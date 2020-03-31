PFXF: A Defensive Preferred Equity ETF For Troubling Times

Since many preferred equities are issued by investment-grade rated companies, they offer yields like junk bonds but at lower risk.

Preferred equities share traits of both stocks and bonds, but they are closer in similarity to bonds.

Why PFXF?

The VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is a preferred equity fund that holds securities associated predominantly with defensive industries like utilities, real estate, telecommunications, and healthcare. Notably, it does not hold any preferred securities issued by financials companies such as banks. (Certain insurance companies are an exception.) This omits about half of all preferred securities outstanding from consideration, as banks are a common issuer of preferred equities.

The expense ratio is 0.41%, and the 30-day SEC yield is 6.6%.

I like PFXF as a way to gain exposure to what I consider a defensive basket of preferred equities. During the selloff of the last few weeks, I bought a very small position at $16 per share, but, as is so often the case when the stock bounces off its low, wish I'd bought more. The share price got down below $14, and if it heads that direction again, I'll be a buyer. The following is my explanation why.

Why Preferred Equities?

Preferred equities are an interesting type of security for income-oriented investors to consider. They combine traits of both stocks and bonds into one vehicle. On the one hand, they are similar to bonds in that they pay a set dividend and have a par value. Often, they can be redeemed after a certain date at that par value. And, like bonds, they are less volatile than stocks while offering less capital appreciation.

On the other hand, they are similar to stocks in that, once issued, they are a potentially indefinite source of capital. They do not necessarily need to be rolled over after certain periods of time like bonds do. And, in some cases, preferreds can be converted into common equity shares after a certain period of time.

Preferred equities are above common stock in the capital stack but below bonds. In other words, if things turn south for a company and finances get tight, bondholders must be paid first, then preferred stockholders, then common stockholders. That provides an extra amount of income safety in exchange for a flat income stream.

With that being the case, buying preferred equities really only make sense as an investment if one assumes that interest rates are going to remain low for an extended period. If interest rates rise, the flat income streams from preferreds will gradually lose their luster and share prices will fall.

What's more, as interest rates have fallen over the years, so also have the dividend yields at par of preferred securities. That means the ETFs that regularly buy these issues see their payouts to shareholders gradually fall over time. See, for instance, PFXF's slowly falling annual payout:

The payout has fallen by an average annual rate of 2.4% over the last five years.

That makes it imperative to buy a preferred equities ETF, if one is going to do so, at an attractive yield. Since the payout isn't going to grow, one can only hope to make that up with capital gains. In normal times, PFXF keeps up with the performance of investment-grade corporate bonds (LQD) pretty well. Only when investors panic and markets melt down do we find that bonds significantly outperform.

So there are pros and cons of investing in a preferred equity ETF like PFXF. It is more stable than stocks, but less stable than bonds. It offers high-yield income from companies that are often investment-grade rated, but that high-yield income stream is not quite as reliable as that of bonds as preferreds can be called (redeemed) or converted into common equity.

The Portfolio

PFXF has 133 holdings in its portfolio, as of February 29th. That is around half of the total number of holdings in other preferred equity ETFs, simply because financials are excluded in PFXF. In an ultra-low interest rate world, banks could find it more difficult to turn a profit, and thus it is more risky to hold financials preferred stocks, all else being equal.

Instead, we find PFXF's portfolio heavily weighted toward typically defensive industries such as utilities, REITs, telecommunications, and healthcare:

Midstream energy (pipelines) and natural gas companies make up 10% of holdings, which means minimal exposure to energy. And what exposure exists is of the more defensive sort. Midstream typically enjoys a higher percentage of revenue from fee-based, rather than commodity price-based, contracts, and natural gas demand is widely expected to continue rising for decades.

Perusing the top ten holdings, we find the list dominated by utilities, as well as medical device manufacturer, Becton Dickinson (BDX), and telecom giant, AT&T (NYSE:T).

The three largest REIT holdings are for net lease player, Vereit (VER), mortgage REIT Annaly Capital (NLY), and self-storage landlord Public Storage (PSA).

Conclusion

PFXF looks like a good vehicle by which to generate a steady, high-yield income stream. This could be a good option for retirees looking for supplemental income, and for younger investors like me, it looks like a strong income stream with which to reinvest in dividend growth stocks.

Assuming one wanted to lock in a yield of at least 7%, one would need to pick up shares at $15.40 or under. That is my price target for buying more of this defensive preferred equity ETF.

