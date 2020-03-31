PostNL Is A Growing Business Valued Like A Dying Business

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robert Vink as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

In this writeup, I will explain why I am optimistic about PostNL's parcel business. Afterwards, I will use modeled residual incomes and relative valuation to showcase that PostNL's (OTCPK:PNLYY) stock is undervalued.

Introduction

While the AEX has remained relatively flat for the last five years, PostNL's stock price has gone into a total free fall. After the bpost (OTC:BPOSF) offer of €5.75 per share was rejected by PostNL's current management, the stock has only gone down and down. In defense of PostNL's management, the Dutch government threatened to revoke the post-license if PostNL and bpost merged. So obviously, this merger would have had enormous political consequences. Still, shareholders are unhappy with the management who famously said in 2016 that PostNL would be better off independently. In the years following the bpost offer, PostNL's stock fell by 75%.

(Source: Google Finance)

Over the last five years, PostNL has experienced an enormous transition. In 2015 75% of PostNL's operating income was from their mail services, now it is only at 30%. This transformation is prompted by declining mail volumes and growing parcel volumes.

I believe the last few chaotic years have caused investors to be overly pessimistic about PostNL's prospects. They are neglecting the underlying growth occurring in PostNL's parcel business.

(Source: Visualized in Excel, data extracted from PostNL annual reports)

Short term upside

Before delving deeper into the fundamentals of PostNL, I believe there is a short term upside due to the corona crisis. On March 25th PostNL released a press release stating: "PostNL sees surge in online delivery and greeting cards."

They also stated that the corona crisis might create local distribution inefficiencies, but that this has not occurred until now.

It is quite evident that this is a bullish sign for any investor. PostNL's postal services are experiencing high volumes; I expect this will cause short term margin expansion. Consequently, it is very plausible that PostNL will beat current market expectations for 2020.

Parcel

PostNL's parcel business has a massive footprint in the Benelux and in particular the Netherlands. Most e-commerce players like Bol.com (OTCQX:ADRNY), Coolblue and Amazon (AMZN) depend on PostNL's vast parcel network to deliver products to their costumers. I am very optimistic about the prospects of this business, mostly due to high growth rates seen in e-commerce.

DHL Parcel (OTCPK:DPSTF) is the only competitor in the Dutch parcel market who has adequate scale and capital to compete with PostNL. Over the last few years, they have both grown at the same rate while outgrowing the other smaller competitors.

(Source: ACM Post- en Pakketmonitor 2018, translated to English)

PostNL and DHL Parcel combined have a ~93% market share of the Dutch domestic parcel market. This implies that DHL Parcel and PostNL are practically running a duopoly, which I deem as a very profitable endeavour for shareholders in the coming years. It is challenging for their smaller competitors to compete at the same prices. Instead, these delivery companies concentrate on smaller niche markets. This way, they are barely competing with the massive PostNL and DHL Parcel.

In 2014 PostNL increased its shipping rates by 5%. Fortunately, they still had the same market share in volumes two years later. This showcases that PostNL has a strong moat. They have such a massive scale, that they can protect their market share while increasing margins. At the start of 2020, they increased shipping rates on parcels by 4.5%, which I estimate will supply €55-€65 million of extra revenue.

Since PostNL Parcel is currently experiencing high volumes, and since they increased shipping rates, it is logical to assume margin expansion is on the horizon.

(Source: PostNL annual report 2019)

Mail

While PostNL's parcel business is full of growth and healthy margins, PostNL's mail services are struggling. Mail volume is in decline; different digital alternatives are substituting this old form of communication. That is the reality, and it is only a matter of time until these mail services will not be profitable anymore.

PostNL tries to combat the decreasing demand by increasing prices. This way, their mail services can remain profitable for the time being. However, they have vocally been cautious about raising rates since it is a band-aid solution. Higher rates will lead to lower and lower demand, a never-ending circle of doom.

(Source: ACM Post- en Pakketmonitor 2018, translated to English)

In 2019 PostNL was able to finish the merger with Sandd, the biggest competitor in the Dutch mail market. This is massive progress and will halt decreasing volumes for the time being. This merger will buy PostNL some time, but mail remains a dying business.

(Source: PostNL annual report 2019)

While operating profits have decreased in the mail business, the business does not require massive investments. Cash flows of the mail business are likely higher than the actual profits. Unfortunately, the annual rapport does not shed light on this. These cash flows can be used to fund the cashflow-hungry parcel business.

