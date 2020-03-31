Seattle Genetics: Management's Carefully Laid Plans May Be Coming To Fruition

Seattle exhibits signs of an exciting long-term hold. The company is about to make the transition from minor to medium-sized pharma concern, in my view, and regular news flow also offers the possibility of quick gains.

Company has increased top-line revenues by more than 100% since 2017 and is forecasting 10% increase in Adcetris sales for 2020 - the company ought to break $1bn in revenues.

Investment Thesis

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) ticks a lot of boxes for me when it comes to identifying a biotech with genuine growth potential, and limited downside risk.

Many biotech drug developers trade on the strength of their late-stage clinical pipeline but maybe unproven in the field. Seattle, however, has successfully won FDA approval for and commercialised 2 drugs: Adcetris (in 2011) and Padcev (in 2019). In partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) - who market and sell Adcetris outside the US and Canada - Seattle has turned Adcetris into an unlikely blockbuster, making over $1bn of sales globally in 2019. The company also expects to commercialise a third drug, Tucatinib, in 2020, for treatment of certain types of breast and colorectal cancers this year.

The complexity and efficacy of Seattle's drugs also impress. Both Adcetris and Padcev are antibody-drug conjugates ("ADCs") - a combination of monoclonal antibody and potent cytotoxic alongside a stable linker. This technically challenging field of oncology uses the monoclonal antibody to locate cancerous cells and the linker to deliver the cytotoxic inside the cell where it can carry out its destructive work. Treatment with ADCs has been compared to a more targeted form of chemotherapy that treats cancerous cells whilst minimising damage to healthy cells and alleviating patient suffering.

As such, Seattle is able to explore multiple indications for its ADC drugs. Seattle has partnered with pharma giant Merck (MRK) and Japanese concern Astellas to evaluate Padcev as a treatment for metastatic urothelial cancer, for example, and was awarded breakthrough therapy status by the FDA in February in this indication - in combination with Merck's mega-blockbuster Keytruda - for patients who are unable to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Padcev has won approval for treatment of bladder cancer and Nectin-4 expressing solid tumours. Meanwhile, Adcetris is undergoing further trials as a treatment for front-line Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma, and Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Financially, Seattle is in a relatively strong position. The company may have made a loss of $158.7m in 2019 (EPS of -$0.96) owing to a hefty R&D expenditure of $719m, but I do not have too many concerns about a high R&D spend since there is tangible evidence - in the form of clinical trial data and numerous nods and approvals from the FDA - that the funds are being spent wisely in a way that will, ultimately, benefit investors. Otherwise, Seattle has no real debt - total liabilities in 2019 came to ~$320m versus $1.2bn of short-term assets. This ought to mean Seattle won't dilute existing investors for the foreseeable future by issuing any more shares (this was done most recently when Seattle raised $575m in July last year). If Seattle executes on all of its plans, the company ought to become profit-making within the next 3 years.

Finally, the management team, led by President and CEO Clay Siegall, gives me confidence. Siegall is one of the highest paid CEOs in pharma, earning around $18m in 2019 - more than the CEOs of AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and GlaxoSmithKline - but, in my view, this is a price worth paying for a visionary founder and leader who has developed and commercialised a blockbuster drug within a complex field of treatment that displays strong efficacy and durability. Last year, Siegall hired Roger Dansey from Merck who joined as Seattle's CMO. Dansey will earn a $10m compensation package but as somebody who played a leading role in the research and development of Merck's Keytruda - possibly the most successful cancer drug of all time and on track to become the world's best-selling drug for any indication - he will bring vital know-how and experience at a crucial time as Seattle's drugs work both in combination with, and compete against Keytruda across different indications.

Seattle says it expects to earn between $675 million and $700 million in Adcetris sales in 2020 (an increase of ~10% in 2019) and a further ~$150m in royalties and license agreement payments. Management is not providing guidance on Padcev sales which were $0.24m in 2019 (based on less than one month's sales). Analysts have expressed some concern around the slowing of Adcetris' sales volumes but with 5-year trial data due to be published in 2020 which could see the drug become a standard-of-care treatment in tandem with chemotherapy, plus numerous other ongoing trials, I would not be unduly concerned about this. I suspect management's focus in 2020 will be on ramping up sales of Padcev and securing approval for Tucatinib. If successful, Padcev, in particular, should contribute sufficient sales to ensure 2020 represents another year of top line growth for the company.

