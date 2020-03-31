Bandwidth: A PaaS Name To Own In The Downturn

Also unlike many other small-cap software peers, Bandwidth generates positive GAAP net income and EPS, though investments into the business have brought profits down recently.

Bandwidth shares have seen recent momentum as a way to gain exposure to videoconferencing, with its customer base including Zoom and Microsoft.

You've probably already heard of how the current stay-at-home economy has created a world of winners and losers (primarily retail and hospitality), and might be kicking yourself over the fact that Zoom Communications (ZM) has risen ~2x since the start of the year and ~4x since its IPO at just $36 per share. While the wisdom of an investment in Zoom at current values (now trading at more than >40x forward revenues) is questionable, what if there was a way to gain exposure to some of this stay-at-home software boom at a much reasonable valuation?

Recently, many Wall Street analysts have highlighted Bandwidth (BAND) as a relatively unknown software name that is likely to benefit from the videoconferencing boom. Bandwidth has rallied modestly in March to take its year-to-date performance to approximately flat:

I've been a longtime bull in Bandwidth (BAND), primarily as a value-friendly version (but also, a GAAP-profitable version) of its faster-growing competitor, Twilio (TWLO). The nascent boom in tools like Zoom and Skype, however, gives us a new anchor for the bullish thesis in this stock.

This article will highlight all the merits that Bandwidth has at the moment. Scope out an entry point in this name while it's still cheap.

Exposure to stay-at-home software tools; usage-based pricing

First, let's examine the latest reason Wall Street analysts are clustering around Bandwidth and giving the stock generous upgrades. Some of Bandwidth's top customers are exactly the companies that investors have piled into in the hopes that the stay-at-home mandates across the U.S. will drive massively increased adoption in tools like Zoom and Microsoft Skype (MSFT). GoDaddy (GDDY), one of the largest web hosting sites in the U.S., is also another large client:

Figure 1. Bandwidth top customers Source: Bandwidth marketing site

We already know that Bandwidth, like most of its software peers, enjoys a relatively stable base of subscription revenues that are unlikely to be deeply affected (if not even enhanced) by the recent shutdowns. But what increases Bandwidth's value, in our eyes, is the fact that like Twilio, its pricing is usage-based.

Bandwidth prices its services per API call. The table below shows Bandwidth's retail pricing rates (enterprise customers have customized lower rates, but regardless all of Bandwidth's billings depend on usage):

Figure 2. Bandwidth pricing Source: Bandwidth marketing site

It's important to recognize that this usage-based pricing is what sets Bandwidth apart from other software companies. Salesforce's Sales Cloud, for example, doesn't generate any more revenue if a particular client's salespeople start using the tool more aggressively to enter in more deals. But Bandwidth will generate more revenue when call volumes on Zoom and Skype skyrocket.

One of the most disappointing results that we learned out of Bandwidth's fourth-quarter earnings release is the fact that its dollar-based net retention rate slipped from 116% in Q3 to 113% in Q4. This metric, however, only covered the quarter through December. Increased usage in some of Bandwidth's biggest customers in Q1 and Q2 to support the work-from-home landscape, however, may help to reverse this trend.

Substantial liquidity to navigate through current storm

One important piece we always have to look into for small-caps these days is the balance sheet. Does Bandwidth's cash balance provide sufficient liquidity to muscle through the potential uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak?

Our answer is overwhelmingly yes. Take a look at Bandwidth's balance sheet below:

Figure 3. Bandwidth Q4 balance sheet Source: Bandwidth Q4 earnings release

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Bandwidth held $185.0 million in cash. In addition, the company has zero debt as of the end of Q4. In a stroke of good timing, however, Bandwidth executed a $350 million convertible note offering in late February.

