VDE: I Finally Feel Comfortable Recommending Energy Exposure

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) as an investment option at its current market price. I had been very cautious on recommending Energy exposure for some time, despite the relative attractiveness of the yields within the sector. However, the continued under-performance of Energy has reached a point where I finally see value to buying in. VDE is one of my preferred choices for doing so, as it holds a diversified portfolio of names, and sports a high dividend yield with a low expense ratio.

While I see continued challenges for the oil market, I believe the time is ripe for a bit of a correction. Prices have reached extreme lows, and while further downside is possible, there is only so much downside left. Historical look-backs indicate that when oil prices see this sharp of a drop in a short period, the following quarters see steady gains. If this pattern repeats, it will improve the profitability of the biggest Energy names, which have come under a lot of pressure recently. Finally, while OPEC+ has yet to reach a new deal on output, I see pressure building on the nations involved to come to a resolution soon.

First, a little about VDE. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the energy sector". This offers investors exposure to companies that are involved in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and coal. VDE currently trades at $37.27/share and yields 7.48%. This is my first review of VDE, but I covered the Energy sector in February when I wrote about the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE). During that review, I took a broad look at the sector, and suggested it was an area to avoid in the short term. Importantly, I also noted that when it was time to buy in, IYE would not be my preferred investment vehicle. Now that a few months have passed, a look-back shows this outlook was prudent, as Energy has continued to see sharp losses, and IYE is down almost 47%. Given this performance, I wanted to take another look at the sector, and I do believe a bullish rating is now warranted. But rather than take another look at IYE, I wanted to focus on an ETF that I believe is more suitable for retail investors. Therefore, VDE is now on my buy list, as opposed to IYE, and I will explain why in detail below.

Crude's Price History Suggests Optimism Is Warranted

To begin, I want to highlight a key reason why I believe investing in the Energy sector now will be profitable. The key reason is the drop in crude oil, which has been undoubtedly painful for investors for quite a while, has finally reached a limit I feel is too extreme. Even though multiple headwinds remain on the horizon for both the price of crude and the Energy sector as a whole, I believe current prices are factoring in worst case scenarios across all fronts.

To understand why, consider the short-term movement for crude. This past quarter has seen the biggest drop in recorded history, at over 50%, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

This is a massive drop in price, and helps explain why the Energy sector has been having such an abysmal time of late. However, while the graph above does look scary, there is a reason for optimism. To illustrate, consider the two largest drops prior to this past quarter. One occurred in early 1980's, and the other was more recent, occurring during the 2009 market crash.

Both of these drops occurred during times of general distress in the market, and resulted in a difficult trading environment for Energy. However, a look at the quarters following those prior drops shows consecutive quarters of gains. In both cases, the next five quarters saw crude prices rise. While this may seem logical that crude would rebound after such steep drops, it is the strength and consistency of the moves that encourage me. A look at the entire 35-year period on the graph tells us that it is a rare thing to have five consecutive quarters of gains. The fact such an event occurred following the two worst quarterly drops on record (until now), gives us a historical precedent that better times could be ahead in the immediate future for crude.

Dividend Yield Too Good To Be True?

My next point concerns the fund's dividend, which is always top of mind for me as a "dividend seeker". At over 7%, the yield seems like a great reason to gain exposure to this fund. The Energy majors, such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX), have solid histories of paying their dividends, and the sell-off in the sector has pushed up yields across the space. While this seems good on the surface, in terms of a potential income stream, we have to consider the sustainability of the 7% yield. Many players in the Energy space are coming under intense financial pressure, and there are very good reasons to believe dividend cuts could be forthcoming. An above-average yield can often be a "dividend trap", in that it lures investors in with the promise of a high yield, only to see that yield slashed as struggling companies cut payouts. Essentially, a yield that appears too good to be true could be the market's way of telling investors to avoid a particular stock or fund.

And there is merit to this fear right now. To understand why, consider that earlier this month Occidental Petroleum (OXY) cut its dividend by 86%, down to $.11/share. While this stock is not a top holding within VDE, it is in the portfolio, so it will have an impact, albeit minor, on the fund. More importantly, it serves as a warning of what could happen to other names in the space, impacting VDE in a more substantial way.

