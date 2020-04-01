Gold Tightness May Come Back- A Warning About Gold Mining Shares

The demand for gold has been rising over the past months. In June 2019, gold broke out above a critical technical resistance level in US dollar terms. In most other currencies, the yellow metal rose to new record highs. The world is now facing the most significant threat to the health and wellbeing of people in one hundred years. In 1918, the outbreak of the Spanish flu claimed fifty to one-hundred million lives. The death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise along with the number of cases. As financial markets meltdown, economic chaos has many seeking the safe shelter of the ultimate store of value, gold. The recent distortions in the gold market point to the highest demand for the precious metal in years. In the current environment, the best route for an investment in gold is the metal, as there are no guarantees that the shares of companies that produce the metal will perform as they have in the past.

In my last piece covering gold stocks on Seeking Alpha, I suggested that buying gold mining stocks on price weakness would be the optimal approach to magnifying the price action in the yellow metal. Recent events in the gold market suggest that the metal itself may be the safest route for investment in the current environment.

A short-term squeeze in the gold market- Bankers are using price jets or cargo planes to send bullion to New York

The demand for physical gold continues to rise. According to a piece in the Wall Street Journal on March 27, finding physical gold is turning out to be more than a challenge these days. Last week, Credit Suisse Group AG told its clients it had no bars for sale. The company has minted its brand of gold since 1856. Even though London is under lockdown because of Coronavirus, bankers are chartering private jets or use military cargo planes to send bullion to New York to put on warrant for the COMEX exchange.

Arbitrage in the gold market is the difference between the price of gold for delivery in London versus the metal that trades on the COMEX division of the CME. Recently, gold futures in New York briefly traded to a $70 per ounce premium to the London price as a classic short squeeze in the futures market created opportunities and wreaked havoc with the physical market. Addressing the differential is not as simple as arranging transport from London to New York, COMEX contracts call for one-hundred-ounce bars of 99.5 fine gold or better. The standard in the London gold market is for four-hundred-ounce bars. Therefore, refineries get into the act to melt one London bar into four bars acceptable for delivery on the COMEX exchange.

A refinery slowdown threatens supplies

Sending an order to a refinery in ordinary times is a simple process, but this is far from a typical period. The Royal Canadian Mint reduced its staff and is only producing one variation of bullion bars despite “unprecedented levels of demand,” according to Amanda Bernier, a senior sales manager at the RCM, according to the Wall Street Journal piece. Other refineries in Europe and around the world have shut down their facilities as employees are locked at home to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Gold refining is not an essential business during these troubled times. In Switzerland, a hub of gold refining, 10,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus stopped the business dead in its tracks.

Gold mining activity slows with the rest of the world

With refineries experiencing significant backlogs or idle, processing gold ore from mines is grinding to a halt. Mines in Peru and South Africa have shut down because of the global pandemic. In China and Russia, two nations that are not likely to suspend gold mining, the output is doing nothing to add to global supplies. The Chinese are Russians have been sucking in all domestic production like vacuums for years to increase their respective gold holdings.

Central banks are the world’s leading holders of gold, and recent actions to stabilize economic conditions around the world have poured gasoline on an already burning bullish fire in the gold market. When it comes to logistics, many commodities travel by ocean vessel around the world, but gold’s value demands first-class travel on airplanes. Gold moved from city to city in Europe or the US or Asia in the cargo areas of planes. Most airlines refuse to carry more than five metric tons of the metal for insurance purposes. At $1600 per ounce, five tons of the metal has a value of over $257.21 million. Insurance concerns if the plane goes down, limit the amount that can travel on any one plane.

Physical demand for gold will rise because of stimulus

The US Fed continues to fire bazookas filled with liquidity at the financial system. Last week, the US central bank’s balance sheet rose to over $5 trillion, a new all-time peak. The ECB fired a 750 billion euro shot at Europe’s financial system. The US government approved a $2 stimulus package, and the EU will not be far behind. The bottom line is that the printing presses around the world are working overtime to inject liquidity until scientists find effective treatments and a vaccine for Coronavirus to save lives and stop the economic bleeding. Science moves a lot slower than the virus or market reaction to a virtual halt in business activity. Meanwhile, as the stimulus rises, the value of fiat currencies as an asset class declines, which paints perhaps the most bullish landscape for gold in our lifetime.

At the same time, the demand for physical coins and bars is skyrocketing at a time when refineries are closed or limited, and mines are not producing.

Be cautious with the mining shares

The title to this piece is Gold Tightness May Come Back, but that is likely to occur with a vengeance the longer Coronavirus winds its way around the world, leaving a trail of human and financial destruction in its path. It is a time for extreme caution in markets across all asset classes, even when selecting which products to purchase in the gold arena.

Mining shares typically outperform the price action in the yellow metal on the upside. However, in this environment, watch out because it could be that only the metal performed. I must be a bit of crow here. For quite some time, many comments on my pieces have been from a small portion of the readership that continuously said there would come a time when leveraged derivatives and even the big three ETF products that hold bullion could collapse. The longer the current environment continues, the higher the chance they will be correct in their prognostication. The Van Eck Vectors Gold Miners ETF product (GDX) and the Van Eck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) hold shares of the top leading and junior gold mining companies. The top holdings of GDX include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDX has net assets of $11.67 billion, trades an average of over 70 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.53%. The top holding of GDXJ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

GDXJ has net assets of $4.42 billion, trades an average of over 23.9 million shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.54%. In the previous reality, mining shares outperformed the price action in gold when the price of the yellow metal moved higher. However, an environment where refiners can’t refine, and producers can’t produce, the metal may continue to shine and move higher, but the mining shares could not only lag but go the other way. The bottom line is that going for the gold over the coming days, weeks, months, and perhaps years could mean that the metal is the only gold asset worth holding.

Leveraged products, and even the tools that purport to hold the metal do not offer the same safe-haven as that bar of gold or coin.

