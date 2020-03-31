Panic For Mortgage REITs: Investors Are Asking The Tough Questions

We'll be sharing several highlights from those questions and answers in our public articles since many readers are sure to have the same questions.

The volume of questions we get on mortgage REITs is so high we started preparing a few articles just for questions. In 16 hours, we reached 128 comments.

The sector is up more than 20% since then. Risks remain elevated, but there are some significant values in the sector.

Mortgage REITs were thoroughly devastated over the last month. It's been a brutal period for them. Book values are down and price-to-book value ratios plunged. There are a few other interesting bits investors need to know though.

For instance, the mortgage REITs focused on "Agency" securities (guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae) saw a significant recovery in book value during the last two weeks. After an extremely rough month, book values began improving.

Major Concerns

The biggest concern for the sector is exposure to non-agency MBS. More specifically, it's the reliance on banks for financing the non-agency MBS positions. This is a topic we will be covering in greater depth over the weeks to come. The short version is that mortgage REITs which carried credit risk are having a much worse time than those that didn't carry much credit risk.

Chart Time

Given the volume of announcements throughout the sector, I put together a chart showing what we know about each of the mortgage REITs. To understand the color coding, we put together a simple table:

With that said, our chart is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

That chart was complete for all data as of the evening of 3/29/2020. It comes from one of our latest subscriber articles. New announcements are still coming out, so the data is still changing.

Notice how most of the mortgage REITs with negative developments are labeled as "Hybrid," "Non-Agency." or "Multipurpose?" You don't see as much difficulty for the agency mortgage REITs. However, we also should highlight that agency mortgage REIT prices didn't drop nearly as far.

While we have Scott Kennedy handling estimates on current book value for The REIT Forum, we still want to provide a quick resource to our public readers as well. The following chart contrasts the Q4 book value with the share price:

Ticker Company Name Q4 BV Price Price to Trailing BV (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. $18.63 $10.16 0.55 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation $7.86 $2.22 0.28 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation $4.60 $1.13 0.25 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT $20.84 $8.80 0.42 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $17.35 $6.34 0.37 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation $8.62 $4.14 0.48 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management $9.66 $5.01 0.52 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital $6.27 $3.02 0.48 (DX) Dynex Capital $18.01 $10.43 0.58 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation $16.15 $8.96 0.55 (EFC) Ellington Financial $18.48 $5.96 0.32 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital $16.39 $3.27 0.20 (MFA) MFA Financial $7.04 $1.55 0.22 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. $17.61 $2.82 0.16 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. $14.54 $3.79 0.26 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. $10.55 $2.41 0.23 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust $5.78 $1.52 0.26 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. $16.21 $4.86 0.30 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $21.37 $10.49 0.49

The thing we need to highlight here is that changes in book value were dramatically different throughout the sector. Investors should not simply use the ratio of price-to-trailing book value. Despite saying that in bold, someone is still going to say it in the comments because they couldn't be bothered to read words.

Now we want to move on to provide several of the questions and answers we've had recently when talking about the sector.

Commercial Mortgage REITs

Question: For Commercial mREITs like Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT), to what extent are these companies experiencing margin calls? Do you model their BVs? Any other insights on these?

Answer (By Scott Kennedy):

Simply put, commercial whole loans are more ill-liquid when compared to most of the other peers I cover regarding the mREITs. However, I would also point out they have different financing sources as well. Part of the mix is more "long-term" notes, credit facilities, ABLs, etc... So, the longer duration helps BXMT and GPMT a bit in this environment. Still, there are still at risk for margin calls on the percentage of repos utilized. Down-the-road, if this environment persists, the other debt sources, which have debt covenants, could be "triggered" if assets depreciation / are impairment enough. So, I wouldn't completely / 100% "lump" BXMT and GPMT with the mREITs in this respect. Almost a BDC / mREIT hybrid in that respect.

Some of Scott's Positions

Question (for Scott): Can you confirm you are still holding the high-non-agency-risk GPMT and MITT and your basic reasoning for doing so? I ask this as someone who is kicking himself for not fully understanding the agency vs non-agency risk last week and thinking I should have swapped my MITT GMT and NRZ last week for AGNC, or maybe even AGNC preferreds.

