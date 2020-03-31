GTT Communications Undervalued Due To Temporary Integration-Related Issues

We believe GTT is worth at least $31 per share today, with catalysts including a short squeeze, announcement of divestiture transaction, and continued positive operating momentum in FY20.

Temporary issues are now largely behind them. Upcoming divestiture of non-core division will help to reduce debt and refocus GTT where it has clear competitive advantages.

Introduction:

GTT Communications (GTT) has faced temporary integration related issues which are masking the strength and attractiveness of its business model. Short sellers have used these temporary issues to allege that GTT's business is doomed, adding significant downward pressure to the share price. As we will explain in the report, we believe these allegations are entirely unfounded and the temporary issues largely behind them. A conservative valuation of the company today supports a much higher stock price.

Business Overview:

GTT provides large and multinational corporations with high end connectivity solutions that allow them to interconnect all of their global locations and to connect to cloud service providers. GTT has 2 main divisions, infrastructure and non-infrastructure based services.

Infrastructure based services are where GTT owns the fiber and rents capacity (referred to as on-network, or on-net) to customers that need large amounts of bandwidth, such as speeds of 10G, 100G, or more. Customers include 1) OTT clients like Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX); 2) telecommunication companies that want to extend their geographic reach, as no provider has complete network coverage; and 3) select corporate clients (e.g., global banks with large trading operations). Infrastructure services tend to be sold under ~10-15 year contracts, resulting in long-term recurring revenue, stable relationships, and very low customer churn. The business operates at ~45% EBITDA margins but requires significant upfront and ongoing capex (~15% of revenues), including for land, rights of way, capitalized labor, and equipment.

Non-infrastructure based services are where GTT serves as a vendor and technology neutral "network integrator" for corporate clients whereby GTT rents the infrastructure (as a reseller, referred to as off-net) from over 3,500+ other networks and pieces together customized solutions. The needs and preferences of larger corporate customers very significantly as it relates to their desired speeds, public vs. private networks, hardware / software vendors, as well as access technologies (e.g., fiber, copper, coaxial, and wireless). GTT also provides ongoing managed services related to 1) customer premise equipment rental, management, and support; 2) network monitoring and security; and 3) telephone / voice communication. Initial contracts average ~2-3 years, after which they automatically renew for specified periods ranging from 1 month to 1 year. The business operates at ~20%+ EBITDA margins but requires little capex (~3% of revenues), only for routing and switching equipment that enables GTT to tie together the capacity it rents on behalf of its customers.

GTT has a marquee set of clients that includes 6 of the top 10 global 500 companies, 8 of the top 10 technology firms, 9 of the top 10 telecom companies, 7 of the top 10 healthcare services firms, 7 of the top 10 government contractors, 6 of the top 10 global banks, and 8 of the top 10 automobile manufacturers.

% of Total GTT Revenue # of Customers Avg. Monthly Spend per Customer ~50% ~200 $300-400K ~30% ~500 $50-100K ~17% Long-tail of medium sized businesses $2-4K ~3% Long-tail of small businesses Less than $500

Demand for GTT's services is expected to grow for many years due to increasing use of cloud services, including Software as a Service (SaaS) as corporations require larger amounts of bandwidth to a more geographically distributed set of locations (e.g., headquarters, data centers, and local branch offices).

History and Ownership:

GTT was formed in October 2006 through the merger of 2 companies via a SPAC. It has since grown organically and by acquiring 23 companies.

GTT has grown revenues, EBITDA, and free cash flows at attractive rates throughout its history.

From 2006 to 2016, GTT only provided non-infrastructure based services. Not until its acquisitions of Hibernia in Q1 2017 and Interoute in Q2 2018 did GTT start providing infrastructure based services. However, in 2019 management announced a sale process to divest the infrastructure division because they view it is non-core given it requires a very different, on-net oriented sales strategy and culture, as well as infrastructure management expertise. Management expects the divestiture will be completed by end of 2020.

Management and board of directors are also highly aligned and own 47% of the total shares. Other long-term shareholders, including the Sequoia Fund, collectively own another 24% of shares.

