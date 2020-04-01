Gold Tightness May Come Back- A Warning About Gold Mining Shares
by: Andrew Hecht
Summary
A short-term squeeze in the gold market- Bankers are using price jets or cargo planes to send bullion to New York.
A refinery slowdown threatens supplies.
Gold mining activity slows with the rest of the world.
Physical demand for gold will rise because of stimulus.
Be cautious with the mining shares.
The demand for gold has been rising over the past months. In June 2019, gold broke out above a critical technical resistance level in US dollar terms. In most other currencies, the yellow metal rose