Adcetris sales since 2015. Source: Company investor presentation.

I also expect (based on management discussion during the last earnings call) R&D and SG&A costs as a percentage of revenues to peak in 2020 and decline thereafter, which ought to put Seattle on a firmer path to profitability. I also suspect, however, that achieving profitability is not top of Seattle's wish list and that the company is laser-focused on growing the business as fast as they can.

Making the most of Adcetris

Although Adcetris sales were at the lower end of analyst's expectations in 2019, accruing $628m of revenues for Seattle - a 32% year-on-year gain - the drug has consistently driven double digit annual sales growth and is likely to do so again in 2020. In order to squeeze every ounce of value from the drug however, Seattle aims to secure further approvals from the FDA for indications beyond the 6 the drug is already approved for.

Adcetris - current approvals in the US and Canada. Source: Company 2019 10-K Submission.

Adcetris targets a protein known as CD30 which is located on the surface of cells and is highly expressed in Hodgkin Lymphoma ("HL"), T-cell lymphomas and other forms of cancer. In partnership with Takeda, Seattle is currently progressing Adcetris through 6 phase 2 clinical trials - many of which have been ongoing for more than 5 years adding greater weight to the eventual data. 4 of the trials - for second-line HL and relapsed Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma ("NHL") - are in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) $7bn-selling cancer drug and major Keytruda rival Opdivo - an anti-PD 1 inhibitor.

In one of these trials - known as Checkmate 436 - preliminary results have indicated that the combination of Adcetris and Opdivo may effectively treat patients with advanced primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma ("PMBL") with 70% of patients showing a partial response to treatment and 37% showing a complete response. Preliminary data from another Checkmate (744) trial is due shortly whilst data from a trial of the combination as a frontline therapy for stage 3/4 HL indicated a 68% complete response rate, and as a treatment for refractory or relapsed HL trial data showed complete response rates of 67%.

Another 2020 highlight will be five-year data from a trial - Echelon-1 - evaluating Adcetris alongside current standard-of-care chemotherapy treatments. The four-year data released in June last year suggested meaningful clinical benefit and more positive results at five years will allow Seattle to put pressure on prescribing doctors to consider Adcetris as a standard-of-care treatment.

Research from the American Cancer Society (quoted in Seattle's 2019 10K) suggests that 8,500 people will be diagnosed with HL in 2020 and ~1,000 will die from the disease, whilst another 1,000 people will be diagnosed with PTCL. Since Adcetris can only treat cancers that express CD30 the drug addresses a finite market but fresh approvals - notably as a first-line treatment - could drive sales higher over the medium-to-long-term. With Takeda handling the overseas business, the $100m+ (my estimate) Seattle earns in royalty payments has the potential to be another consistent and growing revenue stream.

What to expect from Padcev

Padcev is an ADC targeting protein Nectin-4 - highly expressed in bladder cancer - that received approval from the FDA in December 2019 based on results from pivotal trial EV-201, which saw Padcev achieve an objective response rate of 44% and complete response rate of 12% when treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who received prior treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor and a platinum-based chemotherapy.

Similarly to Adcetris Seattle will need to be patient with Padcev and continue to push the drug through further trials in order to secure the incremental sales gains that come with approvals for new indications. The target for Padcev will be to prove efficacy as a treatment for first-line metastatic disease and Seattle - in conjunction with partners Astellas and Merck - has already begun two further trials of Padcev. EV301, to confirm the accelerated approval of Padcev and enable global applications, and EV302 - as a treatment for first line metastatic disease and for other forms of cancer including non-small cell lung, head and neck, gastric/esophageal and breast cancers.

