Restoration Hardware: Facing A Real Challenge

Valuations have seen a big re-set already, as I am fearful about the impact of a prolonged period of uncertainty and weakness on the company.

The company has taken on some leverage as luxury houseware and furniture is not a key priority among consumers at this moment.

As a long-term bull, I am surprised to see that my last article on Restoration Hardware (RH) dates back September 2016 as I concluded that management was slowly restoring trust.

Fast forwarding about three and a half years in time, the situation looks entirely different. In September 2016, I expressed my appeal towards the retailer which is really running a distinctive business model in relation to many peers, in a very boring and similar retail landscape. Following the IPO in 2012, shares boomed from $30 to $100 in 2015, yet poor execution meant that shares fell to a low of $25 that summer, making me an aggressive buyer of the shares at the time.

The Past Take

Back in 2016, the company operated 84 galleries which generated about a billion in sales, as another $1 billion in sales were generated from the direct channel comprised out of internet and catalogs. Hence, the direct-to-consumer penetration of the sales is very good, yet at the same time products are truly luxurious, including the associated pricing.

The company impressed the market following its IPO with double-digit growth in comparable sales and operating margins around 10%, yet a few things went wrong in early 2016. Production issues and a poor transition to a membership model, while having large exposure to the energy related market which faced turmoil at the time, put real pressure on the financial performance of the business.

This resulted in comparable sales actually being negative as the company was seeing pressure on margins, and moreover, the company announced the purchase of WaterWorks as the resulting net debt load pushed up leverage ratios quite a bit. Nonetheless, I liked the potential at around $30 in 2016 as this was still a $2.2 billion business with a distinctive business model which seemed to have made a few self-inflected mistakes which could be repaired.

Achieving past margins of 10% could easily result in earnings of more than $3 per share, resulting in a clear roadmap of a +$60 valuation given the distinctive business model. Truth be told, at $40, I cut about a fourth of my position which I initiated in the high-twenties as shares had seen quite an aggressive rally in the time frame of just a few weeks.

Current Performance

Making a time trip of about three and a half years in time, RH has delivered on a solid performance. Sales rose nearly 6% last year to $2.65 billion yet the real accomplishment was seen in terms of margins. Full-year adjusted operating margins rose 290 basis points to 14.3% of sales, as GAAP margins rose 330 basis points to 13.7% of sales.

With a diluted share count of about 24 million shares, taking into account the convertible bonds, the company earned $220 million which worked down to $9.07 per share, as adjusted earnings even hit $11.66 per share. This means that earnings per share power has come in three times as high as I saw as potentially being achievable in 2016. This stems from the combination of operating margins in the mid-teens and higher sales, resulting in operating income which is now double that the potential seen in 2016. Tax cuts and aggressive share buybacks explain the rest.

This impressive set of results has provided a huge boost to the shares which rose from $35 in September 2016, to break the $100 mark in autumn of 2017, only to hit a high of $250 in the weeks leading into the coronavirus crisis. This was followed by a fierce sell-off to $80 in the time frame of a month, with shares now trading at $105.

Being able to buy a distinctive retailer with such great (past) performance and diluted earnings power of $9 sounds appealing at $105, yet there are a few issues. RH reported a 1% fall in fourth-quarter sales, attributed to lower customer traffic and tight inventory management. Right now the challenges are bigger even though the company has such a large online/direct-to-consumer component. The issue is simply that luxury items might not be the first priority now, as many wealthy customers have lost a ton of money in recent weeks.

So while the disruption could be painful for RH as well, the reality is that share buybacks dialed up in recent years again cause somewhat of an overhang. The company has a net debt load of nearly $800 million, yet that is entirely comprised out of convertible bonds, and note that the earnings number reported above assumes the diluted share count already.

This net debt calculation itself excludes about $850 million in operating and financial lease obligations. RH itself reports a 1.7 times trailing leverage ratio based on $495 million in EBITDA, yet that is based on the convertible bonds alone, not including operating and financial lease obligations.

Assuming the bonds will have to be paid out at par, the net debt load of around $800 million should be seen in the light of a 19 million diluted share count. Given the move from $250 to $105, the value of the stock has essentially fallen from $5 to $2 billion, and the enterprise value from $6 billion to $3 billion. Based on past earnings power, shares look dirt cheap (as this applies to the sector at large) yet the question is if it has the distinctive business model to thrive in the long run and the financial position to survive in the short run.

Concluding Thoughts

With earnings power at around $10 per share, the valuation multiples have compressed quite a bit to 10 times trailing earnings, although those are peak earnings, or at least peak margins for now. On the negative side, the company is purely a play on luxury as the wealth effect hurts this retailer harder than other retailers, although the bright side is that the company has highly developed online and direct-to-consumer channels.

After shares have lost two-thirds of their value over the past month, they are to some extent de-risked, as the enterprise value has been cut in half. The combination of the focus on luxury items and the leverage being taken on by the company makes this a dangerous bet if the situation worsens, or will be prolonged. On the other hand, there is great potential for a recovery as well from these low levels as the business model itself is very strong in the long run.

In the true long run, I remain upbeat on the concept and the value creating capabilities of the firm, yet the issue is that the company is a bit too aggressive with leverage and its capital allocation strategy, at least to my view. This could backfire in case the situation continues to worsen, as a great concept and a share position by Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) does not automatically provide support, although a big further endorsement by the Oracle of Omaha might be particularly welcome now.

Despite losing two-thirds of their value, shares have essentially tripled since I looked at them in late 2016, on the back of the great operational advancements being achieved already. In fact, I did sell out of my last position at little over $100 already in 2018. Given the current situation, I do not feel rushed to enter into a position again at $100 given the challenges and uncertainty at hand, although shares might start to look interesting in case of continued pressure. After all, this remains a very interesting concept in a very commoditized and challenged retail market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.