Competitive Advantages:

GTT has 2 distinct advantages over its competitors, who tend to be the enterprise service divisions of AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and CenturyLink (CTL) in the United States, as well as BT (BTGOF), Orange (ORAN), and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) in Europe.

Advantage #1: GTT is a global tier 1 provider with one of the best performing, lowest cost networks.

Source: GTT March 2020 Investor Presentation, 2014 Internet Peering Playbook, Tubes: A Journey To The Center of the Internet

The global Internet is an amalgamation of ~6,000 independent networks, each with its own geographic footprint, services, and customer focus. All networks interconnect either directly or indirectly through one another because none have complete geographic coverage. Interconnection allows each network to deliver their customer's data to destinations outside their own geographic footprints. Only global tier 1 providers have enough scale and carry enough of the world's data traffic to interconnect with all other networks at zero cost. Networks without tier 1 status must pay a fee to others for interconnection.

GTT is the 4th ranked Tier 1 network globally, 1 of only 10 networks with this status (out of the ~6,000 globally). Countries can also have Regional Tier 1 networks that have Tier 1 status only within their geographic boundaries. For example, competitors AT&T and Verizon are regional Tier 1 providers in the USA but not globally like GTT.

Advantage #2: GTT has a proprietary, internally developed software called the CMD (connectivity management database) that it uses for its non-infrastructure based, or off-net services. This software allows GTT to automate much of the complexities around network design, pricing, implementation, and ongoing management.

Source: GTT 2010 Investor Presentation, Global Capacity Overview

99% of the complexity and 82% of the downtime in the corporate connectivity market comes from off-net activities, which for GTT's competitors tend to be very manual / labor intensive, lower margin vs. on-net sales, and come with longer lead times for sales and implementation. Off-net is very challenging because across the ~6,000 global networks, there are no uniform pricing or service delivery standards due to differing rules, technologies, and regulations across regions and even networks in the same geography. There is also lack of transparency related to pricing and supply as suppliers treat this data as proprietary information.

For larger corporations that have a large number of locations and/or a diverse geographic footprint, GTT's off-net expertise gives it a clear advantage. At the June 6, 2019 William Blair Growth Conference, GTT EVP of Corporate Development and General Counsel Chris McKee stated:

…How do we compete against the larger incumbents? You have to know the customers you can win and those where you don't have a shot. The big advantage we have over others is if you need networking service provided with different last mile providers in multiple geographies, across multiple countries, we are uniquely positioned to do this. We are the largest customers of these last mile suppliers in every country so we are experts at using cable lines, copper lines, fiber, as well as 3G / 4G / 5G for failover. If it's a customer solution that needs multiple connectivity options in multiple geographies and in multiple countries, the large competitors will try and fight for this but they are not good at it. They are best are providing service on their own network [on-net]. We will lose to AT&T [and other large incumbents] when it's a 4 location network, all on-net service for them. We don't even bid on this. This is also why we don't focus on SME [small, medium sized business] and only focus on the multi-national enterprise market. The multi national customers are our right to win.

Long Term Organic Growth Trends:

GTT has proven its ability to consistently grow organically at 3-7% annually in the past. The table below shows sequential organic revenue growth (e.g., Q4 '18 vs. Q1 '19), excluding the impact of any acquired revenue.

Source: GTT 10-Qs and 10-Ks from 2006 to 2019, GTT corporate press releases, Woodmere Value Management Analysis

When it has experienced organic growth challenges, much of it was due to foreign exchange (NYSE:FX) movement as ~60% of GTT's revenue is based in Euros or Pounds. For example, between 2008 and 2012 there was significant inter quarter volatility but underlying demand still continued to grow during this recessionary period. Additionally, ~50% of the organic revenue decline between 2017-2019 was due to FX. While FX has had a big impact on revenues, it has had a much smaller impact on EBITDA given the natural hedge when costs are also dominated in foreign currencies. At some point, FX will likely become a tailwind and not a headwind.

