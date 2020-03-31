Forget Bottom Timing, Just Buy When Yields Are Good

The key lesson is that getting within 10% of the bottom requires more luck and offers far less "return on effort" than simply buying when yields are high and not when yields are low.

With equity markets still 20-30% off very recent highs, it is not surprising that much of the short-term oriented financial commentary and debate I keep hearing is whether these markets are bouncing off their bottoms, or whether we should expect another drop of 10-20% or more. As a long-term investor, I generally find much of this guesswork to be a waste of effort, and an unfortunate distraction away from more staid evaluations of how much the assets in the market are worth (or even looking at them as assets in the first place). In this article, I wanted to provide a few historical charts to provide some perspective on what would have happened if you "bought too early" versus "waiting too long to get back in", since most of us simply can not succeed at buying significant amounts at the lowest bottom. In this article, I will only be looking at two funds that track the S&P 500 index: the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), and when we need historical data before SPY's 1993 launch, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Class (VFINX).

First, I wanted to start with a quick chart showing how far SPY has fallen from its year to date highs so far, and how much it has already bounced off of a possible low last week.

Data by YCharts

There is no way to predict yet whether the crash of March 2020 will look more like the "V-shaped" crashes of 1970, 1974 or 1987, versus the longer bear market of 2000-2003. Rather, what these examples should show is that actual economic outcomes are more significant than trying to guess short-term tops and bottoms, and even more significant is making sure we buy when yields are high, and don't buy when yields are low.

Historic Example #1: The 1970s

The first example, requested in a comment on my earlier article comparing March 2020 to the crash of 1929 and other crashes, is the "double dip" bear market of the 1970s. The below chart plots the price return (not including dividends) of the S&P 500 index from January 1st 1969 to January 1st 1979, during which time the index twice swung over 30% below where it started, never went much more than 10% above and ended almost 8% below where it started. Dividends would have made your total return positive over this period, but you would have made more money with less risk by having just bought and held a 10-year bond in 1969, hence the 1979 "Death of Equities" cover. Whole books have been written about the economy and asset returns in the 1970s, but the three main reasons I was taught as the explanation for this "lost decade for US equities" include:

US stock valuations ended the 1960s at relatively expensive multiples, perhaps best documented in the "Nifty Fifty" stocks of that decade.

The US economy faced two deep recessions in the early and then mid-1970s. We see markets recover before recessions end, though declines often start before the start of a recession as those high multiples get deflated.

The 1970s was also marked buy record high levels of post-war inflation, which many stocks seem to have not had the pricing power to keep up with.

Data by YCharts

One thing that may surprise observers of 21st century recessions and Fed responses is how the Fed funds rate remained high halfway through the 1970-1971 recession, and even kept rising until the market bottom near the end of the 1972-1974 recession and bear market. Granted, this was the era of stagflation, before Paul Volker, and there was as much a need to keep rates high to prevent runaway inflation as their was to lower borrowing costs for business and consumers.

Data by YCharts

While I wish I had better data on valuations and yields of equities during this period, it seems that if you bought some stocks 20% off their highs, either in 1970 or 1971, and again in 1974 or 1975, even if you bought 10-20% above the bottom, it wouldn't have been long before you were glad you bought on the dip. The recovery in share prices on both dips was quick enough (measured in months, not years) that the bigger risk was to those who waited too long to get back in rather than to those who bought 10-20% above the bottom, whether a few weeks before or after it.

Historic Example #2: Nov. 25, 1980-1983

The second example I chart below is the opposite of what many investors might expect: a very slow and prolonged decline of almost 2 years where VFINX declined almost 20%, followed by a very rapid 25% rally at the end of 1982. Here, there was clearly far more to lose in being late than in being early: even if you bought "a year early" on the first 10% dip in late 1981, you would have done much better than being "just a few weeks late" buying in late 1982. As with the 1970s recessions, this rally started before the recession ended.

Data by YCharts

If we zoom out to add the year 1983, we can see that VFINX added another 25% over the following 12 months as it had done in a much shorter time at the end of 1982.

