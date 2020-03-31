Zoom Video Communications: Stay Isolated, Stay Bullish

Despite a lofty valuation, Zoom can potentially sustain its current momentum if they are able maintain their product advantage and continue to exceed market expectations for their growth, post-pandemic.

We conduct our stock analysis using a quantitative, methodological approach, to focus on factors that drive long term growth and provide clarity and context to the underlying performance data.

We believe that the combination of a user-friendly product, sharp rise in recent demand for its services and the possibility of a structural shift to virtual working experience, by businesses post-pandemic, are all good reasons to stay optimistic about ZoomVideo Communications' (NASDAQ:ZM) growth prospects. Already we've seen the stock go from strength to strength in recent months despite turmoil in global stock markets.

Zooming in on Zoom

Zoom is a well-known provider of remote conferencing services using cloud computing. The company offers communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat and mobile collaboration. The stock has gained more than 100% since the start of 2020, while the S&P 500 index has lost 23% during the same period. It has also been very resilient to the downward pressure in the US equity market over the recent weeks.

This is a period of time when the usual travel arrangements and in-person communication is becoming more and more disrupted due to the Coronavirus outbreak. So perhaps it's not surprising to see remote conferencing platforms such as Zoom becoming a popular solution to people's communication problem, thanks its easy-to-use interfaces compared to other alternatives such as Cisco, GoToMeeting, and Microsoft etc.

Zoom also has longer-term aspirations. They offer a PBX (private branch exchange) product known as "Zoom Phone," which is essentially an enterprise cloud phone system, that aims to replace traditional corporate phone installations and turn one's smartphone into an extension of the corporate phone network. This has been a growing area in the market over recent years and if successful, it could position Zoom as an infrastructure provider for the next generation of IOT (Internet of Things) services.

For any long-term investors, the real questions that remain are: Is Zoom a solid business that can power through challenging economic environment and deliver long-term growth to its shareholders? And what are the key risks to consider? We aim to provide some insights from several perspectives.

Our approach

When a worldwide pandemic combined with mistimed policy actions, political uncertainties and a sharp drop in oil prices, a perfect storm was created to deliver a huge blow to the global stock markets.

We believe that by applying methodological, quantitative approaches when analyzing stocks can help to cut through the noise and hunches in this turbulent time to search for solid long-term investment opportunities.

We research over a universe of over 5,600 stocks globally, based on our proprietary quantitative algorithm which analyses a comprehensive range of fundamental factors that drive stock's long-term performances. For each stock in our coverage we evaluated over 50 different financial data points, such as revenue growth, ROE, dividend yield, etc, and compute a range of factors which can be classified into three categories: quality, value and momentum. We then rank the stocks based on these attributes to provide clarity and context on its relative strength and weakness in our entire stock coverage of over 5,600 names. You can read an in-depth explanation of these calculations and our methodology here.

The Gold shield on these rankings indicates that the stock is ranked in the top 20% of our global universe.

A strong operational track record, so far

Zoom is currently ranked well within the top 20% percentile among the 5,600+ companies we analyse, according to our Quality ranking, which measures a company's ability to generate consistent growth and returns for shareholders. To calculate this ranking, we've evaluated a collection of underlying financial metrics such as return on equity, revenue growth and dividend yield etc. Zoom's strong quality ranking is also supported by figures from the company's financial reports, as shown in the below revenue and EBITDA growth charts.

This strong operating and growth track record shows why Zoom has enjoyed a period of phenomenal growth leading up to its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March 2019, which was long before its stock price rally in the recent weeks.

Moreover, its Financial strength, a measure of a company's ability to pay off debts, appears to very solid, which is a reassuring sign in the time of market distress and potential liquidity crisis.

A lofty valuation

Looking closely at its current valuation of $38.5 billion, there is no question that Zoom is one of the most expensive stocks our there (lowly ranked at #5,524 out of 5,681 in our coverage). We reached this conclusion by comparing its trading multiples on several key financials such as revenue generated, enterprise value and cash generated etc, against that of other stocks in our coverage.

Admittedly, investors who chase technology unicorns such as Zoom are typically unfazed by high multiples if they believe that faster growth can be achieved. However these lofty valuation figures do invite concern that Zoom's share price has been driven by market sentiment, rather than business fundamentals.

First rate momentum

Another key area in our stock analysis are the stock's "momentum factors", which measure the companies operating strength and growth prospects, compared to market's expectations.

Our momentum assessment is based on several metrics related to market consensus, such as revenue and earnings growth expectations, as well as broker recommendations etc. Zoom clearly excels by these measures since it is the number one momentum stock, out of a universe of more than 5,600 companies, reflecting the fact that it is one of the hottest investment choices in recent weeks.

As suggested by the below figures, research analysts are clearly optimistic about Zoom's growth prospects in the years to come, possibly due to the company's past record of consistently exceeding pre-set objectives and its technological dominance in cloud-based conferencing infrastructure. It will perhaps be unsurprising that the market expects further growth for Zoom, considering the recent increase in people's demand for remote communication solutions, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus. Zoom's virtual meetings can also potentially become the norm for a post-pandemic world, a safe and efficient way to connect not only for business but other virtual social events.

Things to keep an eye on

In recent weeks Zoom has attracted some of the highest short interest amongst US tech stocks. According to Refinitiv, as of 12 March there are around 9.2 million Zoom shares, which is approximately 60% of its average daily volume, sold short by investors, making its share price exposed to increased volatility over the coming months. Moreover, Zoom's stock price appears to be quite sensitive to news and announcements of possible dates for the general public to return to work. This timeline is an important factor for the business because impacts its potential to acquire users during the quarantine period. Therefore, any related news may contribute to more price movements thanks to short term speculative trading.

Another key risk to consider of course is competition. Zoom currently holds the edge on product design and user experience, however to solidify its current industry standing Zoom, will need to further improve the diversification of its product lines and geographical coverage. Their financial reports over the past few years show that it consistently generates around 80% of its revenue from North American markets, compares to 11% and 9% from EMEA and Asia Pacific respectively (as of 2019). They are a likely to face growing competition in all three regions, as larger industry incumbents with deeper pockets, such as Cisco, Microsoft and even Amazon in North America and EMEA, and Tencent and Alibaba in China, will be stepping up their efforts in virtual conferencing and social experience products, during life after the pandemic. Moreover, in order to establish itself as "infrastructure provider" Zoom will need to reduce its dependency on other cloud based solutions, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is a competitor itself in virtual conferencing space.

Arguably a more long term consideration for investors would be whether Zoom can not only sustain its current pace but also continue to exceed expectations for its future growth, in order to maintain its current price momentum and the optimism shared by investors since December 2019. If Zoom shows any sign of complacency then there is always a risk that investors will take profits and move on.

What we've learned

We can see that Zoom typifies a newly listed technology "unicorn" stock, where strong growth and bullish market expectations combine with a high valuation. The recent price rally is likely to be explained by the company's solid operating record, as well as its long-term growth potential, rather than simply being derived from pure speculation, due to recent economic and market developments. Although its poor value rank (at the bottom 5% of our stock universe), may put off bargain hunters, more and more investors are likely to share Zoom's ambition to become the go-to communication platform for business and individuals during and after the current pandemic.

