COVID-19 Changed Everything For Camping World

CWH will probably have to raise outside capital in order to survive the storm, which may come at the expense of all shareholders.

This year was looking good as the back-to-basics strategy was likely to bring good results. The RV industry was recovering too.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) was a good story, and was shaping up to a profitable turnaround investment. But as the title suggests, the story meaningfully changed as COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) rapidly entered the US, and the outbreak spread out of control. In one of my previous articles about CWH, I wrote “a deep recession will cause a bad outcome for the stock”. Unfortunately, the US is rapidly entering that deep recession, at the worst possible time for CWH.

This article explains how COVID-19 and the new economic environment impacts an investment in CWH, and why CWH's business outlook deteriorated to levels that no one has probably ever seen before. Before diving into the COVID-19 impact, some context is warranted.

Camping World under normal economy

CWH was in the process of executing a back-to-basics strategy by refocusing on its core RV business. The strategic refocus came after making some mistakes on its retail operations. As Marcus Lemonis, the CEO, said on the latest earnings call, “we decided to strategically shift away from locations where we did not have the ability or where it was not feasible to sell and/or service RVs”.

The strategic reset involved closing stores focused on outdoor retail. Closing these stores carried one-time costs related to inventory liquidation, cancelling leases, relocating employees, among others. These additional costs hurt profits for 2019, but the closures made sense. It was going to boost future profits by eliminating low productivity stores. When you get rid of a money losing store, profitability goes up because you’re no longer operating that store at a loss. Below is a simple and hypothetical illustration.

The market liked the move, and the stock began to steadily climb the following months after the announcement.

In addition to the headwinds from non-RV operations, the entire RV industry was on shaky ground for the last couple of years as dealers found themselves with excess inventory. RVIA (RV Industry Association) reported a 16% decline in RV shipments in 2019, meaning that dealers had ordered a lot less RVs in 2019 as compared to 2018. The same declining trend occurred in 2018.

For most of 2018 and 2019, dealers pared inventory investment because they already had enough inventory that needed to be sold. The whole industry engaged in heavy competition and discounting. The competitive environment caused Camping World’s gross margins to take a hit.

But after two years of inventory clearing, things were looking hopeful in 2020. RVIA forecast was predicting a rebound in RV shipments. Consumers were strong and spending. The economy was generally good. To make things better, the Fed gave the economy a few insurance interest rates cuts in 2019, which was likely to cause Camping World’s floor plan financing to become cheaper, alleviating some of its costs.

In the highly seasonal RV business, everything is about Q2 and Q3 as the majority of RV sales happen during the spring and summer season. CWH was preparing accordingly by reallocating capital towards used inventory, which was producing higher inventory turns and gross margins. Things were looking good.

COVID-19 disrupted the economy and Camping World

But then COVID-19 came and changed everyone’s plans. It started in China, but quickly spread throughout the world. The WHO (World Health Organization) officially declared it a pandemic on March 11th. President Trump declared national emergency on March 13th. As the virus continued to spread out of control, major cities across the country instituted shelter-in-place measures, requiring its residents stay at home. Travel quickly came to a halt across the US.

As of March 27th, total number of coronavirus cases continues to grow at extremely high rates, as seen in the chart below. The curve is not flattening.

Because Camping World’s business is built around travel and camping, and because RV purchases are highly discretionary, it is hard to imagine how CWH will manage to sell many RVs this year. The outlook for RV sales for Camping World (and for most other dealers around the country) has quickly deteriorated. Through no fault of its own, Camping World has found itself with thousands of RVs that it is probably not going to be able to sell. At least not in 2020.

So what’s the big deal? Can’t they just sit on its inventory until the economy recovers?

It will be very costly to do so. The problem is that Camping World carries quite a bit of financial leverage, both on its RV inventory and on the overall corporation. The balance sheet is in bad shape to withstand the economic recession that COVID-19 is bringing upon the world.

As of the latest filings, Camping World carried $1,132M of RV inventory (including $966M of new RVs), of which $848M was financed with floor plan debt. Floor plan is interest free as long as Camping World can sell the RVs within a specified period of time, usually a few months. Otherwise, it carries 3.9% interest rate as of year-end. But Camping World is extremely unlikely to sell these RVs, so interest will accrue to levels that Camping World had probably never planned for. After all, what business plans for a pandemic?