Seattle estimates that approximately 154,000 people in the US require treatment for bladder cancer per year and whilst Padcev is currently approved to treat a small percentage of these patients, over time this ought to increase (pending approvals) which gives Padcev a reasonable chance of matching or even exceeding Adcetris' sales revenues. An analyst at Oppenheimer recently suggested Padcev sales could hit $1.2bn by 2030. Seattle estimates that a full course of Padcev will cost in the region of $110,000 - $120,000, and say that they have been encouraged by early demand for and interest in the drug - although the company has declined to provide any sales forecasts to date.

Seattle's pipeline: Tucatinib and TV

A departure from ADC treatments, Tucatinib is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("TKI") that Seattle acquired the global rights to upon completing the $600m acquisition of Cascadian Therapeutics in March 2018. Tucatinib targets the growth factor receptor HER2 which is highly expressed in several forms of cancer including breast, colorectal, esophageal, gastric, lung and ovarian, without inhibiting another growth factor, EGFR, which can have severe toxic effects on the patient.

After a successful phase 1 trial to evaluate dosage and toxicity Seattle entered Tucatinib into a phase 2 pivotal trial - HER2CLIMB 02 - which began in December last year and will evaluate Tucatinib as a treatment for metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemo drugs capecitabine and trastuzumab. Preliminary data from the trial showed that at a dose of 300mg twice per day the median progression free survival rate was 7.8 months and median objective response rate was 42%. During the last earnings call Clay Siegall told investors that data from the trial has been "outstanding" (Seattle stock price also jumped 17% on the day the research was published) and that Tucatinib had been submitted for regulatory approval in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Singapore and Australia. Meanwhile, the original HER2CLIMB trial continues with the goal, Siegall told analysts, of positioning Tucatinib as a best-in-class HER2 TKI.

Seattle will not have everything their own way in the HER2 treatment space however since Roche has 3 commercialised treatments on the market, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are partnering to develop a new candidate and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) has recently won approval for its candidate Neratinib. Research from GlobalData estimates that the HER2 breast cancer market will be worth ~$9.89bn by 2025 and Seattle management says it is ramping up its sales teams with experienced new hires in anticipation of a late 2020 approval. A third trial of Tucatinib was initiated in October last year to evaluate the drug as a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer.

Another potentially strong candidate in the pipeline is Tisotumab Vedotin, an ADC that targets tissue factor ("TF") which is over-expressed by several cancerous tumors. Potential indications here include cervical, ovarian, prostate and bladder cancers. Seattle is developing TV in collaboration with a trusted partner, Genmab and recently launched a phase 2 trial to evaluate the drug as a treatment for cervical cancer and solid tumor patients.

CEO Siegall sounded slightly vague about the prospects for TV during the Q4 earnings call but did make 2 points I will reproduce here. Firstly, that the last drug to win approval for relapsed cervical cancer was mega-blockbuster Keytruda, and secondly, that early trial data indicated a 20% response rate among patients (low for most types of cancer but not for relapsed cervical cancer which has very low survival rates) and that Seattle, if they can secure approval for TV either as a mono-therapy or as part of a combination, would target "30%, 40%, 50% response rate in patients that literally have no options."

Conclusion - Seattle wants to dine at the top table and that's where it looks to be headed - barring misfortune or mismanagement.

As mentioned in my intro I like the look of Seattle as a mid-sized biotech investment opportunity. The company has made stellar progress in the past couple of years and although there are significant challenges ahead I believe Seattle could be on the verge of big things. The company ought to break the $1bn-in-revenues mark in 2020 but I believe Seattle will really start to come to the boil around mid-to-late 2022 when Padcev has a full year of sales behind it, and Tucatinib is (potentially) approved and delivering meaningful sales.

I base my optimism on a number of factors.

Adcertis, Tucatinib, and Padcev have all delivered strong trial data and shown efficacy that allows Seattle to keep pushing for further approvals and opening up new markets. This is essential if Seattle wants to progress from a minor company focused on niche treatment markets to a more mainstream, recognised and reputable pharma concern which is where I believe management wants to be.