Answer (By Scott Kennedy):

Regarding my MITT and GPMT positions, they are small relative to the agency positions. My NYMTN position is a little bit larger but still not that large. Currently, my three largest positions are AGNC, NLY, and CHMI. As of today, very nice gain on AGNC, up a bit in NLY, and notably down in CHMI. When you consider my Feb. sold positions of ARR, IVR, TWO, and NRZ (all had notable gains), I'm probably right around even or very slightly down in this sector (excluding all dividends received). In this recent market, I'll take that as a win. I'm not going to specifically state what any subscriber should do. Each subscriber has their own risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. Even when it comes to my personal trades, I disclose these merely to be "open and honest" about what I specifically hold and when I hold it. 100% of the subscribers shouldn't follow what I'm doing because it's there's a very good probability my personal risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals are different vs. some others. Now, with that said, when I personally enter into a position (or don't enter into a position), I do agree it "conveys" my current thoughts about what I expect to occur. Since this sell-off panic occurred, I increased my AI position, my CHMI position, my AI debt positions, and importantly entered into two "large" positions in AGNC and NLY when the entire agency sector had that massive (and in my opinion which I stated at the time unjustified) one-day decline. So, what do they have in common? Yes, they are ALL agency. Since my MITT and GPMT positions were small, I was less inclined to sell and I certainly don't plan to sell now. Currently, both have value in my opinion (I don't expect the "worse-case" outcome to occur; BK). I'm not going to specifically state the exact amount of my most recent large AGNC and NLY positions were (I'm NOT part of a public entity) but that day I stated they were "large" so subscribers should know its a lot of money (I rarely provide this specific distinction). For longer-term readers that I've developed a correspondence with over the years I have (and do) disclose more specifics on amounts but I'm not "sharing it with the world" here. On GPMT, the TWO-preferreds (which CO and his team cover), and CHMI, I'd say that one table of mine that CO referenced above is "worth its weight in gold" because it defines what each mREIT owns, relative for this current "panic." Of course there's some mREITs with 15 different asset types but the key is "agency" vs. "all others" in this current environment. ... TWO preferreds, I would just point out TWO tonight announced they basically "fire sold" their non-agency MBS. Unfortunately, in going so they received a poor price. That can always occur when "unloading" $3.7 billion of non-agency MBS / more ill-liquid investments within several days. The price they received likely didn't cover the underlying obligations and, as such, had to liquidate some agency MBS. In doing that, TWO missed out on some nice appreciation in agency MBS this week which negatively impacted BV. That said, moving forward, the probably of TWO filing to file to BK has lowered, at the least, a modest portion which is bullish for the commons and, in particular, the preferreds. CHMI, again this is something I covered yesterday. Simply put, if CHMI has any problems, it will be in that one sub-classification of their MSR portfolio. That had, they have amble agency MBS to offset any potential concerns in that specific portfolio.

Note: The answer is as of 3/25/2020.

Which REITs Survive to Pay Dividends

Question: What entities are likely to survive to pay preferred dividends, and which ones aren't?

Answer (by CWMF):

I would say the mortgage REITs focused on agency securities are in the strongest position, so AGNC first and then NLY second. Some of the others have more agency exposure than NLY, but they are also smaller and/or have more preferred in the capital structure, which makes them a bit riskier. I don't expect to see an abundance of mortgage REITs going under, though we could use some support from the government in keeping the financial markets working properly in the non-agency space.

Arlington Asset Investment

Question: What about AI? Very high agency securities but high leverage, both according to the chart in the article.

Answer (by CWMF):

You just described it. Heavily in agency securities but high leverage. I would add that while they are internally managed, the managers have a long history (at least the last few years) of making terrible decisions with that portfolio. Despite having agency MBS, they managed to lose dramatically more than peers. Those peers owned the same kind of assets! That in itself creates a higher risk rating.

AGNC

Question: How is AGNC doing?

