OLEM: It's Not Quite Time To Buy Crude

It's been a difficult year for the pure beta traders of crude oil with the iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (OLEM) declining by nearly 50%. While this decline certainly has been difficult, the subtle nuances of this ETN's methodology have actually equated to an outperformance of the price change of WTI by over 10%. This certainly is miserable comfort when compared to the outright decline of about half within three months, but it accentuates an important point: when crude oil fundamentally signals a "buy", then OLEM will likely deliver returns above the benchmark. Let's jump into the fundamentals to see when this switch may occur.

Crude Fundamentals

This year has been very noteworthy for fundamental traders of crude oil in that most of the price changes throughout 2020 have been driven by future fundamentals. That is, the story of the price movement in 2020 has actually been regarding fundamental developments which have not shown up yet in the data.

What I mean by this is that over long periods of time, the change in the price of crude oil is generally tied to changes in major fundamentals like crude inventories.

As you can see, using the last 25 years of data, there's a very clear relationship over lengthy periods of time in which major benchmarks like crude inventory changes are correlated to the changes in the price of crude oil.

This year, we have seen relationships like this to have not played out as inventories are generally lagging the 5-year average, which historically would equate to a generally bullish fundamental environment.

The key reason why this year has been so different is that the magnitude of expected future fundamental changes is astronomical. That is, with the ongoing coronavirus, it is expected that substantial reductions in demand for crude oil will be seen around the globe. This data has not yet reflected through into the United States data provided by the EIA, but within the next month, almost all weekly data series will be an absolute mess.

For example, a key benchmark that measures the demand for crude oil is crude runs.

As you can see, this data implies that as of the latest reading (through Friday before last), we are generally cruising along at moderately bearish levels of demand. The problem is that immediate news is showing that run cuts are occurring as we speak which means that we are going to see the chart above fall like a rock over the coming weeks as demand is completely removed.

The key question for oil traders is that of trying to determine when demand will recover. At this point, it is anyone's guess, but since oil is primarily a transportation fuel, this question will need to be weighed to determine the ultimate bottom of demand fundamentals.

However, when we are talking about crude oil balances, they factor in both supply and demand. The reason why it is important to look at both of these variables is that over the long run, price changes truly are driven by these factors (as seen in our first chart). For example, even if we had refining demand for crude oil reduce a large amount of barrels needed, it is entirely possible to see inventories fall and prices rise if production declines more than offset the lost demand.

This is potentially the situation we have going on at this point. Crude production growth was slowing before this collapse in price.

This drop in production was driven by cash flows being too low in the previous quarters. It is very important to note that this decline in production started when crude oil was over 50% higher than today's prices. In other words, the trend is almost certainly going to dramatically accelerate. Indeed, it is accelerating as seen by the most recent collapse in rig count.

This is why it makes sense to avoid oil at this point. We have demand destruction on the one hand as seen through coronavirus quarantines. On the other hand, we have production which is likely going to collapse over the next few months. On top of both of these variables, we have OPEC engaged in a price war with Russia. The only logical play at this point is to step aside until crude oil falls to the logical point in which production actually flips into declines. Until we see this, it makes sense to stay out of OLEM.

About OLEM

As mentioned at the start of this article, OLEM has strongly outperformed the actual price change in WTI this year due to its methodology. Again, if you've been holding OLEM, a 50% drop versus the ~60% drop seen in WTI is miserable comfort. However, this underlying methodology will likely work in good times as well as bad times. In other words, it is entirely possible that the signs on the returns this year could have been flipped and OLEM would have delivered a better return than the price change in WTI. So why is this?

Let's quickly run through the "pure beta" approach that is utilized for OLEM. The idea behind the methodology is that roll yield tends to take a hefty toll from returns in commodity-tracking funds. The reason for this is that crude oil tends to be in contango across the curve (which means that the futures curve increases in value through expiry date).

When you're giving exposure to the futures curve, you are tangibly holding futures contracts and prior to expiry of the contract, you must roll this exposure into a later month along the curve. This is all fine except a subtle problem arises when futures converge towards spot. This problem is called roll yield.

Roll yield is what happens when you are holding a futures contract and it converges towards the spot price. When you are in contango, you tend to see losses from roll yield because your futures contracts are priced above the spot market and declining in value towards the spot. Conversely, backwardation tends to results in gains.

The problem with the WTI futures curve is that it is almost always in contango along the front of the curve. For example, over the last decade, about 80% of all months saw the front two contracts in contango. This means that roll yield was largely losing money for shareholders in ETFs or ETNs which were only giving exposure to the front of the curve.

The brilliance behind OLEM's methodology is that it attempts to completely strip out the effects of roll yield by anchoring exposure such that roll yield is completely removed. You can't always do this due to the shape of the curve, but often there are inflections in the futures curve which allow OLEM to deliver on its mandate. This adaptive roll methodology was actually a saving grace for OLEM throughout this year as the front of the curve fell off much harder than the back of the curve and OLEM's roll-reducing methodology had it holding exposure in these months.

All this to say, going forward, OLEM is likely to remain a winning proposition for oil traders in that it will help stave off the effects of roll yield. But, as mentioned earlier, it is not fundamentally time to buy crude oil which means that we should stand aside in OLEM at this point.

Conclusion

OLEM's adaptive rolling methodology has protected it from the full extent of this year's decline. The crude fundamentals are caught between bullish and bearish variables which means that we should stand aside. OLEM seeks a "pure beta" return which, to a degree, protects it from the negative impacts of roll yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.