Investors Haven't Capitulated Yet

There is another wave down in stock prices as Americans continue to grasp the severity of the recession.

The stock market remains overvalued for expected 2021 earnings. In my 2020 Outlook: Euphoria To Despair and in Expect Major Stock Market Challenges In 2020, I laid out the arguments for a negative to at best neutral 2020 stock market. My reasons ranged from poor economic policy to overvaluations brought on by loose money.

On February 27th, in Coronavirus Is A Match That Lit The Overvaluation Tinder, I reiterated that valuations necessitated a massive correction. On March 3rd, I followed up with Coronavirus Will Spur Much Deeper S&P 500 Correction.

In the comments of all four articles, I was told I was wrong. Today, I am telling you that there is another leg down in this stock market. I suggest you heed my warning.

The Hype Cycle

Stock market rallies and routs follow somewhat predictable patterns because new and old investors alike make the same emotional mistakes over and over again. The reason that technical analysis of many shades have value is that patterns in investor sentiment become more apparent.

As markets reach euphoric highs, we can see the curves in charts bending straighter and straighter to the sky. It is at these times that smart investors know to tap the breaks and sometimes get off the mountain.

Here is a quick Twitter discussion I had with Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management a few years ago about the stages of a bubble in the S&P 500 ETFs (SPY) (VOO):

Where we are now on that chart is the "return to normal" anticipation. The rally from last week, that has been moderated this week, was largely traders trading and those eager to step in value trap buying.

Valuations Are Still High

I am not saying there are no values in the stock market, there are a few; however, in general, most stocks are no better than fairly valued and hundreds are still overvalued.

Here is March 3rd's composite of valuation measures found on the DShort page at Advisor Perspectives:

The S&P 500 on March 2nd closed at 3,090.23. It currently trades at about 2,600 or about a 16% decline from when this chart was updated. A new update is due in several days, and what it will show is that stocks are still significantly overvalued.

Highly important for stock prices is projecting earnings a year out. Given the massive economic hit we are seeing, corporate earnings will be far lower this year and next. It is very possible that stocks show no net earnings this year. Next year will rebound, but certainly not back to the 2018-19 peaks that had already started to turn over.

Consider not only the slowdown to the economy and plunge in earnings, but all of the suspended buyback programs. A couple years ago I suggested putting the idea in your head that The Buyback Bubble Will End Badly.

What we are seeing on top of high valuations is the end of what was the marginal demand for stocks, i.e. corporate buybacks. So, with low to no earnings this year, an incomplete rebound next year and fewer shares being bought back by now strapped corporations, I think it is naive to think that we will see a "V-shape" recovery in stock prices at the index level.

How Low Can The S&P 500 Go?

I have been projecting out a 2020 correction for some time now. Here is a chart I put out in February 2018:

The 2018 year-end correction ended just about at the first support line I mapped out at 2,351.10 on December 24th, 2020.

So far, this correction has a bottom point near the second support line with a low of 2,191.86 on March 23, 2020. The question I am asking is, will the stock market retest that line, and if so, will it break through or bounce?

At that point, the stock market is still not undervalued. Consider potential earnings for 2021 of $120 on the S&P 500, which I think is generous, and a price to earnings ratio of 20, which I think is generous, that only gets the S&P 500 to 2,400.

What if earnings are around $100 next year and the P/E is only 16? That puts in play the bottom support line I have mapped out.

Sentiment In Light Of Valuations

Investors have not thrown in the towel yet. Witness last week's extremely fast and powerful rally that set records.

Last Monday when this market hit its first bottom, there were extreme oversold signals. The CNN Money Fear & Greed Index is showing extreme fear right now, but not as extreme as it could be.

Over at the CBOE Daily Market Statistics, the equity put/call ratio is back down to .68, meaning that almost 50% more options are calls than puts right now. That is quite bullish. And is also an extremely quick reversal from the prior two weeks.

There is also another large "short vol" trade lining up, meaning traders think the market becomes more calm in coming weeks. This is pure gambling in my opinion. And, it is what led to the winter 2018 meltdown that destroyed several ETFs and ETNs that tracked volatility.

While the short-term signals are mixed, I am inclined to take the other side of the bet from bulls, at least in the short term. I think corporate executives dial down expectations far more than the markets expect.

COVID-19 Wildcard

I also think infections of coronavirus and deaths surge due to a late start on social distancing and isolation. The public is not prepared, largely due to mixed messages from government officials, for what is really happening. Here is the John Hopkins logarithmic scale of new COVID-19 cases:

What you can see is that we have not bent the curve yet. We are in fact at an inflection point that could turn up or down in coming weeks. Where you are in the country will play a large part in what you see locally.

If that curve bends upward or even makes a straight-ish line moving up and to the right, that will be very bad for the economy and markets. To avoid crashing through to new lows, I believe we need to see this curve turn over within two weeks.

Further government action is likely necessary to bend that curve over. While President Trump has said a national order is unlikely, I think it is inevitable that happens. In my mind, it is a question of whether it will be to fight an upward bending curve or to turn the current curve over.

Closing Investment Thoughts

I believe the stock market retests the lows in coming weeks and is at least 50/50 to head another full leg lower to below 1,800 on the S&P 500. COVID-19 will have an impact on which side of the coin markets land on when the retest occurs.

Do not buy ETFs or broad indexes yet. There are few cherry stocks out there right now. There is a batch that will thrive in the new work from home economy that is sure to develop though.

What worked in the past decade won't work in the coming more volatile decade. Many dividend stocks and REITs are permanently damaged. We called for investors to raise cash levels to 50-75% earlier this year. We are now planning to be buyers again and are recommending investors rotate into a better asset allocation designed for the 2020s. This week, get Margin of Safety Investing for 50% off at only $249 your first year. Go to Kirk Spano's profile page and send a message with "half price" in the subject line to get your discount offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.