Impact of Temporary Integration Related Issues on Organic Revenue Growth and EBITDA:

The most important driver behind GTT's recent performance has been integration related issues. With the acquisition of Hibernia in Q1 2017, GTT doubled its pro forma revenues and with the acquisition of Interoute in Q2 2018, it doubled pro forma revenues again. Completing 2 large acquisitions in such a short time frame naturally creates temporary issues. The integration related issues fall under 4 key categories: general integration activities, under-performing sales reps, de-emphasizing of non-core products, and non-cash deferred revenue declines. The key organic growth metric for GTT is net installs, defined as new sales less churn.

Source: GTT 2017-2019 Earnings Call Transcripts, 2019 GTT 10-K, Woodmere Value Management Analysis

General integration activities: Slowed hiring of sales reps and retraining of acquired reps onto GTT's CMD took focus away from driving new sales. These issues should be behind them as in 2019, GTT increased the size of its sales force from 300 to 436, with a target of 500 by year end 2020. It has also been investing significantly in back office sales support, sales training and collections staff. Another key integration related issue was that GTT had to cut over acquired operations onto its CMD, which led to issuing customer billing credits from import errors, missed disconnects, or double billing. These integration related billing credits will disappear starting in Q1 2020 and begin flowing through revenue at 100% EBITDA margins.

Under-performing sales reps: Interoute was previously owned by a family foundation and had not culled low performing sales reps, with GTT having to let go more of the Interoute sales reps than expected.

De-emphasizing non-strategic products: Churn of small business (BATS:SMB) customers (now only ~3% of revenue) that came from past M&A. Given that GTT doesn't expend any time selling into or servicing these very small customers and only focuses on its larger clients, there has been significant declines in revenue from SMB. However, overall net installs have been trending positively since Q1 2019 as SMB has an increasingly smaller impact on revenue and GTT has been hiring and ramping new sales reps. Net installs, excluding SMB, were slightly positive again in Q4 2019 and we expect they should inflect up in 2020. Finally, Interoute had also decided to become a cloud service provider rather than just a networking player, with GTT having stopped selling these infrastructure based services that compete with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.

At the June 4, 2019 Credit Suisse Investor Conference, GTT's CFO provided some color on these temporary issues:

…This time last year, we had thought maybe we'd be at 350 sales reps at the end of '18. And inevitably, we slowed our own hiring during the large integration process [of Interoute]. We did terminate about 1,000 people. So when you're going through terminating roughly 1/3 of the [Interoute] organization, it's hard to keep the pace of hiring new sales people, right? So that was part of it. But the bigger issue is we didn't yield as many quota-bearing sales reps on the Interoute side as we initially thought. They had this cloud services pivot. They had more sales reps focused on cloud services [instead of networking] than we initially thought. And they also hadn't been culling the bottom 10% of their sales force aggressively at all. And so there were more people at the end of the day that we ended up terminating or who left than we had initially thought. And so we were behind -- all the second half of last year [2018] really from a headcount standpoint, which is - explains why the [organic growth] trajectory so far this year [2019] continues to be negative. ...The real size of the sales force should be significantly greater because of the market opportunity and our position…And returning to, first, low single digit organic growth and then as we continue to grow the sales force to 400 and 500 to try to emerge back to mid- to high single-digit organic growth as a business...That's all we are focused on right now, the most important initiative we have in the company. And as I mentioned in an earlier meeting, it's 1 through 9 on our top 10 list, right, of things that we are focused on in the business today.

Non cash deferred revenue declines: non-cash revenue decline as legacy infrastructure contracts have rolled off. These declines are related to past sold contracts and have no impact on current or future cash flows.

Non-recurring and other revenue: refers to installation and equipment charges, variable revenue based on whether a client exceeds its committed usage threshold as specified in the contract, and contract termination charges

It's also important to note that in December 2020, GTT completed the small tuck-in acquisition of KPN within the non-infrastructure services division, which added 400 strategic corporate clients in the Netherlands. Going forward, management has stated that are solely focused solely on driving and accelerating organic growth.

