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, March 20, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

None out of the 23 sectors were positive on price (same as last week) and the average price return was -17.03% (up from -17.66% last week). There were no gainers this week, but the leads were Commodities (-5.00%), Single-State Munis (-8.44%) and California Munis (-8.83%) while MLPs (-34.67%) lagged.

Also, none out of the 23 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was -14.14% (down from -13.90% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (-8.86%), Investment Grade (-9.90%) and Single-state Munis (-10.33%). The lowest sectors by NAV were MLPs (-31.52%) followed by Preferreds (-25.95%).

There were no premium sectors this week, but the leaders were Preferreds (-3.20%), California Munis (-5.57%) and Commodities (-6.23%), while the sector with the highest discount is Senior Loans (-20.32%). The average sector discount is -11.90% (down from -8.95% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Preferreds (+2.82%), and High Yield (-8.48%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -2.95% (down from -4.63% last week).

There was only one positive z-score this week, the sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Single-state Munis (+0.10) followed by California Munis (-0.34). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was High Yield (-4.10), followed by Covered Call (-3.72). The average z-score is -2.64 (down from -2.39 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (58.19%), Global Allocation (17.89%), Emerging Market Income (15.63%), U.S. Equity (14.33%) and Sector Equity (14.10%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +12.57% (up from +9.72% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -48.72% 12.20% 34.44% -1.6 -28.18% -3.74% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) -43.53% 28.31% -50.51% -5.2 -46.47% 0.00% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) -42.20% 17.52% -50.38% 0.0 -45.20% 0.00% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -37.13% 11.31% -34.60% -7.3 -27.82% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -35.81% 48.36% -42.23% -5.9 -45.26% 0.00% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM) -35.35% 72.39% -47.20% -9.7 -51.92% -41.05% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR (CTR) -34.63% 64.94% -43.79% -10.1 -45.36% -38.10% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) -33.77% 20.95% -11.89% -4.4 -29.53% -12.27% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) -32.80% 11.71% -38.32% -8.1 -29.94% 0.00% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -27.09% 38.40% -36.54% -4.9 -39.90% 0.00%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) 64.76% 96.77% 73.33% 2.9 -27.06% -57.14% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) 47.16% 61.27% 32.80% 6.6 -22.28% -33.51% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp (PFO) 25.59% 8.93% 5.26% 1.1 -17.81% -33.00% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund (GER) 24.67% 83.30% 13.24% 3.1 -32.61% -26.09% Flah&Crum Preferred Securities (FFC) 19.28% 9.40% 4.76% 0.7 -24.30% -33.32% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) 19.06% 9.06% 3.33% -0.6 -24.94% -33.17% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp (MIE) 18.27% 37.11% 28.85% 4.7 -35.33% -31.28% Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT) 13.37% 3.72% 2.72% 3.4 2.97% -10.42% Sprott Physical Silver Trust Unit (PSLV) 13.35% % 1.11% 2.8 -7.56% -23.30% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund (FLC) 11.97% 10.18% -6.68% -1.6 -28.95% -33.33%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