This offering raised another $339.5 million in net proceeds, giving Bandwidth a huge infusion of liquidity to deal with the current crisis. Convertibles also tend to be a "patient" source of capital because the notes are due in 2026, and incur only 0.25% interest. The convertible strike price is also set at $91.03 (36% upside to current levels), signaling investor confidence in the direction of Bandwidth's shares. As an additional point, should the shares convert at the agreed-upon rate (10.9857 shares of Bandwidth common stock per $1,000 of convertible note principal; or $91.03 per share), Bandwidth will have issued 3.84 million new shares. This dilutes existing investors by about 15% based on the current share pool of ~23.5 million shares (but at the same time, the convertible debt balance would be wiped out).

We note as well that Bandwidth's free cash flow burn last year was -$27.0 million, indicating that the company's current $185 million in cash plus ~$340 million of convertible proceeds will tide it over for a long time.

Figure 4. Bandwidth FCF Source: Bandwidth Q4 earnings release

What's going on with profitability?

That last chart might have raised a burning question: why is Bandwidth's free cash flow negative in 2019, though the company was able to generate free cash flow in 2018?

There's a simple explanation: Bandwidth has focused on 2019 as an "investment year" for the company, in particular adding resources to its sales team. The company's sales and marketing headcount rose from 150 at the beginning of the year to 212 by year-end, a 41% increase. These hires will take time to become productive, but management has noted that sales efficiency has remained high, with the average salesperson having a 14-month payback period. This bump in sales headcount is one of the major reasons why Bandwidth is projecting strong 23% y/y growth in CPaaS revenues in FY20 (representing an acceleration over 4Q19 revenue growth of 21% y/y), with potential upside if clients like Zoom significantly increase their billings as we conjectured earlier.

Figure 5. Bandwidth guidance update Source: Bandwidth Q4 earnings release

Jeffrey Hoffman, Bandwidth's CFO, has commented on the Q4 earnings call that the company expects to achieve operating leverage in 2020 as more of its sales teams reach tenure and become productive, and Bandwidth expects to regress to profitability (on a pro forma basis) in FY20:

In 2020, we remain steadfast in our commitment to improve topline growth while progressing towards profitability in 2021, as we've defined by non-GAAP net income. In an effort to achieve this goal, we expect to demonstrate operating leverage in 2020 particularly in our G&A expenses. Accordingly, we will expect non-GAAP net loss to narrow over the course of the year with the goal of having a loss that is closer to breakeven by fourth quarter of 2020."

In short: we'll see some of the benefits of Bandwidth's 2019 investments begin to play out in 2020. Don't worry about the near-term dips that Bandwidth saw in FCF and operating margins in FY19, as the company's CPaaS gross margins still held flat at a high 49% and should help the company build operating leverage this year as economies of scale kick in.

Key takeaways

At present share prices near $68, Bandwidth is trading at a market cap of $1.54 billion. If we net off the $185 million of net cash on Bandwidth's current Q4 balance sheet (the recent convertible issuance will have an approximately-neutral impact on Bandwidth's net cash balances), the company's enterprise value is $1.35 billion.

This represents a valuation of 4.9x EV/FY20 revenues, based on the midpoint of Bandwidth's total revenue guidance for FY20. We note that several other SaaS companies with revenue growth ranging in the 20s to the low 30s are currently trading at a ~7x-9x forward revenue multiple, as shown in the chart below:

Of course, Bandwidth's discount to other SaaS companies is partially explained by the fact that Bandwidth's ~50% CPaaS gross margins are at a deficit to SaaS peers, which typically see gross margins in the 70-80% range. However, I'd also argue that Bandwidth's GAAP profits and its rich operating margins (which few software companies can claim, due to higher sales expenses eroding some of the gross margin premium) should help to close some of this gap.

Note as well that last year, Bandwidth traded at multiples closer to the ~7x range, which would now imply a price of $89 (37% upside from current levels). In my view, Bandwidth should be able to rebound to at least these levels.

Stay long here, especially with expected upside from increased usage in customers like Zoom and Microsoft. Bandwidth's expectation of driving both accelerating revenue growth and improved operating margins in 2020 should push the stock higher.