That means Camping World will probably be at the mercy of its bankers that financed this floor plan debt. Technically, Camping World could return the RVs back to the lender and get rid of all this debt since collateral for the loans are the RVs. But that will meaningfully impair its relationships with the banks, and its ability to make any profit in the future. Returning the RVs to the lenders will probably not happen.

The most likely scenario is for Camping World and its floor plan lenders to work out some sort of deal. After all, banks probably do not want to be stuck with thousands of RVs that can’t be sold by a dealer, let alone by a bank. Banks don’t have the infrastructure to sell RVs. The banks are incentivized to work out a deal.

But it is extremely hard to know at what terms that deal could come. After all, if the banks give something, it is reasonable to think they would want something in return. Maybe higher interest rates, or a participation in the profits after the economy returns to normal. It’s hard to know exactly. But it is easy to see that it may come at the expense of shareholders.

Camping World’s financial struggles don’t end there, as there is approximately $120M to $125M of fixed cost arising from leasing the stores it operates (assuming the ~$24M of variable lease expense can be eliminated instantly). Rent has to be paid. Camping World has found itself at the mercy of their landlords who will need to provide rent relief as the cash flows to pay those leases will be short.

It is probably in landlords’ best interests to work with Camping World through these tough times, but that is not guaranteed. Landlords could take the opportunity to kick them out and replacing them with another tenant, if they wish. Or they could simply defer rent, which can damage profitability in the future. Again, it is hard to know what sort of terms they will work out. I believe Marcus Lemonis will try to do his best in the negotiations, but it is no doubt a tricky situation.

Furthermore, Camping World carries a $1,153M term loan at the corporate level that accrues variable interest at around 4.4%, for a total interest expense of around $50M per year. The loan is not due until 2023, which gives some breathing room as there is no possible way Camping World will be able to pay the loan in full. But interest will need to be paid this year.

All these expenses are usually covered from revenues and profits related to RV sales, Good Sam Products and Services, RV services, and transaction fees from acting as an agent in the arrangement of financing and insurance coverage. RV sales make up the bulk of revenues and gross profits. Acting as an agent for financing and insurance also produces a big chunk of gross profits, but my understanding is that is dependent on the RV sale transaction occurring. Those RV sales won’t happen this year.

Because buying an RV is a highly discretionary purchase, RV sales are likely to plummet to unprecedented levels as millions of people are getting laid off, and the US is entering a deep recession. The outlook for RV sales is very dark.

I don’t have a precise estimate of how much RV sales could fall, but I suspect it could be at least 50% on Y/Y basis. It will likely be worse than that. Much worse.

How do I know that? All it takes is looking at the latest unemployment claim data to realize the economy is quickly coming to a stop. On March 26th, data indicated that 3.28 million people had filed for unemployment claims. That’s because layoffs are piling due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place measures.

People are not leaving their homes as fear is taking place, and cities are urging their residents to stay home. That's not good for travel.

The announcement that Camping World’s CEO will sell stock to provide financial assistance to employees is another clue that the outlook has changed very quickly. After all, he just purchased stock a few weeks ago. Now he’s reversing his stance in order to help employees. I applaud him for doing what he can to help employees, but his actions clearly show the damage that’s coming to the business.

The one hope for Camping World is to sell RVs to FEMA, which can be used service doctors and healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19, but that’s a big hope. Even if that happens, it is hard to think it will be at any meaningful volume or price.

The good thing about Camping World is that some of its revenues are recurring, such as Good Sam Club membership and other Good Sam services. These are stream of revenues that are less tied to the specific RV sale transaction. That will be very important as Camping World needs to find as much liquidity as they can to survive the storm. It’s about survival right now.

Poor disclosures make it difficult to pinpoint the exact amount of recurring cash revenue. Some of Camping World’s recurring revenue is tied to servicing RVs, but in an environment where people don’t travel at all because they must stay at home to avoid being infected with coronavirus, will they be servicing RVs? I doubt it.

I estimate approximately 90% of Camping World’s gross profit comes from selling or servicing RVs, including acting as a middle man on insurance and financing product.

Liquidity

Let’s look at Camping World’s liquidity for a moment.