None.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 10, 2020 | Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Temporarily Suspends and Recommences Rights Offering. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) (the "Fund") has announced that, as of the close of the market on March 9, 2020, it had temporarily suspended its previously announced offering to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2020 of non-transferable rights entitling them to subscribe for one additional share for every five shares held (the "Primary Subscription"), with the right to subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by others in the Primary Subscription. The Fund expects to file a supplement to its Prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") no later than March 10, 2020 reflecting the event described below and will reinstate the rights offering immediately upon filing of the Prospectus supplement. In addition, the Fund will extend the rights offering until March 27, 2020. The Fund had, as required by the SEC's registration form, undertaken to suspend the offering until it updated information in the Prospectus relating to the offering if, subsequent to February 7, 2020, the effective date of the Fund's registration statement relating to the offering, the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") declined more than ten percent from its NAV as of February 7, 2020. The NAV of the Fund as of March 9, 2020 was $5.45, representing a decline of 15.2% from its net asset value of $6.43 as of February 7, 2020. As indicated above, the Fund expects to file a supplement updating information in the Prospectus with the SEC no later than March 10, 2020 and will recommence the rights offering immediately upon filing the Prospectus supplement. February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM’s shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS’s shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It's currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. January 28, 2020 | Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date for Rights Offering. The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) today announced that it has set the record date for its previously announced rights offering. The Fund is issuing non-transferable rights ("Rights") to its shareholders of record ("Record Date Shareholders") at the close of business on February 7, 2020. Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each share held and will be allowed to purchase one additional share of the Fund for each five Rights received (the "Primary Subscription"). Shareholders who fully exercise their Rights may subscribe for additional shares not subscribed for by other shareholders in the Primary Subscription. If such over-subscription requests exceed the number of shares available, the Fund may, in its sole discretion, elect to issue additional shares in an amount of up to 25% of the shares issued in the Primary Subscription. The offering is subject to the effectiveness of the Fund's Registration Statement currently on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and will be made only by means of a prospectus. The rights offering is expected to commence on or about February 12, 2020 and to expire on or about March 13, 2020. The subscription price per share will be 95 percent of the reported net asset value or market price per share, whichever is lower on the expiration date. Market price per share will be determined based on the average of last reported sales prices of a share on the New York Stock Exchange on the expiration date and the four trading days preceding the expiration date. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust (“Multi-State Municipal Series Trust”) approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“NYMO”), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE’s outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

