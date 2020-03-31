Novozymes: Near Fair Value, Yet Not Near Enough

It is trading at a lower valuation than its five-year averages, but not lower than its fair value.

Novozymes (OTCPK:NVZMY), the global leader in the enzymes market, is a Danish firm that receives little coverage stateside, but is one that should be on the mind of income investors seeking a dependable source of dividends. At this time, value investors may believe that they will also benefit from this stock's current valuation, as it is closer to fair value now than it has been for some time. I think that the current market may bring it lower, however, and would prefer to wait until it does.

Novozymes is one of two publicly traded subsidiaries of the privately held Novo Holdings, the other subsidiary being Novo Nordisk (NVO). The firm develops industrial enzymes for a variety of applications, such as the improvement of animal health, the extension of baking products' freshness, the reduction of textile chemicals, the treatment of wastewater, and the enhancement of crop yield. The firm divides its operations into five sectors: agriculture and feed; bioenergy; food and beverages; household care; and technical and pharma.

Business Area 2019 Sales (%) Agriculture and Feed 13 Bioenergy 20 Food and Beverages 29 Household Care 33 Technical and Pharma 5

Figures collated from Novozymes' investor relations page.

This sector diversification is matched by geographical diversification, which displays just how global Novozymes really is.

Geographical Area 2019 Sales (%) Asia-Pacific 20 Europe, Middle East and Africa 37 North America 33 Latin America 10

Figures collated from Novozymes' investor relations page.

Going forward, Novozymes intends to expand its geographical footprint within these areas, and has already made strides in doing so. In Europe, Middle East and Africa, Novozymes has set up an Innovation and Technology Center in Istanbul, Turkey, with a view to developing products for customers in these areas, and also opened an office in Nairobi, Kenya in 2019. In addition, in the Asia-Pacific region, regional offices have opened in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Growth in these areas will be driven by Novozymes' two largest segments: food and beverages; and household care.

Novozymes is the market leader in the industrial enzymes sector. Image provided by Il Bioeconomista.

As an example of the former, Novozymes will benefit from products such as the recently released Saphera Fiber, a lactose enzyme that will reduce the sugar content in dairy products and simultaneously increase the fiber content of said products. Because it is a biological treatment, rather than a chemical or artificial treatment, it will be a more sustainable additive for fermented and non-fermented dairy products.

The global industrial enzymes market overall is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2018 to $7 billion by 2023, and it is hoped that such growth will enable market leader Novozymes to continue reporting the level of profitability it has enjoyed hitherto, as evidenced by its 24.66% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (kr.) Revenue ($) Net Income (kr.) Net Income ($) 2015 14 billion 2.09 billion 2.82 billion 420.8 million 2016 14.14 billion 2.11 billion 3.05 billion 455.12 million 2017 14.53 billion 2.17 billion 3.12 billion 465.57 million 2018 14.39 billion 2.15 billion 3.23 billion 481.98 million 2019 14.37 billion 2.14 billion 3.15 billion 470.04 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Novozymes' investor relations page.

Current shareholders have benefited considerably from this profitability, and the 27.55% return on equity does not tell the full tale. Novozymes has rewarded shareholders with consistent dividend payments for 35 years. This is not readily apparent from the unsponsored ADR shares, or indeed from Novozymes' investor relations page, where the record only goes back to 2000 (a consequence of Novozymes being formed in 2000 from the Novo Nordisk split), but can be seen on the Nasdaq Copenhagen, where it trades under the ticker NZYM B.

Dividend payments have not been raised consecutively, and indeed have fluctuated. However, that is consistent with the European practice of having dividend payments correlate with profits - i.e. if profits are low, the dividend payment will be lower, and vice-versa. That the dividend is covered for the foreseeable future is virtually certain given the 47.57% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of 2.33 billion kr. ($347.68 million).

Further assurance on the dividend being covered - and the company being strong enough to withstand the current economic climate - is provided by the balance sheet. Long-term debt of 3.16 billion kr. ($471.54 million) is offset by a net worth of 11.48 billion kr. ($1.71 billion), and total current liabilities of 4.74 billion kr. ($707.3 million) are offset by total current assets of 7.05 billion kr. ($1.05 billion), cash-on-hand worth 711 million kr. ($106.1 million), short-term investments worth 15 million kr. ($2.24 million), and total accounts receivable of 3.65 billion kr. ($544.65 million). In short, Novozymes' long-term finances and short-term finances are in good shape.

Less promising is the projected earnings-per-share growth of 1.63% over the next five years, despite all that Novozymes is doing to assure growth going forward. This projected growth, however, necessitates a discount to fair value - and while the current market, rocked by the coronavirus outbreak and the Saudi-Russian price war, has not provided a discount, it has brought Novozymes closer to fair value.

Currently, Novozymes is trading at 306 kr. ($45.15) per share, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 31.15 and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.32%. This suggests that, while not exactly a bargain price, Novozymes is trading lower than usual. But is it trading lower than fair value?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.92 (28.84 / 15 = 1.92) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $23.52 (45.15 / 1.92 = 23.52). Next, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.93 (28.84 / 31.15 = 0.93) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $48.55 (45.15 / 0.93 = 48.55).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.80 (1.32 / 1.66 = 0.80) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $56.44 (45.15 / 0.80 = 56.44). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $42.84, or 290.37 kr. (23.52 + 48.55 + 56.44 / 3 = 42.84). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is trading at a 5% premium to fair value.

In light of its five-year averages, it is safe to say that Novozymes is cheaper than it has been for some time, and for income investors seeking exposure to a biotechnology leader in the industrial enzymes sector, this may seem to be as good a chance as any to get it. However, with the current market likely to remain bearish for some time, it may be more prudent to wait for a further drop before starting a position here. In summary, I think Novozymes is a hold, but not yet a buy at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.