Cash on hand stood at $148M at year-end, or 3% of 2019 revenue. There doesn’t seem to be any excess cash on hand. Receivables stood at $82M and contracts in transit was $45M, assuming receivables and contracts in transit could be easily converted to cash during Q1. No other asset seems to be able to easily be converted to cash.

The line of credit has $9M available without triggering other debt covenants. Let’s assume lenders will be willing to waive covenants due to the COVID-19 crisis. If covenants are waived, Camping World has $31M of liquidity from the line of credit.

But payables, accrued and other liabilities account for $237M.

All in all, with total liquidity of ~$306M, Camping World has just enough liquidity to meet current liabilities and some of its fixed costs. My math suggests they will need to get a break from their floor plan lenders, landlords, and/or term loan lenders. That’s a tricky situation.

It is likely that Camping World will face a liquidity problem. Costs will need to be cut to preserve as much cash as possible. The dividend will be surely cut after Q1. I’m surprised Camping World hasn’t recalled their previously declared dividend. That was poor foresight.

Bankruptcy

Does it mean Camping World is doomed to go bankrupt? Not necessarily. Although I can’t rule out a bankruptcy scenario, I highly doubt that will happen.

A bankruptcy outcome is something that all parties (landlords, creditors, lenders, customers and shareholders) would prefer to avoid. After all, Camping World is not in this situation because it did something wrong, or because it took irresponsible amounts of risk. Camping World is in this situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which I view as a natural disaster that is close to impossible to predict.

However, because bankruptcy will be avoided doesn’t mean that shareholders aren’t likely to get diluted and permanently lose value. That is the biggest risk and the main point of this article. Camping World is in a precarious liquidity condition. Cash will need to be injected from somewhere outside the company in order to survive. That cash is likely to be found because of CWH strength in RV dealership industry, but the terms could be painful.

A restructuring of some form is likely to occur, or a cash infusion via an equity issuance. Lenders may agree to convert debt for equity. A rights or warrants offering is another a potential solution, which may limit some dilution to current shareholders. A convertible bond or convertible preferred stock could also work. Creative solutions abound.

Another solution may be for Camping World to tap into the recently passed CARES Act, which Trump signed into law on March 27th. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act is the $2 TRILLION the US government approved to provide help to businesses that suffered material losses from COVID-19. Camping World will suffer material losses from COVID-19, so it should qualify.

However, Camping World probably won’t qualify as a small business. So the government help is likely to come in the form of a loan, not a grant. Taking taxpayer’s money is one way to infuse cash into the business, but it will probably come with strings attached. Because Camping World isn’t even close to being investment grade, it is probably going to get strict terms.

Taking government money means taking a loan to pay other loans, which is not ideal, but can surely help with survival. It may also mean that the government could take an equity position in Camping World, which would surely save the business, but will dilute current shareholders.

Crestview Partners, a private equity firm, is a large shareholder that will probably like to protect its equity interest in the company. They may be providers of capital to inject the much needed cash. But that will also come with strings attached, and brings dilution to public shareholders.

Given that Marcus Lemonis is the largest shareholder in the company with a lot of his net worth tied to the equity value of CWH, I believe (and expect) he will put his heart and soul to protect himself and public shareholders as much as possible. Having that kind of CEO as a partner is one of the most important reasons to confidently invest in Camping World, despite a shaky balance sheet.

However, that doesn’t mean that all shareholders will come out of this without any pain.

Investor conclusion

The outlook for CWH quickly deteriorated as the business will probably have its worst year ever. RV sales are most likely going to collapse to levels never seen before. Looking beyond 2020, it is hard to be confident the environment will be completely back to normal. RV purchases are highly discretionary. Even if the economy recovers quickly, there is no guarantee RV sales will recover as quickly.

That will have a strong impact on CWH's stock value because the balance sheet is not built to withstand this kind of storm. A restructuring seems likely. Shareholders could see pain for years to come.

Although the value of CWH's business will recover, a cash infusion and/or a lot of favors from landlords and creditors will be needed in order for the business to stay afloat. That will likely happen, but the likelihood of a serious impairment in shareholder value is very high.

Nothing is certain, but the market may never see CWH trade at the $30-$40s level that it once traded. The risks have never been higher for current shareholders.

