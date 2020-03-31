JPST: Recent Selloff Highlights Risk Of Widening Credit Spreads

The recent period of extreme market volatility led to a disappointing decline in the fund which highlights widening credit spreads as an important risk factor.

The fund is meant as an alternative to simply holding a "cash" position with limited interest rate sensitivity through an overall conservative approach.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSE:JPST) is a leading fund in one of the most conservative segments of the bond market targeting securities with maturities between three months and one year. JPST is meant as an alternative to simply holding a cash position while offering a yield advantage compared to U.S. Treasuries. While JPST shareholders can expect limited daily volatility and generally consistent positive returns, the recent period of extreme market volatility led to a selloff in the fund. The disappointing performance highlights credit and credit spreads as an important consideration. Despite some shortcomings, we think JPST can still play a role within a diversified portfolio.

JPST Background

JPST currently holds 696 bond issuances with a maturity of less than one year with a combination of corporate investment-grade debt across a variety of industries along with a smaller portion of asset-backed securities, treasuries, and money market instruments. All securities are rated investment grade with 75% of the fund exposure in "A" rated securities or better. The portfolio includes otherwise "blue-chip" corporates bonds from issuers like Citigroup Inc (C), Verizon Communications (VZ) and Altria Group (MO) as a few examples.

The main attraction of JPST is its low duration profile of just 0.51 which implies low sensitivity to changes in interest rates. In an environment of rising rates, JPST will maintain its value better while the price of long-dated bonds and high average duration bond funds will fall as yields go up. A rule of thumb is that for every point in duration, the corresponding bond or bond fund should gain or lose that amount in percentage terms inversely to a 1% change in the market rate. All else equal, JPST is expected to gain 0.51% when rates fall 1%.

JPMorgan explains that the JPST can play "two distinct roles in a portfolio". For one, the fund provides a relatively safe source of income. JPST currently offers a yield of 2.6% which is above U.S. Treasuries and also a typical money market fund. The other role of JPST is that when added to an existing portfolio of fixed-income securities, the fund can help limit overall portfolio risk given its ultra-short maturity profile.

JPST Performance

The fund has returned 5.38% since its inception in May 2017 through a combination of its monthly dividend and capital gains. While the return here isn't necessarily something to get excited about, the point is its general level of stability evident by what was nearly a straight line gradually higher.

The exception here is the 3.3% drawdown suffered during the coronavirus pandemic selloff which nearly gave back a full year's worth of return. Year to date 2020, JPST is still down 1.24% which may be disappointing to shareholders that would have assumed the fund represented an ultra-low risk cash alternative. Of course, this is relative to many other corporate bonds funds that may have declined by more and even the S&P 500 Index (SPY) which is down 19% this year.

This net decline of JPST may be confusing to some in the context of rates falling to record low levels this year driven by two emergency Fed rate cuts along with a general flight to safety towards bonds and treasuries. For context, the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) has gained 2.8% in 2020.

While it's true that bonds should generally gain as interest rates decline, the key point here is that the extreme period of market volatility led to some unique dynamics that pressured the performance of the JPST fund and corporate bonds in general. Most importantly, a widening credit spread superseded the other positive factor of lower rates.

Investment Grade Credit Risk Is Real

The chart below tracks the 10-year Treasury rate and the effective yield on U.S. Corporate AA debt. Over the past year, the 10-year Treasury rate trended lower from as high as 2.4% one year ago to a current 0.7%. On the other hand, as the coronavirus selloff intensified in early March, the effective yield on corporate bonds surged higher to a current 2.61%.

This widening credit spread implies the higher risk of default for corporates that are facing significant economic disruptions. The market is effectively requiring a higher yield to hold corporate bonds in the face of uncertainty. While the spread between AA corporate bonds and Treasuries averaged about 50 basis points in 2019, the current spread of 191 basis points represents the new market environment. Credit spread risk is identified in the fund's prospectus:

"Credit spreads may increase,which may reduce the market values of the Fund’s securities. Credit spread risk is the risk that economic and market conditions or any actual or perceived credit deterioration may lead toan increase in the credit spreads (i.e., the difference in yield between two securities of similar maturity but different credit quality) and a decline in price of the issuer’s securities."

