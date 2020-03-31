Palomar Holdings Grows But Policyholder Business Failures Loom

My bias on the stock is Neutral through at least the first half of 2020.

PLMR has performed impressively since its IPO but faces policyholder business failures as a consequence of the Covid19 outbreak.

The firm provides a range of specialty insurance products for businesses and individuals in the U.S.

Quick Take

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) went public in April 2019, raising $85 million in gross proceeds.

The firm provides a range of specialty insurance services to commercial markets in the U.S.

PLMR has performed impressively since its IPO but may be exposed to policyholder business failures as a consequence of the Covid19 outbreak.

My bias on the stock is Neutral through 1H 2020.

Company

La Jolla, California-based Palomar was founded in 2014 as a commercial and institutional specialty insurance provider with a focus on the earthquake, wind and flood markets.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Mac Armstrong, who was previously president of Arrowhead General Insurance Agency.

At IPO, the company was majority controlled (85.1% pre-IPO) by San Francisco-based Genstar Capital, a private equity firm focused on middle-market size companies.

Customer Lines and Acquisition

PLMR’s primary business lines are: Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood, and REI (Real Estate Investor).

Palomar markets its services through various channels, including retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators as well as through partnerships with other insurance providers.

Below is the breakdown of the firm’s gross written premiums by product, market, and geography:

Source: Company registration statement

As the chart shows, the firm’s primary focus is on Earthquake insurance in the California market, so the company has significant exposure to a major earthquake catastrophe in that region.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the total direct written premium for all types of property & casualty insurance reached $634 billion in 2017.

This represents year-over-year growth of 5% from 2016, as can be seen on the chart below:

Source: NAIC

The report ranked Palomar as #7 by market share on the list of earthquake insurance providers for the year 2017.

Major competitors that provide earthquake insurance solutions include:

State Farm Group

Zurich Insurance Group (ZYRN.VX)

Chubb (CB)

American International Group (AIG)

Travelers Group (TRV)

Geovera Holdings

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Recent Performance

PLMR’s topline revenue by quarter has grown markedly since IPO, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has been uneven but trending strongly positive, as shown here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have similarly been uneven but the firm has produced its best result in the most recent reported quarter:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In the past 12 months, PLMR’s stock price has risen 212.22 percent vs. the U.S. Insurance index’ drop of 20.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s fall of 12.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,350,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,310,000,000 Price / Sales 10.54 Enterprise Value / Sales 11.58 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 67.76 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $50,590,000 Revenue Growth Rate 55.26% Earnings Per Share $0.49

Source: Company Financials

Using a basket of publicly held insurance carrier valuations aggregated by the NYU Stern School as of January 2020, the Insurance (General) category showed an EV / Sales multiple of 1.95x versus PLMR’s same multiple of 11.58x.

Clearly, PLMR’s stock has been rewarded by investors in part due to the firm’s high revenue growth rate of over 55% and earnings growth.

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted a number of 2019 accomplishments:

Expanded geographic footprint into 27 states

New carrier partnerships

Two new divisions launched: Marine and assumed reinsurance

$345 of incremental reinsurance limits to support growth

As to its financial results, gross written premiums grew 63% over 2018, with a 72% growth in its earthquake products and 59% in non-earthquake.

Average monthly premium retention was 89% for Q4 versus 83% in the same quarter in 2018.

The firm achieved A.M. Best Financial Size Category eight and is ‘now in proximity to achieve $250 in surplus and A.M. Best Financial Size Category nine, which will further unlock new growth opportunities.’

Management believes the firm can ‘grow adjusted net income between 33% and 40% for the full-year [2020.’

If so, that will be quite an achievement. Notably, there was no mention of any effects of the Covid19 outbreak in the February 19 conference call.

I suspect that the firm’s growth estimates for 2020 may be negatively impacted by complications from the outbreak on its operations.

It is difficult to determine what those effects will be, although the firm’s various business lines do not appear to be directly exposed to coronavirus risks.

Rather, the question I have is one of premium payment capabilities by policyholders, or collection risk.

The firm may experience significant policy cancellations due to non-payment or simply non-renewal, as businesses fail in greater numbers due to the virus outbreak and economic shutdowns in various states.

As we get into the second half of the calendar year and the cost and extent of the virus’ economic damage becomes more fully known, investors may be able to better determine whether and to what extent Palomar is a potential purchase opportunity.

While PLMR has performed admirably, both as a firm and as a stock, 1H 2020 results will likely be negative, so my short-term bias on the stock is Neutral.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.