While this is an important concern, I want to explain why I personally feel VDE's yield is mostly safe, which supports my bullish outlook. While seeing holdings in the fund cut their dividends will ultimately hurt the yield, I believe the impact will be minor because I expect the fund's top holdings to maintain their dividends. This is especially important for VDE because the fund is quite top heavy, with XOM and CVX making up about 40% of total assets:

Source: Vanguard

With this in mind, I am optimistic on the yield because both of these companies are dividend aristocrats, which means they have a track record of at least twenty-five years of uninterrupted dividend growth. Also importantly, CVX has already raised its dividend in 2020, back in February.

Furthermore, recent statements by CVX's CEO has also helped to put investors' minds at ease, including my own. While the company is cutting spending and suspending share buybacks, its dividend will remain intact for now. In fact, last week Chevron CEO Michael Wirth was interviewed by CNBC, and was quoted:

Our dividend is our number one priority and it's very secure"

Source: CNBC

With respect the XOM, the story is a bit more uncertain, and the company did suffer a recent downgrade from S&P Global Ratings. As a result, XOM's issuer credit rating and unsecured debt rating were both lowered to AA from AA+. While this is not a positive sign, it is worth noting AA is the third-highest rating that S&P gives out and is still investment-grade. While this raises the cost of debt financing for XOM, the market is still willing to lend, as evidenced by XOM's recent raising of $8.5 billion in new debt a few weeks ago.

Furthermore, it is important to understand the extreme dividend yield levels seen across the Energy space is a relatively recent occurrence. In fairness, the sector has had an above-average yield for a while, including all of 2019, which was a year when Energy was the worst performing sector. However, the yields had not truly reached extreme levels until the end of February, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is this has been a very sharp, and recent, market development. This suggests we could absolutely see a bit of a reversal in the near term. While the yields spiking may be a sign that investors are not expecting dividends to remain intact, I am confident the top players in this space will maintain their dividend. Therefore, I view VDE's dividend positively.

Not A Risk-Free Investment: Oil Faces Double Whammy

While I stand by my bullish call on Energy right now, I would be remiss if I did not touch on the risks facing the sector. Clearly, Energy has been hammered on the backdrop of falling oil prices. While this has been the case for a while, oil prices have really been hit hard in the past six weeks. This has been due to a double whammy of the spreading COVID-19 around the globe, and an escalating price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The result has been oil losing more than half its value in less than two months, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

The bad news is low prices are painful for Energy companies, and low prices could very well continue for the foreseeable future. Current prices are going to pressure profitability, and there is a chance prices could even head lower. The virus crisis is worsening in the United States, which could keep demand for crude lower for longer than expected. Furthermore, despite these low prices hurting government revenue for the two main perpetrators of the current price war (Russia and Saudi Arabia), it is a very real possibility that OPEC+ will be unable to reach an updated output agreement soon.

However, while I believe rising global output will limit gains going forward, I do see a few reasons for optimism. The reason behind this is there are minor glimmers of hope that a new output agreement could be reached. While I would not count on an immediate resolution, multiple governments are applying pressure to both Saudi Arabia and Russia in the hopes it will encourage them to act. According to a report from Bloomberg, both Algeria and Iraq have urged OPEC+ to hold emergency consultations to address stemming the escalating output in crude. Similarly, the U.S. has directly asked Saudi Arabia to hold off on its commitment to flood the market with crude.

In fairness, these efforts have not produced any results to date, which explains the continuing decline in prices. However, I am encouraged to see the tone is softening a bit. For example, last week, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said a new deal to balance oil markets was a "possibility", according to a report from Reuters. While the interview lacked specifics, it was an indication that global economic concerns may be strong enough to force countries to the table, even if they have been stubbornly against such efforts very recently. While only time will tell if output curbs will become a reality, I do not believe the major countries in OPEC+ can withstand current prices for much longer, and expect some sort of resolution in the months ahead.

Bottom-line

While Energy has been a dog for a while, I expect a bit of a reversion from here. The sector faces some serious headwinds, such as slowing global growth, historically high oil output, and falling profitability. However, I believe the worst has passed, and view current prices as opportunities for long-term investors to buy in to some established names at discounted prices. VDE holds the biggest names in the space and its top holdings, XOM and CVX, both have dividend track records that make me confident the fund's yield will hold up in the months ahead. While OPEC+ faces resistance from both Russia and Saudi Arabia in the efforts to curb oil output, I see the situation worsening for both countries if an agreement is not reached, which may force their hands. The status quo cannot stand for long, and I believe investors would be wise to buy in now in anticipation of improving fundamentals in the Energy sector. Therefore, I am now long VDE, and would recommend investors give this fund some serious consideration at this time.

