Strong Portfolio And Pipeline Make Duke Realty Interesting

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) is engaged in the industrial REIT segment and offers warehousing and distribution facilities. The REIT has an extensive presence throughout the United States, letting it diversify its portfolio. It is a member of the S&P 500 index and has a strong presence in the stock market. Duke Realty has a well-defined growth strategy wherein it puts emphasis on deriving value through low vacancy and high rent growth. The REIT also has a vertically integrated development platform that allows it to gain incremental growth.

The Portfolio

Duke Realty is operational in 20 states including California, Georgia, and Florida. However, the REIT is now focused on developing its presence in Tier 1 markets. 37 percent of its portfolio is located in Tier 1 coastal markets while another 28 percent is situated in Tier 1 non-coastal markets. While REIT is diversified in terms of geographical location, it focuses on select sub markets to create a niche for itself. Duke Realty has 212 submarkets spread across the United States and it mainly targets 78 out of them to achieve superior growth. Out of these 78 markets, 48 account for the REIT's 90 percent of net operating income.

Duke Realty has 516 properties under its management which cover 155 million square feet area. The REIT fortifies its position in the market by focusing on domestic only operations. By keeping its business model simple, the REIT is in a position to derive efficiency and synergy. Duke Realty has a strong connection with Ecommerce sector as 18 percent of its tenant base is from that sector. It is imperative that Ecommerce growth will lead to growth for Duke Realty as well. Ecommerce sector is gradually taking over traditional in-store format as it registers 16.7 percent YoY growth over 1.3 percent YoY growth posted by the latter. This translates well for logistics REITs since it is estimated that Ecommerce demands three times the logistics facilities as compared to regular offline businesses, indicating strong time ahead for REITs engaged in this sector.

Duke Realty has a fairly diversified tenant structure but has strong exposure to transportation, manufactured products, and Ecommerce sector. The REIT has longstanding corporate relationship with big names such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), UPS of America, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), and NFI Industries. Such long-lasting relationships mean that the REIT is able to have a brand image in the market. Such stability also reduces the risk of unwanted vacancies. Its average lease term at the time of signing is 8 years with 2 percent to 3 percent for annual escalations.

The Numbers

While it is important to have a solid portfolio and robust location advantage, it is also important that the REIT is able to monetize these assets. In order to fully appraise the operational efficiency, let's have a look at the company's latest financial numbers. For FY 2019, Duke Realty reported its net income at $1.18 per diluted share, up from $1.07 per share it had reported a year earlier. The increase is mainly attributed to better operational performance and a higher asset base.

However, for the purpose of assessing the performance of a REIT, Funds from Operations or FFO is considered to be the most acceptable benchmark. For FY 2019, the company's FFO stood at $1.40 per diluted share while it had reported $1.34 per diluted share in FFO during FY 2018. As far as the Core FFO is concerned, for FY 2019, the figure stood at $1.44 per diluted share vis-à-vis $1.33 for FY 2018. Overall, the company posted strong financial numbers which proved that the REIT is on positive trajectory.

The numbers were equally impressive when it came to performance metrics. The REIT had 97.8 percent of its stabilized portfolio leased at the year-end while 96.6 percent of its in-service portfolio was leased at that time. Duke Realty reported 4.7 percent growth for its same property net operating income while overall cash and annualized net effective rent growth on new and renewal leases was 12.0 percent and 28.6 percent respectively for the entire year.

As the company practices efficient capital recycling, it disposed of $494 million worth of properties during the year while spending $217 million on acquisitions during the same time. It also initiated working on five new projects during the year with the expected price tag of $307 million, taking the development pipeline stat for the entire year to $1.1 billion. The company also reported that 25 percent of those 5 development projects are pre-leased.

Duke Realty has reported 12.5 percent CAGR for its net operating income for 2017 and 2020 time period. The rate of growth is expected to remain close to 10 percent for 2020 and beyond.

The Balance Sheet

The test of the balance sheet is important for assessing the long-term viability of the REIT. The firm has a strong balance sheet with high-quality constituents. It has robust ratings of Baa1 and BBB+ for its credit. High rating ensures that the REIT is in a position to obtain funds at favorable terms and conditions. It also regulates the liquidity of its operations by making judicious use of the available funds. 81 percent of its capitalization comes from equity while debt constitutes the remaining 19 percent, ensuring that the REIT has a healthy debt equity ratio.

As far as the debt structure of the REIT is concerned, 100 percent of its debt is on fixed rate, leading to better planning. Further, Duke Realty also has a balance debt maturity ladder which means that it is not likely to be encumbered with any significant repayment at a single point of time. The REIT also has healthy debt ratios such as net debt to EBITDA and fixed charge coverage ratio.

Investment Thesis

Coming to the investment potential of Duke Realty stock, it is important to look at its dividend payment history and its stock market performance. The REIT has a consistent track record of dividend payment as it recently announced the latest payment at $0.235 per share, taking the annualized dividend payment to $0.94 per share.

Duke Realty stock performed well in the market during 2019, registering nearly 25 percent growth during the year. It also started 2020 on a positive note before getting hit by coronavirus pandemic. However, it has still held up pretty well in comparison to the decline in broader markets. This can also be taken as a buying opportunity by investors with long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.