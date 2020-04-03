Oil And Gas: Opportunities Following The Carnage (Part 2)

Co-produced with The Value Portfolio

A few days ago, we published our Part 1 article about the impact of lower oil prices on MLPs. We recommend starting by reading it here. Now, it’s time to look past the macroeconomics, at Part 2, the effect of lower oil prices on specific investments. The focus of this article will be the impact of lower oil prices on actual investments along with recommended purchases. Before you start, we also recommend reading our oil price forecast, available here.

For the oil industry, March has been an incredibly difficult month. However, there are several important catalysts investors should pay attention to. The first is that research across COVID-19 is promising. Human trials on a vaccine have begun, and in the meantime, doctors have begun to identify promising treatments. Given that COVID-19 is one of the largest sources of an oil demand drop, a solution here would be significant.

Simultaneously, OPEC+ as a whole is producing oil at a lower cost than balancing the government budget. In fact, these OPEC countries are losing $500 million / day at current prices. That's significant because it places a strong financial incentive for these countries to come to an agreement, or another production cut. That means that, regardless of what happens with COVID-19 this also is likely in the coming months. In fact, any agreement could be larger, now that OPEC+ could become OPEC++, as shale producers meet with the group.

Overview of What to Look For

The first part of our midstream article series discussed what to look for in the companies you’re investing in. Let’s take some minutes here and review that important information. To review our oil market outlook, we expect oil prices to recover to ~$55 WTI by 2H 2021.

For this two-year period, the single most important trait a company can have is no need to access the credit markets. That means that not only can the company cover its expenses (interest, dividend, capital spending, etc.), but that the company also can avoid accessing the credit markets for rolling over debt during this time period. For companies with a significant amount of short-dated debt, that would need to be re-financed, they’re risking the credit markets drying up.

However, very few companies can avoid accessing any short-term debt for this two-year period. Unless the company’s overall financial position is atrocious, and the credit markets are not frozen, that’s OK. The next most important thing to look for are companies that are covering their capital spending and dividends from their cash flow. Previously, simply covering maintenance capital spending and dividends was alright with investors, but in times of panic, investors stop treating growth capital as an opportunity. As a result, companies that don’t need to increase debt through the crash also are more likely to survive.

Important Investment Notes

There are several things to note before we discuss our purchase recommendations in the current market.

1. The oil and gas industries are incredibly unpredictable.

As the OPEC+ deal falling apart, just after the OPEC deal was announced, along with the virtual global shutdown we’re experiencing show, at any moment “Black Swan” events can throw the markets into chaos.

Throughout 2019, it looked like many smaller oil and natural gas companies were heavily undervalued. However, since then, the dramatic and unexpected change in prices has changed things. As an oil and natural gas investor, you should always be prepared for the unexpected. Of course, this is true in all industries.

2. Most producers, if not all, are unprofitable at current prices.

Nearly every single producer at the current time is unprofitable. At current oil prices, effectively the only cost-effective production is Middle Eastern onshore production. The Middle East is cheap because the oil basically pushes itself out of the ground.

Source: Global Liquid Supply Cost Curve – Oil and Gas Info

The above image, one of my favorites from the oil industry, highlights the costs of various amounts of production. More importantly, it supports the fact that most of the current production isn’t sustainable currently. That will lead to a dramatic decrease in capital spending, and therefore a corresponding decrease in production. This is a big part of why we expect oil prices to recover by 2H 2021.

However, the flip side is true. If, due to unforeseen circumstances, oil prices don’t recover by 2021-2022, as unlikely as it is, this will start to have major ramifications on the energy markets. At $25 / barrel Brent, majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) are losing money. Banks and credit markets will not allow this to proceed forever, and eventually we’ll start to see major bankruptcies. That's a risk every single energy investor needs to pay close attention to.

3. The riskiest companies have already been punished by the market.

The companies with the highest bankruptcy risk already have seen their stocks drop by 80%-plus. Even stocks with minimal bankruptcy risk, like Energy Transfer (ET), have seen their share prices drop by 50%-plus. That’s because not only are investors worried about the company meeting its financial requirements, investors also are worried about access to short-term capital markets. You can cover your interest, dividend, and capital spending, but if banks aren’t willing to rollover your expiring bonds into new bonds, you’re still risking bankruptcy.

However, since the start of March, Brent crude prices have fallen roughly 50%. Many of these riskier companies have fallen 80-90%. The question becomes, at that point, as investors overreact and sell the stock, at what price is the stock worth selling? At the current price, despite the risk, it’s not worth selling because the market has overreacted to that risk. However, that also doesn’t change the fact that the company is risky.

Top 2 Recommended Buys

We’ve discussed our general investment recommendations above, however, we understand that investors are always looking to buy or sell holdings in their portfolio, or to make trades. As a result, we want to discuss our “Top 2 Recommended Buys” for those looking to make new investments.

1- Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is one of the largest publicly-traded oil companies in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of more than $9 billion, with an almost 90% drop in its share price from its early-to-mid 2018 peak. As a significant part of this, the company made an incredibly poorly timed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum, outbidding Chevron (CVX). That acquisition came with costly and significant debt and is now wholly unprofitable.

At the same time, as a part of this acquisition, and the result, investors have lost most of their faith in the company’s management. Carl Icahn has taken a 10% stake in the company, with the aim of taking control of the company’s board. Occidental Petroleum, in a further show of poor management, has announced a poison pill with the aim of stopping Carl Icahn. This has yet to play out, however, it remains to be seen.

What's important is Occidental Petroleum’s financial position. Occidental Petroleum’s pre-cut dividend would mean a current yield of more than 30% on the company’s share price. That dividend, along with the company’s capital spending, was sustainable at ~$40 / barrel WTI. The company’s recent actions have lowered this to the low-30s WTI. At the same time, the company’s size gives the company unique capital markets access.

Occidental Petroleum has the financial strength to weather a downturn, and in the event of a recovery, even a slower one, will be able to generate significant shareholder returns.

2- Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer is our other recommended investment. The company has seen its share price collapse, like how it did in early 2016, pushing the company’s dividend level past 20%. The company has yet to provide an announcement about the risks it faces here or what its plans are. However, the company’s equity continues to fluctuate significantly as a result of the company’s debt of more than $50 billion.

Source: Energy Transfer 2019 Results – ET Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer, as one of the largest midstream companies, has significant advantages. The company generates $11.2 billion in annual EBITDA and is moving towards being FCF positive. The company expects that in 2021 its capital spending and distributions will be fully covered by its cash flow. That’s impressive to see as the dividend grows past 20%. At the same time, the company has strong fee-based cash flow, as a midstream company, which lowers the risk of an income decrease.

During the next 2-3 years, the company has roughly $4 billion worth of debt maturing. For a $14 billion company with more than $50 billion in debt, that’s a small amount of debt maturing. This will enable the company to roll over debt while covering expenses for the next few years.

Conclusion

In a confusing and difficult market environment, volatility has reigned supreme. It’s almost become natural to see portfolios fluctuate 5%-plus daily, and with the last market crash more than a decade previous, it seems investors have started to forget the fear. Oil and natural gas, due to COVID-19 and OPEC+’s lack of ability to create a trade agreement, has been punished more significantly than other companies.

As a result, to avoid investors selling equities or preferred stocks at unreasonably low prices. At the same time, we expect much higher prices for oil in 2021 and beyond. The markets are offering a few once-in-a-lifetime that investors should consider buying.

