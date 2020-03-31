NRG Energy Is Worth Looking Into For Portfolios Underweight In Utilities

Share repurchases of at least $440 million in 2020, with likely more in 2nd half of 2020.

The dividend was just increased significantly prior to the market crashing, and there looks to be plenty of room for increased dividends going forward.

Investment Thesis

I believe it is a good time to invest in NRG Energy (NRG), even after the recent run-up in price from the low $20's per share to the high 20's per share. I have three primary reasons for investing in NRG right now:

1. Current management has restructured the business to be less asset and debt-heavy. The company's focus on their asset-light retail electricity delivery business should generate strong future free cash flows.

2. Management has already increased the dividend payout, and looks likely to continue increasing the dividend for the foreseeable future. The company also has a significant amount of planned investment capital to spend which is still uncommitted.

3. The company stock looks undervalued based on P/E, P/S, and P/FCF compared to other electric power utility companies.

Introduction

This bear market of 2020 has generated some interesting investment opportunities. Utilities have done surprisingly poorly during this crash in the market, basically mirroring or performing worse than the performance of the S&P 500 index YTD depending on the index/etf you are using to track utilities. I suspect this is mostly due to the relatively high valuations of most utility stocks heading into 2020. NRG energy hasn't been spared from the utilities group (it's down over 27% YTD total return as of this writing), despite entering the year relatively undervalued or at least fairly valued. In this article I will examine why NRG energy inc. is a good investment at current market prices.

Business Restructuring

NRG essentially started restructuring it's business at the end of 2015 after removing David Crane as CEO. Current management under the direction of new CEO Mauricio Gutierrez has made several changes in order to deleverage the company, and improve free cash flow by growing the retail business and shrinking the wholesale electricity generation business. You can see this from the table below (numbers in millions):

(Source: NRG Energy Inc. 2019 10K)

Long term debt has been almost cut in half since 2015. They also sold off a significant amount of their property plant and equipment and used proceeds in part to reduce their LT debt. The wholesale electricity generation business requires significantly more maintenance capex to operate than their retail business (10X more in 2019 Q4 alone):

(Source: NRG Energy inc. 2019 earnings presentation)

This has resulted in significantly reduced capex over the past 5 years and improved free cash flow:

(Source: Compiled from NRG Energy Inc. 2015-2019 10K)

Management also decided it was prudent to cut the dividend twice - by 59% in 2016 and again in 2017 by 50%. Even though this stung investors who stayed invested in NRG through the transition, management did use the free cash flow to repurchase shares - almost $3 billion worth in 2018 & 2019- and further reduced the company's leverage.

Valuation, Future Dividend Increases & Share Repurchases

As of writing this article, the share price of NRG Energy is trading at ~$28-$30/share. For the purpose of this article, I will use that price range for attempting to value the stock. If you compare NRG Energy to other mid & large cap US-based companies ($2 billion market cap+) that are classified as electric utilities, NRG is one of the most attractive in terms of forward P/E ratio, P/S ratio, and P/FCF ratio:

(Source: Finviz.com)

It is also boasting one of the higher dividend yields compared with similarly sized or larger diversified utilities:

(Source: Finviz.com)

The P/E ratio (ttm) in the first valuation table above for NRG is a bit misleading due to the one time non-cash tax benefit they realized in 2019.

(Source: NRG Energy Inc. 2019 10K)

If you adjust their results above by removing the tax benefit and impairment charge, their TTM P/E ratio lands closer to the 11-12 range. That valuation is still quite attractive considering one could argue that NRG has plenty of room for organic growth as the they are projecting that electrical demand in Texas (their largest market) will continue to grow steadily into the future:

(Source: NRG Energy inc. 2019 earnings presentation)

As for future dividend increases, NRG looks to have plenty of room to grow the dividend safely and steadily as well. They just raised their dividend from $.03/share quarterly to $.30/share quarterly in January. This dividend payout to shareholders projects to be about $295 million in 2020, which would only be about ~25% of the company's 2019 free cash flow.

(Source: NRG Energy inc. 2019 earnings presentation)

As you can see from the slide above, NRG plans to repurchase at least $440 million of common shares in 2020, with possibly more coming in the 2nd half of 2020. According to their projected capital investments for 2020, they may have as much as $614 million in cash to invest that is currently uncommitted. It's entirely possible that in addition to share repurchases, NRG may evaluate possible acquisitions to use that uncommitted cash towards.

2020 Outlook

NRG management is expecting an improvement in adjusted EBITDA of about 0-6% and an improvement in FCF before growth of about 5-22%:

Analysts are estimating a future EPS of 4.84 in 2020 and 4.72 in 2021:

Analysts are estimating a future EPS of 4.84 in 2020 and 4.72 in 2021:

(Source: Seeking Alpha analyst estimates for NRG Energy inc.)

Management and analyst expectations in 2020 seem very closely aligned, but analysts' collective lower EPS expectations for 2021 seems perplexing to me. Personally, I don't see earnings or especially EPS being lower in 2021 than 2020. My expectation of highter earnings EPS going forward are due to the 3 previously mentioned reasons:

1. Growth in electrical demand in NRG's largest energy region - Texas.

2. Growth in EPS is likely if for no other reason than the company plans on repurchasing more shares in 2020.

3. NRG's strong cash flow, strong balance sheet and significant uncommitted capital allocation in FY 2020 makes it reasonably likely that management invests in the acquisition of energy delivery assets which will positively impact future earnings and EPS.

As far as risks in 2020 for NRG Energy not meeting these expectations, the most obvious reason would have to be the current pandemic-created slowdown in global and regional business/demand. About 29% of NRG's business is to commercial, industrial and governmental/institutional customers and this will hurt their top and bottom lines some in the short-term. It is entirely possible NRG will miss 2020 expectations due to this short term slowdown, but longer-term EPS growth expectations should still be bright.

Conclusion

NRG Energy looks like a solid investment opportunity, especially at current market prices. Utility stocks usually are a safe haven during a recession. However, investors have even been selling off utilities during the current market crash. Some of the selloff has been justified due to high overall valuations across the broad utility sector. There's also justifiably fear that with a significant amount of companies shutting down for weeks or months, electrical demand will be hurt. NRG isn't immune to these concerns as ~29% of NRG's business is to commercial, industrial and governmental/institutional customers. Some of that demand will of course be offset by an increase in residential electricity demand. Regardless, this is a short-term issue I am confident that NRG is capable of safely navigating and it is my opinion that it presents a very good investment opportunity now for long-term investors.