I expect to see Seattle tempt more senior hires away from big pharma rivals with sizable compensation packages and to use their experience and influence to target more first-line and best-in-class treatment opportunities on the R&D front, and on the sales side to ramp up sales in existing markets by launching awareness campaigns educating physicians about their drugs in the hope of securing standard of care treatment status. To do this requires any company to have a strong body of positive trial data to fall back on and luckily, Seattle has that data at the present time.

I also believe the CEO, Clay Siegall, is a significant plus point for Seattle. Having founded the company in 1998, with his only previous roles having been at the National Institute of Health, National Cancer Institute and at Bristol Myers Squibb, and as one of pharma's best paid CEOs, his longevity seems assured which provides the company with both an influential figurehead and long-term stability. Siegall's passion for fighting cancer certainly shines through in his public appearances and he is the driving force behind much of what makes Seattle exciting - strong technology, experienced, and a natural born seller.

Financially speaking the company will need to address its operating costs which were $1.1bn in 2019 or 124% of revenues. Seattle raised $575m via a stock offering in July last year which rocked the stock price by 9% at the time, which dropped to $69. As mentioned earlier Seattle is currently in no danger of running out of funds with current assets of $1.1bn, but another return to the market to raise funds and dilute shareholders might suggest the tide had turned against the company or at least against one of its flagship assets.

Clearly, Seattle's proprietary ADC technology is capable of delivering winners. Although Adcetris was approved all the way back in 2011 ADC remains an exciting field of oncological study at the present time, capable of delivering further treatments for a range of cancers, and more blockbuster drugs. This will inevitably make the field more competitive but with nearly a decade's experience of marketing an ADC drug behind them and a new CMO arriving from Merck, Seattle has once again positioned itself well to carve out a leading role within ADC.

Finally, the company has aligned itself with some strong partners in Takeda, Astellas, Merck and Genmab, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Although the Takeda agreement means Seattle earns only a tiered percentage of revenues from sales of Adcetris outside of the US and Canada, the benefit of having a strong pharma partner to contribute to R&D costs and potentially to sign further agreements with may prove important as Seattle looks to secure further approvals at home and overseas. Merck is another pharma I like with the single most important cancer drug on the market (and BMY has the next most important!) in its stable, and together with Astellas and Genmab Seattle are making progress towards important goals with Tucatinib and Padcev.

There are of course risks to consider. Firstly, financial management - there may be question marks over how Seattle's partnerships are structured financially given the company's overspend on R&D / SG&A, and the company needs to drive down its operating margins at a reasonable clip to avoid the necessity to raise again.

Secondly, a high-profile trial failure e.g. receiving the dreaded complete response letter from the FDA, would hit especially hard if it were for an ADC candidate using the company's proprietary technology, or for Tucatinib given the sales side is already being ramped up in anticipation of approval.

Thirdly, falling sales of flagship Adcetris might indicate the drug's peak sales period was upcoming which would place an uncomfortable amount of pressure on Padcev to make up the shortfall. Personally, I do not believe this to be the case but will be looking out for the next quarterly earnings data to see if there are further signs of a sales slump.

I hope this article has given you some valuable information about Seattle, its business model and its drugs. When I think about the company I keep coming back to terms such as precision, timing, passion, and efficacy. It has taken Seattle some time and sacrifice to get to its current position, with the prospect of 3 commercialised drugs on the market with 2 triple digit million sellers and one billion selling blockbuster - but now that this tantalising prospect is in sight, with a fourth potentially strong candidate entering a pivotal trial - I believe there are more ways for Seattle Genetics to succeed at this time than there are for it to fail, and as such, I expect the stock price to gain. Seattle is currently rated a consensus buy by analysts with a price target of $128 and a high of $165.

Whilst I expect to see a post-financial-rescue-package bounce in the near future that may drive the stock back above $120, I view Seattle as more of a long-term hold since this is in my view a patient company that hopes to reap the benefits of playing the long game. The great thing about a biotech at this stage in this development, however, is that positive news flow can significantly move the share price hence there may be some strong short term gains to be had should Tucatinib be approved for example, or if one of the company's drugs receives the coveted approval as a first line therapy, or delivers trial data that indicates it has best-in-class potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SGEN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.