Answer (by Scott Kennedy):

Just ran the numbers on AGNC's MBS/Investment Portfolio with 3/24/2020 pricing and derivative valuations. As a direct result of Fed intervention, along with the continued more liquid agency repo market, AGNC's current BV has increased approximately 15% when compared to last Friday. Simply put, largest two-day movement higher I've seen since 2008. As such, would make little sense if agency repo counterparties are requesting "margin calls" this week. Simply put, the agency REITs are likely gradually reducing leverage, booking gains, and remaining cautious but optimistic. I rarely run intra-week modeling projections but thought it was very necessary 1) in light of recent peer events; and 2) notable agency MBS price increases these past two days. So, while there continues to be "old news" about last week or potential issues in more ill-liquid assets, I remain confident the agency mREITs are going to hold up better. In particular, I continue to remain very confident AGNC and NLY are very happy with the market dynamics this week. I hope this helps with readers' assessments / strategies.

Discounted Preferred Shares

Question: If I understand correctly, confidence in AGNC and NLY is very high because of Fed backstopping agency MBS. Are their preferreds still discounted because of general fear or because there’s still the uncertainty that they will meet the same fate as non-agency REITs?

Answer (by CWMF):

In a panic, investors want cash. My wife asked me the other day if we should go pull cash out of an ATM. I said, "no." In a zombie apocalypse, who wants green paper? If my Visa card isn't accepted, we're already post-apocalypse. The cash that matters is the cash in checking, savings, and investment accounts. I'm only using green paper cash to tip waiters on pick-up orders. I figure they aren't getting unemployment, base wages stink, and they won't get as much in tips. So I'm ordering food and tipping very heavily. For anyone who can afford to do so, it's a nice way to support your local waitstaff (they are getting wrecked by COVID-19). Less time spent making food is more time for analysis, so it still works out.

Second Answer (by Scott Kennedy):

In my opinion, basically all the preferreds are more trading like "fixed income" products; even when credit risk on the agencies is basically non-existent. Recently, credit markets across all products have had a very quick, very sharp rise in spreads. This spreads price, underlying prices fall. Same general concept with the preferreds. I'm not stating that's entirely "rational" but that's how the market is pricing the preferreds; even outside credit risk. Scott

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Question: Hi Colorado. Is there a fundamental reason why CHMI preferred shares should be twice as risky as DX preferred shares? how would you rate CHMI's solvency compared to NLY? Thanks!

Answer (by CWMF):

Solvency compared to NLY. That's a bit tricky because valuations on anything other than agency MBS / Treasuries right now is pretty rough. Both are heavily in agency and I wouldn't expect either to fail. So why are the CHMI preferred shares given a higher risk rating relative to DX?Because:1. there is less common equity coverage relative to the preferred shares2. External management agreement generally pushes the rating up slightly3. Many investors fundamentally don't understand MBS which makes them (in my view) more likely to dump CHMI in a bear market and buy it in a bull market (less intelligent pricing). Put those factors together and I end up assigning a higher rating.

New Residential

Question: What do you (or Scott) think about NRZ, especially from a buy, okay to hold, or watch out standpoint? I appreciate your help.

Answer (by CWMF):

I believe Scott recently indicated he was sticking to buying the agency mortgage REITs. I think NRZ recovers, but I'll follow Scott's leads on any of the common stock ratings. He's got a good read on the situation. While our mortgage REITs (common and preferred shares) have tumbled, MORT (as of last night) was down more than 66% year to date. That's the hurdle we are facing. Every single mortgage REIT has been hammered since February with banks causing a large chunk of the damage by pulling back on repo agreements. The Federal Reserve has been stepping in, but they would be wise to look for any methods possible to support non-agency MBS. Contrary to popular opinion, homeowners who purchased their homes without their mortgage being sold into an agency MBS pool are still homeowners. Screwing them over would still be bad for the economy. So to support a properly-functioning economy, there should still be some support for these loans. With loan-to-value ratios in the 65% to 70% range, these mortgages are more "responsible" than what most homeowners are getting. This is a bigger factor for MFA than NRZ, but speaks to the underlying factors on credit exposure. NRZ also has earnings from originating mortgages, which has been a nice hedge. They referenced it on their call. Expecting a big boost to earnings this year from that department. I'll leave the final decision to Scott. His expertise on NRZ is unmatched.

Update: On 3/31/2020, CWMF purchased shares of NRZ at a weighted average price of $5.0286.