March 23, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Eliminate Leverage.Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced certain changes to the Funds’ strategies in response to recent market conditions, including the continued extreme volatility in the energy sector. JMF and JMLP have eliminated financial leverage. In addition, JMLP has removed a prohibition on purchasing the largest 10 constituents by market capitalization in the Alerian MLP Index. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (KMF) (the “Fund”) announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Fund has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Fund had $135 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive Tuesday for securities it has recently sold. The Fund plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Fund has $157 million of unsecured senior notes and $75 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Fund’s intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20th, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the “’40 Act Debt Test”) was 256% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the “’40 Act Leverage Test”) was 173%. The Fund is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Fund uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1041% for the ’40 Act Debt Test and 266% for the ’40 Act Leverage Test. March 23, 2020 | Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides an Update on its Balance Sheet. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) (the “Company”) announced today an update on its balance sheet and leverage levels. The Company has continued to take steps to increase its cash position. As of March 20, 2020, the Company had $497 million of cash on its balance sheet, including cash it will receive today for securities it has recently sold. The Company plans to prudently use its cash balance to reduce leverage levels over the next month in a way that minimizes prepayment penalties and maximizes shareholder value. Currently, the Company has $531 million of unsecured senior notes and $342 million of mandatory redeemable preferred shares outstanding. It is the Company’s intention to comply with all applicable 1940 Act leverage tests as well as the covenants on its debt agreements and the terms of its preferred stock. As of March 20, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness (the “’40 Act Debt Test”) was 271% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (the “’40 Act Leverage Test”) was 165%. The Company is still in the process of determining what portion of its cash balance will be used to redeem debt and what portion will be used to redeem preferred stock. For illustrative purposes, assuming the Company uses all of its cash to repay outstanding indebtedness, the pro forma coverage ratios are estimated to be 1665% for the ’40 Act Debt Test and 239% for the ’40 Act Leverage Test. March 20, 2020 | Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distribution Schedule Change and Provides Merger Update. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (formerly known as The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) (the "Fund") announced today the decision of the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") to revise the timing of the Fund's distributions for the months of April and May, 2020. In addition, the Board reaffirmed its continued support for the proposed merger of The Cushing Energy Income Fund (formerly known as the Cushing Royalty & Income Fund) (SRF) with and into the Fund. However, during this period of market uncertainty, the Fund's Board has elected to defer the planned distributions for April and May, 2020, in order to preserve the Fund's available cash and provide the Fund's portfolio management team with flexibility to prudently manage the Fund's investment portfolio during this time of unprecedented market volatility. It is currently anticipated that the Fund's monthly distribution schedule will resume in June, 2020. The June distribution, if and when declared by the Board, would be a replacement of the monthly distributions that would otherwise have been made in April and May. March 11, 2020 | Tortoise Provides Questions and Answers Document for Closed-End Funds. Tortoise today announced that given the recent market volatility, it has made available a Q&A document regarding its effect on Tortoise’s closed-end funds. The document, which will be updated periodically, is available here. March 9, 2020 | Goldman Sachs Energy & Renaissance Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund (the “Fund”) (GER) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020 |Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund Reduces Leverage Amid Commodity Volatility. Given unprecedented commodity price volatility, the portfolio management team of the Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (GMZ) has decided to effectively eliminate the net leverage of the Fund. By terminating its fixed rate borrowings, the Fund incurred significant interest rate breakage costs. The recent market volatility coupled with the effective elimination of leverage has resulted in a material impact to the Fund’s net asset value. The portfolio management team will continue to evaluate the distribution level of the Fund in the coming quarters. March 9, 2020 | Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust to Redeem Its Outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares. The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRX Trust (GRX) (the “Fund”) authorized the redemption of all outstanding 5.76% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred”). The shares will be redeemed at $25.0520 per Series A Preferred (the “Redemption Price”), which consists of $25.00 per Series A Preferred (the liquidation preference) plus accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date of April 9, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). As of the Redemption Date, the Series A Preferred will no longer be deemed outstanding, dividends will cease to accumulate and all the rights of the Series A Preferred shareholders with respect to the Series A Preferred will cease, except the right to receive the Redemption Price. The Series A Preferred Shares, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GRX Pr A”, are rated “A2” by Moody’s Investors Service and have an annual dividend rate of $1.44 per share. The Series A Preferred Shares were issued on August 20, 2010 at $25.00 per share and pay distributions quarterly. March 9, 2020 | First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting: Fund Defeats Shareholder Proposal. