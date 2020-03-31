Omeros Corporation: The Thesis Was Playing Out Before COVID-19 Hit

Note: For a full background on OMER, please see our Top Idea article from July 15, 2019.

On July 15, 2019, we published a Top Idea article on Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) highlighting their lead investigational candidate narsoplimab, which we view as one of the most compelling pipeline candidates in all of the biotech space.

On March 2 after market close, OMER provided some additional updates in conjunction with their 4Q19 results.

First, there is a piece of legislation called the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction in the Nation (“NOPAIN”) Act which has been introduced in both the US House and the Senate, and which supposedly has strong bipartisan support. The purpose of the legislation is to require a separate payment by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) for the next five years for non-opioid pain treatments that are used during surgery. This would be a boon for their already-commercialized drug OMIDRIA, which was set to see its pass-through reimbursement status expire in October 2020. OMIDRIA saw net sales of $112M in 2019 – which serve to heavily fund the R&D expenses going towards the pipeline development of other drug candidates. Without an extension of this pass-through reimbursement status, many opthamologists would immediately switch to a cheaper alternative to use during cataract surgery, OMIDRIA sales would largely disappear, and the company would most likely turn to share offerings to continue its R&D programs.

The second piece of great news that was co-announced with earnings was updated results from the phase 3 trial in HSCT-TMA of lead candidate narsoplimab. The update showed that narsoplimab had blown way past the FDA-agreed efficacy threshold (a CRR of 15%), generating a CRR of 54% (95% CI = 34% to 72%, p < 0.0001) in patients who had received at least one dose, and a CRR of 65% (95% CI = 43% to 84%, p < 0.0001) in patients who had received the four weeks of treatment that the protocol had specified. With these excellent results now officially on the books, the FDA agreed that the number of enrolled patients in the trial was sufficient for BLA submission and that enrollment could be stopped. The rolling BLA submission has commenced and OMER hopes to complete it sometime this year.

The stock’s 50%+ reaction on March 3 confirms that investors were thrilled with the news they got. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 sell-off commenced shortly thereafter and erased all this gain and then some.

At this point, it is anybody’s guess how long the current economic slowdown will last. Since many elective medical surgeries (i.e. cataract surgery) have been placed on hold, OMIDRIA sales will certainly take a hit until full economic activity resumes. As of 4Q19, they had $61M in cash and could borrow up to $30M against their accounts receivables, bringing their total liquidity to $91M. However, the cash burn of $10M per quarter will likely increase since their $33M in quarterly OMIDRIA sales has most likely been hit hard. Still, the cash situation is not at crisis levels just yet.

There is also the chance that OMER’s other clinical trials will be disrupted and/or delayed, but at the moment, the company has not issued any word on this.

The risk framework for biotech companies includes: whether a company’s drug candidate will work, whether it is safe, whether it will be approved, and whether it will sell. We are not providing an updated model, but we think that the recent results have increased the chances of success for all these risks. Narsoplimab has proven itself to be a game-changer for HSCT-TMA patients, and the market’s reaction confirmed this.

The COVID-19-induced “shoot first, ask questions later” blanket price drop has further enhanced this buying opportunity. The long thesis is playing out, we reaffirm our previous bullish stance, and we think this price drop is a great time to add to this position.

GLOSSARY:

CMS: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

CRR: complete response rate

HSCT-TMA: hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.