Why did we purchase shares of NRZ? Because they went on a huge sale. NRZ plunged along with several of the other non-agency mortgage REITs over the last two weeks. We sold PennyMac Mortgage Trust (PMT) to keep our sector exposure the same.

Source: Seeking Alpha

NRZ has one of the largest declines since late on 3/17/2020. Since late February 2020, NRZ also has one of the largest declines. That’s remarkable because their loss of book value is smaller than we would’ve expected. It's smaller than what several peers have recently reported. In isolation, NRZ’s announcement could look negative. Hearing book value is down 25% to 30% and the dividend reduction (from $.50 per quarter down to $.05 per quarter) sounds terrible. However, it's much better than what many of their peers reported.

Executives began buying shares in the open market recently. They timed it brilliantly and most of those transactions were on 3/18/2020 or 3/19/2020:

Source: Insider Cow

Not bad. They bought in the middle of the intense panic. We were able to catch an even better price than most of those transactions. You may also. Shares of NRZ closed at $5.01. That's a tiny bit lower than the price we paid.

Book Values

How do we determine how much an asset is actually worth? Is there a separate liquidation value outside of book value?

Answer (by CWMF):

This topic is one of the things MFA is fighting with banks about. The banks are trying to assign absurdly low values to the assets. MFA disagrees. In normal market situations, MFA could very easily sell their assets (excellent loans, good credit quality, good loan-to-value ratios). At the moment, because banks are trying to discount the value of assets, there are far fewer buyers since the financing isn't available. Imagine trying to sell a house on a day's notice while the banks announce that they won't be offering any mortgages near the normal rates. Consequently, a solid "liquidation value" isn't possible in this market because it would require huge assumptions about what bidders come to market. Scott's work on estimating current book value is among the absolute best in the sector. Given the recovery in agency MBS (providing support for loans on actual homes, which further support home prices) and a rally in the broader market, the banks have a flimsy argument in their effort to discount MFA's assets. However, they also have a strong position from which to make their flimsy argument. Surely we've also experienced this situation at some point. Someone in a position of power is blatantly wrong and doesn't have a logical leg to stand on, but they a position of power.

Why Mortgage REITs Exist

Question: What is the economic purpose of a mortgage REIT?

Answer (by CWMF):

If you want the reason for they provide value to the economy, this is the answer: They exist because it is an efficient structure to use for financing large amounts of MBS. By hedging some of their interest rate risk, they can generally manage most risk factors in the most efficient manner. That benefits the overall economy by reducing the necessary cost of funding these assets, which leads to higher prices for MBS, which leads to lower rates for homeowners.

Conclusion

Questions on the sector still abound. We've had an enormous volume of questions coming in and we try to get all to questions. In our public articles, we sometimes can't provide as many answers as we would like. Questions that can be answered in under a paragraph are far more likely to get responses. The combination of panic in the general markets, additional panic in the mortgage REIT sector, and many people staying at home leads to a dramatic increase in questions. Hopefully, our questions and answers here gave you some additional insight into the sector. We're still finding substantial value in the sector. That value exists in part because share prices plunged so dramatically. There are some major fundamental risks and there are some mortgage REITs that are too risky for me right now. However, the value remains substantial. We don't want investors to misread our bullishness as an endorsement to blow every penny of savings. That wouldn't be responsible behavior for an investor.

We're in that interesting scenario where the bond market discounts the value of the assets and the equity market discounts the value assigned by the bond market. Consequently, many of these companies have been discounted twice. While we don't forecast a return to the high prices from February (when we had mostly bearish ratings on the sector), we could see a significant rally from here. That's enough to keep us bullish on most of the sector.

Since we already disclosed that we purchased shares of NRZ today, we'll take a bullish rating on NRZ. They just announced a major reduction in the common dividend, but they also announced a surprisingly high book value. That follows management's prior commentary from their call in March. They wanted to focus on liquidity, book value, and earnings. Perhaps most importantly, they wanted to focus on them in that precise order. We agree with that decision and we see management loaded up on shares at a similar price just under two weeks ago. We'll join in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC, IVR-C, MFA-B, TWO-D, NLY-F, NLY-I, CMO-E, AGNCO, MFO, NYMTM, ANH-C, NYMTN, TWO-B, MITT-C, MFA-C, TWO-A, ANH, EFC, CMO, NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.