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE:FSD) announced today that, based on voting results, shareholders of the Fund voted at the annual meeting of shareholders to elect Robert F. Keith as Class I Trustee to serve as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fund for a three-year term. Additionally, shareholders of the Fund voted against a shareholder’s proposal to terminate all investment advisory and management agreements pertaining to the Fund. Below are the voting results on the two proposals at the meeting. February 3, 2020 | Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Monthly Distribution and Changes to the Fund. The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) declared a distribution for February 2020 of $0.1367 per common share. The Fund's distribution will be payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. The ex-date for the Fund's distribution is February 13, 2020. In addition, the Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved certain changes in the Fund's non-fundamental investment policies and other related matters as described below, each of which will become effective as of April 3, 2020. Fund Name. Effective as of April 3, 2020, the Fund's name will change to the Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. The Fund's ticker symbol (SZC) will remain the same. Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund. The Fund will continue to pursue its investment objective to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund currently pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, in at least 80% of its Managed Assets (as defined in this Prospectus) in a portfolio of Renaissance Companies, which are [i] Energy Companies, which are companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies (i.e., companies engaged in exploration and production, gathering, transporting and processing and marketing and distribution, respectively), as well as oil and gas services companies, [ii] Industrial Companies, which are energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies that the Investment Adviser expects to benefit from growing energy production and lower feedstock costs relative to global costs and, [iii] Logistics Companies, which are transportation and logistics companies providing solutions to the U.S. manufacturing industry. Effective as of April 3, 2020, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including energy infrastructure companies, industrial infrastructure companies, sustainable infrastructure companies and technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund is non-diversified and it may invest in companies of any market capitalization size.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) -71.2% 0.1042 0.03 110.65% 0.00% -0.2 3/12/2020 4/14/2020 NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -50.0% 0.2 0.1 15.04% -53.85% -6.3 3/13/2020 3/23/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) -36.2% 0.2197 0.1401 4.73% -10.44% -3.3 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Mexico Fund (MXF) -28.0% 0.25 0.18 9.60% -20.04% -5.9 3/13/2020 4/22/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -27.7% 0.127213 0.092 15.66% 5.70% -2.9 3/2/2020 3/19/2020 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term (JLS) -19.8% 0.1135 0.091 6.42% -8.01% -3.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) -19.7% 0.038 0.0305 3.10% -14.11% -2.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen New York Municipal Value 2 (NYV) -19.1% 0.034 0.0275 2.67% -13.58% -2.3 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Common (NJV) -17.3% 0.0375 0.031 3.11% -12.52% -0.8 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term (NHA) -13.3% 0.015 0.013 1.73% -6.44% -5.4 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) -12.4% 0.0776 0.068 16.13% -11.38% -1.0 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) -11.5% 0.039 0.0345 3.32% -14.53% -4.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen MO Quality Muni Inc (NOM) -11.1% 0.0405 0.036 3.56% -1.46% -0.6 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term (JHB) -10.8% 0.0415 0.037 5.58% -7.67% -5.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -10.5% 0.0717 0.0642 4.44% -8.10% -3.3 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) -10.3% 0.0926 0.0831 15.93% -18.38% -3.1 3/3/2020 3/19/2020 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) -10.0% 0.03 0.027 5.59% -14.71% -3.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) -9.7% 0.3274 0.2956 11.19% -14.93% -3.0 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS) -9.2% 0.049 0.0445 4.31% -6.06% 2.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Nuveen Municipal Income (NMI) -8.3% 0.036 0.033 3.98% -2.26% -1.3 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -7.9% 0.038 0.035 10.34% -18.96% -3.1 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) -7.7% 0.052 0.048 8.00% -8.51% -3.1 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -7.1% 0.084 0.078 11.14% -20.38% -4.3 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Nuveen CA Municipal Value (NCA) -7.0% 0.0285 0.0265 3.49% -4.60% -0.6 3/2/2020 3/12/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -6.0% 0.084 0.079 10.59% -17.21% -3.0 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0294 0.0277 6.58% -19.84% -4.4 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -4.7% 0.085 0.081 9.21% -14.99% -1.7 3/2/2020 3/23/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -3.1% 0.096 0.093 10.70% -17.14% -2.6 3/4/2020 3/17/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -3.0% 0.1 0.097 11.47% -18.18% -3.0 3/4/2020 3/17/2020 Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Trm (BSL) -3.0% 0.101 0.098 10.28% -10.90% -3.1 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) -2.9% 0.105 0.102 12.54% -16.44% -3.2 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) -2.6% 0.115 0.112 12.61% -10.57% -2.3 3/10/2020 3/23/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) -2.1% 0.061 0.0597 10.18% -19.82% -4.7 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.5% 0.02049 0.02038 13.74% -8.72% -2.3 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.4% 0.04767 0.04746 14.06% -6.90% -2.2 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -0.3% 0.1163 0.1159 10.71% -16.41% -4.7 3/3/2020 3/12/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Announced Ex-date MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 0.3% 0.04277 0.04288 11.77% -14.98% -2.7 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) 0.4% 0.1112 0.1116 8.14% -13.37% 3/2/2020 3/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 0.4% 0.05997 0.0602 11.52% -16.95% -3.9 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02825 0.02839 10.08% -11.05% -3.7 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.9% 0.02856 0.02881 7.95% -6.85% -2.3 3/2/2020 3/17/2020 BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK) 2.8% 0.0545 0.056 5.49% -10.92% -1.4 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income II (BFY) 3.1% 0.049 0.0505 5.32% -14.29% -2.2 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock Invest Qual Muni (BKN) 3.5% 0.057 0.059 5.49% -3.80% 1.2 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 4.2% 0.024 0.025 3.16% -28.69% 3/9/2020 3/18/2020 BlackRock NY Municipal Income (BNY) 4.3% 0.046 0.048 5.19% -14.48% -2.9 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) 5.7% 0.0435 0.046 4.54% -8.64% 2.0 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 BlackRock MuniYield AZ (MZA) 7.0% 0.043 0.046 4.75% -6.45% -0.3 3/2/2020 3/13/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) 7.7% 0.26 0.28 13.29% -14.68% -3.2 3/2/2020 3/11/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Inc (AEF) 20.0% 0.045 0.054 4.46% -14.25% -2.3 3/10/2020 3/19/2020