Similarly, the chart below by the Federal Reserve shows investment-grade corporate bond spreads surged to the highest levels since the financial crisis. Again, this is a bearish factor that drives an underperformance in corporate bonds across all maturities relative to "risk-free" Treasuries. During economic recessions, all types of businesses face the pressure of a slowdown in cyclical demand and a weaker operating environment. The prospect of a looming recession now reinforces the trend of widening credit spreads, but it's unclear how high this spread could go or if we're past the peak.

Market Illiquidity

The other consideration here is that during the deepest levels of the market selloff, illiquidity became an issue among corporate bonds that led to the JPST ETF along with many other corporate bonds ETFs trading at a relatively wide discount to their NAV. JPST traded at a discount to NAV of 1.5% which further pressured the decline in the share price beyond the credit spread dynamic.

Some of this is related to what was intense selling pressure in the fund that was unable to be matched by the necessary purchasing by market makers in the ETF creation/redemption units process. While the fund has since stabilized to now trade near parity with a 0.06%, the episode highlights a weakness of the ETF structure in a market stress environment.

The long-term impact here to JPST is limited as long as the underlying issuances do not "default", there is no risk of a capital loss. The bonds in the portfolio have simply been repriced lower and current shareholders will eventually recover their paper losses as the underlying interest income and ETF dividend accumulates.

One scenario to consider is that as bonds in the portfolio are regularly reaching maturity, JPST is now able to invest at higher yields. The total return over the next year should cover the recent decline. On the other hand, the risk going forward is that credit spreads continue to climb higher which has broader bearish implications for the economic outlook.

JPST Dividend Yield

JPST has a current stated yield of 2.6%. This compares to the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF at 2.17% and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BILL) at 1.89%. We highlight these two alternative funds which are based only on Treasuries and feature lower yields. The reason JPST can yield more is that the underlying corporate securities are issued at a higher yield to maturity given their implicit credit risks.

The main consideration here is that rates are trending lower given the recent Fed rate cuts and trends in the market. Still, there is an offsetting factor since the credit spreads have increased. This implies the fund will continue to offer a yield advantage relative to Treasuries. If we consider that the current JPST portfolio holds bonds that were allocated to the portfolio anytime between 3 and 6 months ago, there is a lag of around 6 months to 1 year until the entire portfolio can be "turned over" with bonds purchased in the current rate environment. The higher yield to maturity of the new bonds purchased for the fund going forward will generate some higher level of interest income that balances generally lower rates.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic led to the market selloff over the past month that was widespread across all market segments. The combination of extreme illiquidity and a surge credit spreads even among investment-grade debt was effectively the worst-case scenario for an ultra-short bond fund like JPST. Comparable ETFs in the market like the iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) or PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) also suffered similar declines.

The main risk here is that credit spreads continue to widen which would reflect a deterioration of the macro outlook and corporate earnings environment. An increasing rate of defaults or credit rating downgrades would also be bearish for the fund.

The assessment here is that these funds are not necessarily the safest or most conservative types of investments for this type of market environment. Nothing can completely replace completely. We think JPST best performs in a scenario of stable credit spreads and moderately declining interest rates. The fund should also be able to outperform long-dated bonds during periods of rising interest rates.

The case for JPST at this point is three-fold:

The recent decline in the ETF share price given wider credit spreads now represents more value with higher yields to maturity. The fund is expected to still offer a yield advantage over Treasuries. Interest rates could "bounce" or climb higher from here leading to a sell-off in long-dated bonds. JPST with its low duration profile would outperform in this environment. While not our base case, this could occur if the coronavirus outbreak is contained faster than expected leading to the improved economic outlook and rising growth and inflation expectations. We also see JPST as providing a valuable source of portfolio diversification with exposure to a market segment that is typically overlooked.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.