Upwork: An Online Freelance Marketplace That Could Surge Due To COVID-19

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers worldwide are being laid off or displaced, being forced to return to their homes and find employment elsewhere. During the global market meltdown, one small cap stock has gotten unduly punished despite being a large beneficiary of the sea change in which people are working.

The company that is a victim of what we believe to be indiscriminate selling is Upwork, Inc. (UPWK), the online marketplace for freelancers, contract workers, and companies looking to outsource work.

From $25 to $6 per share now, the company has taken a 75% hit from top to bottom despite sales continuing to grow at high teens rates every quarter. The company now trades at about a $620 Million enterprise value versus over $300 Million in annual sales. At about 2.4X price to sales, the stock is trading at roughly the same price to sales that ETSY, Inc. (ETSY), the online marketplace for crafts, sold at when it hit bottom in the winter of 2016 around $6 per share. ETSY has since gone on to 500% gains from those 2016 valuation lows.

COVID-19 and the Work From Home Movement

Billions of people around the world have been forced to stay home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people have lost their jobs or have been furloughed. Drivers that previously worked as freelancers for Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) are out of work. Uber has roughly 3 Million drivers that will be looking to replace their income somewhere else...from home.

In India, hundreds of millions of people are ordered to stay at home to help contain the virus spread.

On top of this, in an effort to reduce overhead costs and with technology available like Zoom Video (ZM) that allows for remote video conferencing, companies will be shifting more work to outsourcing platforms like Upwork.

This trend has been accelerating recently as discussed by the CEO of UPWK in their February earnings call:

While demand for our services from small businesses has always been and continues to be strong, today we are seeing the tides turn in larger company contexts. We have gained evangelists at midsize to Fortune 500 companies, one-third of whom are our clients. This is igniting new conversations amongst executives in corporate America about how broken today’s models are for sourcing and working with skilled talent. These companies increasingly recognize that the so-called skills gap can be bridged by leveraging talent from beyond their local regions and from sources outside of their traditional staffing vendors. These larger companies now realize that Upwork’s on-demand talent solution is a critical pathway for them to not just achieve bottom line objectives, but to exceed top line goals. This is because a dynamic workforce model that leverages Upwork can deliver sought-after innovation and the necessary talent to fuel the digital transformations that so many companies are grappling with. Upwork’s opportunity is immense. We are pursuing a $560 billion market of professional service jobs that can be performed remotely. We are driving a transformation in the labor market that will be as seismic as the impact of e-commerce on retail and as disruptive as the sharing economy has been on fixed asset industries. We are the largest online talent solution and our suite of product offerings is designed for all companies in need of professional talent. But even though we have been building strong foundations over many years, I believe that we are just getting started. Our goal is to become the world’s top provider of flexible talent solutions by attracting the best clients, with the best work opportunities, for the world’s best talent. With that in mind, I believe Upwork can be a higher growth business that we can grow into and sustain a 20% plus year-over-year growth rate for the long-term. My chief focus is to make that a reality.

It is our belief that as the leading online marketplace for freelance work, Upwork will be a major beneficiary of this pandemic and a seismic shift in how companies do business and hire workers.

Beneficiary of the CARES ACT

The U.S. Congress recently passed the CARES Act, which is a stimulus package aimed at helping out small businesses with under 500 employees. The stimulus plan was aimed to cover companies that keep employees on through June 2020 by granting them a non-recourse loan that covers 2.5 months of salary up to $10 Million, with the stipulation that should the employer keep their employees on through June 2020 then they don't have to repay the portion that covers salaries for the first 8 out of the 10 weeks. That is, 2 out of the 2.5 months of the loan acts as a grant that doesn't need to be repaid. Here are the details:

For a company like Upwork, this is essentially a $10 Million grant. As of December 31, 2018, Upwork had 430 employees:

CONCLUSION:

UPWK is a small cap stock that is at the heart of a seismic shift in the way people work with a large tailwind behind it in the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite being a major beneficiary of forced lockdowns that have left hundreds of millions of people without office jobs or riding sharing jobs to make money, the stock hasn't yet bounced off the bottom. It has languished in the $6 level after a 75% drop from highs in 2019. We believe that the stock will get noticed by people thinking about how the world may have fundamentally changed due to the Coronavirus. Investors will be thinking about the beneficiaries of a world that chooses to work more remotely and we can't find a better beneficiary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPWK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.