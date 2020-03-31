Starwood Property Trust's Cash Cow

The entity is not like most other REITs though, in that it gets a nice chunk of its business from one interesting segment.

A lot of investors and the companies they own have been negatively-affected by the current crisis pertaining to COVID-19. And for good reason. Entire countries are shutting down (in varying degrees) and the contagion continues to spread. In all likelihood, the damage done will only worsen from here near term, but at some point in the future, this will be looked upon as a historic buying opportunity. One company that was particularly hard-hit, but that has a long history of weathering crises like this, is Starwood Property Trust (STWD).

The business has been slammed as a crisis of confidence infects everything on the market, but given how irrational markets can be, now might be a prime time to jump into the firm. In truth, Starwood is an incredibly complex firm to understand. The best way, then, to dive into the prospects it offers is to pick it apart, piece by piece. Only then can we assemble a complete look at the enterprise. And what better way to do that than by analyzing what has been Starwood's cash cow in recent years: its Investing and Servicing segment.

A dive in

REITs are typically synonymous with stable cash flows. That's often why investors like them. They are seen as safe and sturdy. Starwood, however, is a different kind of REIT. Instead of just owning and leasing out properties, the company has a string of businesses that generate cash flows for it. One particularly profitable piece of the firm is its Investing and Servicing segment. This part of the company is, itself, diverse. By and large, the biggest source of revenue and cash flows for the entity is the servicing it does for CMBS (Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities).

Source: Starwood Property Trust

When commercial mortgages are created, they are often bundled together and sold as securitized packages on the secondary market. Because the company that bundles and sells them (in this case) is not the company that services them (by servicing, we mean communicates with borrowers and collects payment), a third-party firm is typically procured and compensated for that activity. In the servicing business, there are two different types of operators: master servicers and special servicers. Starwood falls largely into the latter, which is the type of servicer that works with problem borrowers.

At this time, the company works in this capacity for 185 trusts. In all, its deals represent $92.8 billion worth of collateral. According to management, $5.1 billion worth of loans are currently in service with it. This isn't all the segment does, though. Based on the company's filings, it has a $1 billion portfolio for its own CMBS. For those concerned because of the 2008/2009 financial crisis and the role that MBS played, it's worth knowing that a full 96% of the company's existing CMBS portfolio is comprised of mortgages that were issued after 2009. That's a huge bonus because, in the years immediately following the crisis, the lending standards became far stricter than they were leading up to it.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

On top of these activities, this segment for Starwood engages in some other things that generate its revenue. The first of these is conduit loan origination for CMBS securitization transactions. These loans are generally small at between $10 million and $15 million apiece. The segment also has its own property portfolio. About 52.7% of this portfolio, by value, is comprised of office space. Another 28.8% is designated as retail, with the rest split almost evenly between multi-purposes, mixed-use, self-storage, and hotel assets.

A true cash cow

No matter how you stack it, the Investing and Servicing segment of Starwood is the fundamental core of the enterprise. Last year, for instance, the segment generated revenue of $253.93 million. Excluding VIE (variable interest entity) adjustments, Starwood as a whole saw its revenue come in at $1.34 billion. Simply put, Investing and Servicing accounted for just 18.9% of the company's overall sales. Yet, its pre-tax profit came in at $294.26 million while its post-tax profit was $281.36 million. This translates to 53.5% and 55.2% of the company's respective profits for the year.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

This may throw up a huge red flag. How can profits be higher than revenue? Simply put, the segment recognizes significant 'other income' outside of revenue. A breakdown of this for 2019 can be seen in the image above. A lot of the changes relate to changes in fair values like in loans held for sale and investment securities. Some of this, ultimately, gets worked out through VIE adjustments, but the bottom line is that these are still earnings for the segment. It is also important to consider that even if you exclude 'other income' items, the segment is incredibly important to the firm, accounting for 28.6% of profits last year. This is actually an at-least three-year low for it. The year before, this figure was 51.3%. The year prior, it was 47.8%.

Created by Author

As one might expect or may have observed, Investing and Servicing is not an entirely reliable segment. As the graph above and the graph below both illustrate, there is significant volatility from year to year. This is true of both actual profit and 'other income' received by the firm. Asset value changes in part based on what's called mark-to-market, or fair value accounting. This is very important to the company as a whole, as is the balance of CMBS that the firm services since it generates fees based on the amount outstanding. In a recent interview on CNBC, CEO Sternlicht even advocated for the suspension of mark-to-market, but that's a discussion for another day.

Created by Author

Takeaway

On the whole, Starwood is a large and complex entity to understand. Its Investing and Servicing segment is perhaps its most complex component, but given its status as the company's cash cow, it's imperative to understand how it operates and just how important it is to Starwood to fully understand and appreciate the opportunity the company offers investors. Moving forward, investors should expect volatility from this segment, especially if the market's gyrations continue and the economy weakens. That said, so as long as management exercises prudent judgment like they have in the past and maintains the high cash balance they have today ($800 million with no debt maturities due this year), Starwood makes for an appealing prospect to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.