Data by YCharts

The way I prefer to look at "when to buy" is by looking at dividend yield or some other metric of value or expected return. In this case, it seems it would have been good to buy any time in this period when the dividend yield was above 5%, and even at the end of 1982 when that yield fell to 4.8%. Although the 4% yield at the end of the period still doesn't seem too bad by today's standards, the ones kicking themselves were the ones who didn't buy at 5%.

Data by YCharts

As some additional perspective, it is worth noting that a 4-5% dividend yield at the time was still significantly below the yield you could have gotten on bonds, or even on money market funds. 10-year bond yields were declining from over 12% to around 10% over this three-year period, with the yield curve moving from "inverted" in 1980-1981 to "normal" in late 1982-1983. Even though unemployment and inflation were still high, the bond market still seemed to be pointing to an economic recovery, and was yielding more than double the dividend yield on stocks.

Data by YCharts

Historic Example #3: The Crash of 1987

The crash of 1987 has also been extensively written about, and below I plot a simple chart showing that if you bought right before the crash, it would have taken about 18 months to "get back to even". The bottom in that case was "almost immediate", and retested a few weeks later, but it seems investors had about 2-3 months to get in close to the bottom if they wanted.

Data by YCharts

Looking at it in terms of dividend yield again, the crash of 1987 saw dividend yield spike from around 2.8% to around 3.8%, and we could say those buying at a yield above around 3.5% got "close enough" to the bottom to be happy they did almost any time later.

Data by YCharts

It is worth repeating that the crash of 1987 was quite unusual in being almost purely a market crash with almost no real economic impact. As seen by the lack of grey stripes, there was no US recession during this period, unemployment was falling, and the Fed had started raising rates in late 1988 to early 1989.

Data by YCharts

Historic Example #4: 2000-2003

The scenario many investors today might be most worried about repeating may not be 2008-2009 or 1929-1932, but rather the collapse of the tech bubble and 9/11 recession of 2001. $10,000 invested in SPY on January 1st, 2000 would have only been worth $6,246 three years later. Those who feel that today's SPY still has "further to fall" are probably looking at the rally right after 9/11, and seeing how much lower the subsequent bottom in 2002 was. It is worth noting, though, that 9/11 happened towards the end of the 2001 recession, and much of the declines going into 2002 came from continued multiple contraction in many sectors that still may have been overvalued in 2001.

Data by YCharts

The chart that 2000-era stock investors might find most painful is the following one, showing that even after the spectacular bull run in stocks over the past 10 years, a $10,000 investment in SPY would still be worth 42% less than the same $10,000 invested in the Vanguard Long-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (VWESX) over the past 20 years.

Data by YCharts

While some of this relative performance might be traced to declining interest rates, or lasting impacts of the 2008-2009 credit crisis, the main clue that bonds might have outperformed stocks over these past two decades might have been their relative starting yields. VWESX started the millennium with a yield of around 7%, while the S&P 500 was near its all-time low dividend yield of just 1%. When looking at this yield spread, we shouldn't look at the 6% difference between the two yields, but rather the fact that bonds yielded 7x more than stocks at that time, implying wildly unrealistic future growth rates for stocks to catch up. This 7% bond yield vs. 1% stock yield starting point might best be compared to the peak of Japan's Nikkei bubble in 1989, when Japanese bonds also yielded 7% while stocks yielded less than 0.5%. Until late last year, I felt global markets looked more like the late 1990s than any other period (with high valuations of US technology stocks, and a decade of underperformance by value and emerging markets), but one key difference is that stocks now yield more than bonds.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Although part of what we were looking for in these four examples was "how far do bear markets fall" and "how long do they take to recover", it seems that in many cases, the market can rocket back up while many are still waiting for it to fall further. Even in cases where you bought "early on the dip" and the market kept falling another 10-20%, you usually didn't regret your purchase a year or two later, with the big exception of 2001. The lesson in each of the four cases, but especially from 2000-2001, is that there is more return on effort from simply buying on price dips/yield spikes when the yield looks attractive, and not trying to time the "absolute bottom". Although that is likely to make some of my purchases "early", it seems better to be early than out too long.

Members of Long Run Income get more regular short form analysis, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your retirement income over time. Although my focus tends to be on high quality, dividend paying companies, I also look at "dividend alternatives", bonds, MLPs, closed end funds, and many other investments income investors ask about. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.



Disclosure: I am/we are long VFINX, VWESX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.