Valuation

I will value PostNL using the residual income valuation model. Models using cash flows and dividends won't be very useful since cashflows are negative for the time being. PostNL splits assets into different business segments; which is why I can value the parcel and mail business separately. This is a more realistic approach because the mail business will be sold when it starts losing money. So separating both businesses makes the valuation easier and more adequate.

I estimate the total value of the parcel business to be €865.70 million using the residual income valuation model, while PostNL's market cap is €539.64 million, indicating 60% upside. I calculated this by using the present book value of €217 million and choosing 10% as the cost of equity. I expect a relatively modest EBIT growth of €10 million each year for the first five years while growing operating assets with 5%. After this, I estimate the terminal value of the business by stagnating growth.

Over the last few years, the growth of PostNL Parcel remains healthy but has shown signs of slowing down, which is why I have remained conservative in the valuation. Currently, these estimates seem adequate considering the margin expansion I predict.

This valuation quantifies how low the market's expectations are. Even modest growth in the parcel business would imply a 60% higher market cap of PostNL. This indicates that very little growth is expected by the market.Now, using the same model for the mail business, I valued it at -€102 million, watch minus €102 million. Mostly due to the present book value of - €195 million.

EBIT for the mail business in 2019 was €77 million. Considering the Sandd takeover and COVID-19 lockdown, I estimate a small EBIT bump upwards in 2020. After which I expect mail volumes to go into a sharp decline, which consequently would lead to a declining EBIT.

But, I believe PostNL's current mail business should be valued at €0, not minus €102 million. Here's why:PostNL's mail services are vital to the Dutch economy. If PostNL stops turning a profit on this service, I would expect the government to buy it for a symbolic price and take over all the liabilities. That is why the mail business should be valued anywhere from €0 or higher, but not lower. So, the value of PostNL Parcel is of utmost importance while PostNL Mail may cause further upside, but will practically create no downside.

Now I will perform a short relative valuation of PostNL to other European postal companies. I believe relative valuation is adequate since all these companies experience declining mail volumes and growing parcel volumes.

PostNL Bpost Royal Mail Market Cap 538.90M 1.283B 1.611B P/E 134.50 7.69 5.09 P/E without discontinued subsidiaries. 7.5 7.69 5.09 Forward P/E 4.5 5.46 15.65 EV/EBITDA 3.75 13.05 3.37 % Revenue from mail 49% 49% 35% % Revenue from parcels 51% 50% 65% % EBIT from mail 30% 87% - % EBIT from parcels 70% 13% -

(Source: Most data extracted from annual reports, some from Yahoo Finance)

On first glance, PostNL and bpost seem very similar, logical since they are both postal providers. However, when you start diving into the numbers, something odd comes up. PostNL is getting practically the same valuation as bpost, but bpost is a dying mail company. In bpost's case, that makes sense since 87% of the EBIT is coming from their mail business. So the market is valuing bpost at a forward p/e of 5.46, which is a logical valuation for a company in decline.

However, PostNL is fundamentally not a company in decline, not anymore. 70% of their EBIT is coming from PostNL Parcel, and this is a growing business. I believe the market is fundamentally undervaluing PostNL's growing parcel business like a mail business. PostNL has positioned itself into a lucrative duopoly with DHL Parcel and has healthy margins, but it is valued like its dying.

Shorts are covering

Below is the historical short float in % from 2012 till 2020. Clearly, shorts have been covering massively lately. This indicates that the 'smart money' is relatively positive about PostNL's current prospects. The short float at the time of writing is 2.6%.

(Source: shortshell.nl)

Risks

Currently, I see it as unlikely that a new competitor steps into the Dutch domestic parcel market. But if this happens that could be detrimental depending on the competitor's intent and available capital.

The corona crisis in Europe may cause slowdowns in the operations of PostNL since employees can become sick and infect each other, which may lead to lower efficiency locally. As far as I know, these problems have not occurred so far.

I believe the increased demand from the semi-lockdown outweighs the inefficiencies that may occur locally.

Conclusion

The value of PostNL's parcel business alone is significantly higher than the current market cap, indicating a unique opportunity. The market is overly pessimistic due to the chaotic years PostNL has experienced.

Note: Some of the sources I linked to in this article are written in Dutch. I recommend that readers view them by using a translator tool such as Google Translate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNLYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