Balance Sheet:

GTT has a high debt load of approximately $3.3B from having completed its acquisitions but there is little default or refinancing risk given there are no maturities until December 2024 (almost 5 years) and the debt has no financial maintenance covenants. Even if GTT is unable do invest its infrastructure division, we believe it will have no problem servicing its debt.

Source: GTT March 2020 Investor Presentation, GTT Credit Agreement

2020 Outlook and Divestiture:

Starting at Q4 2019 Annualized EBITDA and adjusting for the $34 million of integration related billing credits that will reverse in 2020 and $7 million to get a full year impact of KPN, we start with forecasted 2020 EBITDA of $452 million. From this, and conservatively assuming no organic growth, we expect GTT to generate ~$176 million of Free Cash Flow in 2020. Management has guided to FY2020 Free Cash Flow of $175-200 million.

Source: GTT 2019 10-K, GTT Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript, Woodmere Value Management Analysis

GTT has hired Goldman and Credit Suisse to sell its infrastructure division, with management having indicated that a large number of firms have expressed significant interest in its assets. Sale proceeds from this divestiture will be used to pay down debt.

Source: Q4 2019 GTT Financial results, implied multiples based on private fiber transactions (e.g., Zayo, Eurofiber, Global Connect, Cologix, Databank, and C7), Woodmere Value Management Analysis

Pro forma for the divestiture, we believe GTT will still be able to generate ~$173 million of free cash flow as significantly lower interest expense and capex requirements will offset the divested EBITDA. We estimate the remaining non-infrastructure based services division is conservatively worth at least $31 per share.

Source: GTT Q4 2019 Earnings Transcript, GTT 2019 10-K, Woodmere Value Management, GTT March 2020 Investor Presentation

We think GTT is also an attractive long-term opportunity as there is a $200B market for corporate connectivity solutions in North America and Europe, of which we believe ~$10-20B is likely addressable for GTT's niche. There are approximately ~15,000 business in North America and Western Europe that meet GTT's target customer size per management estimates. There is significant upside to our target price if GTT were to trade in-line with its historical Free Cash Flow multiples of ~20-30x as per Cap-IQ.

Reasons for Undervaluation:

GTT's stock price has faced significant pressure following a short thesis released by Dan David of Wolf Pack Research. The short thesis alleged that GTT's business is broken, can't grow organically, uses non-GAAP metrics to hide profitability, and will ultimately go bankrupt. We expect there will be a massive short squeeze as investors realize the value in GTT stock, especially given that 50%+ of GTT's effective daily float is held short.

The business is not broken and can grow organically given it has a clear competitive advantage and a proven track record. It has simply working through temporary integration related issues which should now be largely behind them.

GTT uses non-GAAP metrics like EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to adjust for temporary acquisition related costs. Those familiar with acquisition accounting understand how M&A related charges can obscure the high free cash flow generation of GTT's model. Acquisition related amortization is a non-cash expense. Additionally, non-recurring charges (e.g., restructuring, severance, deal expenses, etc.) are real cash expenses until the companies are fully integrated but then do not reoccur. In 2019, GTT generated almost no free cash flow because it had many non-recurring M&A charges to pay out, combined with integration related issues (e.g., billing credits). With integration for Hibernia and Interoute now complete, these issues will largely go away and GTT's FY2020 guidance is that it will generate $175-200M of Free Cash Flow.

Why will GTT not go bankrupt? Public markets investors may get spooked given GTT's high debt levels. However, if one takes the time to understand the debt structure and terms, they will understand it is manageable and poses no material risk, even if GTT is not able to divest the infrastructure division.

We recommend reading an article by Buckley Capital Partners that has a more detailed, thoughtful rebuttal to this short thesis.

Conclusion

We believe the temporary issues facing GTT are now largely behind them and have created an extraordinary buying opportunity for those willing to understand the story. As GTT shows progress towards FY2020 Free Cash Flow guidance, makes progress on its divestiture transaction, and/or shows improved revenue growth, we believe shares will appreciate substantially over the next 6 to 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.