Commentary

Wednesday last week (March 18, 2020) was the worst day for closed-end funds since the Great Financial Crisis, amidst the liquidity crunch in nearly all financial assets. We discussed the historic nature of the crash in "CEFs Suffer Worst Day Since GFC - Three Options For Investors."

The rapidity of the drop in CEF net asset values due to the plunge in the values of the underlying assets put many leveraged funds in violation of their asset coverage requirements. These CEFs will need to either delever by selling assets to repay their debt, or to suspend distributions to shore up their NAV base.

We've seen the delevering already happen for a number of MLP/midstream CEFs. GER, GMZ, JMLP and JMF announced that they were completely eliminating leverage via press releases. The ClearBridge funds (CEM, CTR, EMO) did not put out any press releases, but filed SEC notices announcing redemption of their senior debt. KYN and KMF announced that they were going to be reducing (but not completing eliminating) their leverage, while deferring their March distribution and also changing to a quarterly payment schedule (with a probably greatly reduced distribution level). CEN has already announced a -70% distribution cut, but at a 33% NAV yield there probably further downside to go. There's probably more that I missed as I haven't checked every single midstream/MLP fund, but they also will be doing this to one degree or another over the coming weeks.

Many members have expressed concerns about their funds undergoing forced deleveraging. I'll probably put out a separate post to address this topic, but I'm not overly concerned myself because [i] it is NAV neutral and [ii] part of CEF investing is trusting management to make the right decisions for the fund. However, for members that wish to avoid leveraged CEFs altogether, I've curated a list of unleveraged CEFs that they could consider as potential replacements.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) announced a -50% distribution cut to its monthly distribution. I've long felt that the distribution was unsustainable (see Note On NHF's Rights Offering Results (Part 1): Valuation Hit And Distribution Safety Analysis), but I can't take too much credit for this call because we're going to be seeing many CEFs cut their distributions in the coming weeks or months if the bear market continues unabated.

What I did notice however was that NHF was trading at a massive discount of -58% (!). In fact, its NAV has held up much better than the S&P 500 in this bear market! Before we get too excited about this apparent bargain however, remember that NHF is chock full of illiquid and conflicted securities (as discussed in the link above). The market is telling us that it doesn't think the NAV marks are accurately reflecting of the true value of the portfolio. Hence, any position in NHF should be considered speculative. The same goes for two related CEFs, the Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) at a -38% discount and Highland Floating Rate Opportunities (HFRO) at a -31% discount.

I also shared some low-risk ideas in the chat today that I wanted to reproduce here. BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) are muni term funds due to liquidate in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively. BKK trades at a discount of -4.41% while NHA has a discount of -6.13%, which are equivalent to the alphas that one would gain from holding on to the funds until maturity (they 0.84% and 1.73% respectively so you're not going to get much in the way of distributions in the meantime).

Going further out on the risk spectrum are the non-investment grade term funds:

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT) with a -11.17% discount

(EHT) with a -11.17% discount Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (JHY) with a -10.85% discount

(JHY) with a -10.85% discount Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) with a -8.66% discount

(JHB) with a -8.66% discount Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL) with a -12.08% discount

(EFL) with a -12.08% discount First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) with a -17.65% discount

(FIV) with a -17.65% discount Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) with a -12.82% discount

(JEMD) with a -12.82% discount Nuveen Preferred & Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) with a -17.79% discount

These all have default risk, but when compared to a comparable ETF, significant alpha capture potential are available. Active traders may even consider shorting the benchmark ETF in order to extract the alpha from the discount contraction alone.

We may consider swapping to some of these in our portfolios to take advantage of these dislocations.

