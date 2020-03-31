America Is Rising To The Challenge

America is rising to the COVID-19 challenge on an impressive scale, as governments, corporations, and citizens are transitioning resources and behaviors to fight this enemy of pandemic proportions. These hopeful acts are awe-inspiring as we are reminded of how interdependent we are on one another and our industries.

The varying sectors of our economy are crucial, from farming to the financial sector (XLF), and everything we depend on in in between. The materials sector (XLB) is providing necessary chemicals, packaging and paper. The healthcare industry (XLV) is ramping up and expanding capacity while industrials (XLI) are expanding production of needed supplies in this battle. Pharmaceutical and biotech (XBI) companies are converting operations for treatment and to find a vaccine. Educators are working on solutions for home learning programs. The transportation industry (XTN) is continuing to provide necessary consumer staples (XLP) to stores. The utilities (XLU) and energy (XLE) sectors are keeping the lights on and powering the transportation industry. Technology (XLK) is allowing many of us to collaborate, communicate, and operate from home. Every sector of our economy is innovating as they attempt to provide necessary goods and services to all of us and we need them all.

Historically speaking, this is not an unprecedented event. It doesn't take long to find a laundry list of pandemics that our nation and the world have survived over the past millennia. Unfortunately, these events bring the tragic loss of life on varying scales. However, the timeless remedy has been social distancing. This is confirmed by an interesting read published in the US National Library of Medicine, a paper by Eugenia Tognotti, titled Lessons from the History of Quarantine, from Plague to Influenza A:

"Quarantine and other public health practices are effective and valuable ways to control communicable disease outbreaks and public anxiety, but these strategies have always been much debated, perceived as intrusive, and accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust"

Market Outlook

The world and our nation's economy will reboot, the question is, in how long? Pundits continue to evaluate the possibility of recession, how the market will bottom, and some are very concerned about forecast unemployment rates. The reality is this is hurting all of us on different levels. Let's look at a few scenarios:

A 1987 scenario is one that we have discussed many times prior to this crisis occurring. Particularly, pointing out to investors that we could potentially face a steep 1987 type decline, despite remaining in a long-term secular bull market. Looking historically, the market bottomed in October of 1987, tested the lows in December 1987, and by July of 1989, was chalking in news highs. As our economy digests the effects of COVID-19, I could see our scenario playing out similarly.

Another possibility we could examine is World War II. There are some similarities such as the global reach, and domestically, how America mobilized and transitioned its private sector. However, the effects of a longer-term global war (~6 years) do not seem to fit well with our current reality. On the bright side, markets anticipate 3 to 6 months in advance, and a bull market began in the darkest hours of WWII.

Based on my evaluation, a 1987 type recovery would be a less optimistic or worst-case scenario, if this takes longer to pass than expected. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy was doing very well by most measures. Under a best-case scenario, we just poured trillions of dollars on an economy that was already on fire, which puts an image in my head of pouring gasoline onto a bonfire. Nations and communities have rebuilt after earthquakes, hurricanes, plagues, and wars of the past. It is my belief that we will recover, and in my opinion, we will recover fiercely!

Sector Strength

From an investment perspective, there are always areas that have and will perform better on a relative basis. Year to date, we've seen relative strength in the consumer staples (XLP), Utilities (XLU), Technology (XLK), Healthcare (XLV), and with consumer discretionary (XLY). Please find some of the top sector holdings as follows:

Consumer Staples (XLP)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

General Mills (GIS)

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Walmart (WMT)

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Clorox (CLX)

Utilities (XLU)

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Dominion Energy (D)

Southern Company (SO)

Duke Energy (DUK)

American Electric (AEP)

Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Sempra Energy (SRE)

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Eversource Energy (ES)

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Technology (XLK)

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Apple Inc (AAPL)

Visa (V)

Intel Corp (INTC)

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Mastercard Incorporated Class A (MA)

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

salesforce.com inc. (CRM)

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Accenture Plc Class (AACN)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Healthcare (XLV)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Cigna Corporation (CI)

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Allergan plc (AGN)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

McDonald's Corporation (MCD)

NIKE Inc. Class B (NKE)

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW)

TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Target Corporation (TGT)

Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST)

General Motors Company (GM)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)

eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Marriott International Inc. Class A (MAR)

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM)

AutoZone Inc. (AZO)

Ford Motor Company (F)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Conclusion:

My heart goes out to those who are suffering, scared, and struggling during these tense times. As a small business owner, I am concerned for the livelihoods of others. I have faith in our nations desire for to do good as I see people buying gift cards in advance from small businesses, ordering takeout from family owned restaurants and sharing with others as our leaders are responding on all levels, no-holds-barred. When I look around, I see a nation that will not fail in these times of adversity.

Despite the gravity of the current situation and the worst-case scenarios being presented by some modelers, both scientific and economic, I remain optimistic about our economy and our nation. We know that things could peak here in as few as 2 to 3 weeks (looking at how things progressed in China and Europe) and tensions will likely continue to rise over this time. However, once good news starts rolling in, the markets will already be doing what they do best, anticipating three to six months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

